Ankeny, IA

Plea hearing continued for Ankeny father charged in 4-year-old’s death

By Kelly Maricle
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea hearing in the case of an Ankeny father charged in the shooting death of his four-year-old daughter has been continued until next month.

The plea hearing for Akeem Holmes had been scheduled for October 24th but the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office said that has now been delayed until November 11th.

Holmes is charged with involuntary manslaughter, making firearms available to a minor, and neglect of a dependent person in connection with the May 16th incident that resulted in the death of his daughter Savannah.

Investigators say the little girl accidentally shot herself in the head with her father’s gun. Holmes told police he set the gun down near a couch as he went to answer the door. He was speaking with two people outside the home when he heard the gunshot.

Savannah was transported by medics to a Des Moines hospital for treatment but died from her injuries.

If the judge in the case rejects Holmes’ plea, he will go on trial January 30th, 2023.

KCJJ

OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Murder suspect statements tossed, DMPD violated rights judge rules

DES MOINES, Iowa — Prosecutors can no longer use statements made by a defendant in an upcoming murder trial after a judge ruled the statements were made after a detective with the Des Moines Police Department violated the defendant’s constitutional rights. In May 2022 officers with the Des Moines Police Department found Rhonda Howard, 56, […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale Police Department requests help locating missing 14-year-old boy

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy. David Ceu was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Thursday. According to police, Ceu left his home voluntarily and efforts to find him have been unsuccessful. Ceu is approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs around […]
URBANDALE, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/28/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO ESCORTS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE PURSUIT, ONE SCHOOL BUS VIOLATION, RETURNED ONE PHONE CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE SUSPICIOUS ITEM, ONE DOG CALL, ONE VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE, ONE HARASSMENT, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE THEFT, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE FIGHT, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Mom arrested after police say child fired gun through wall

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother has been arrested after police said her child fired a gun that sent a bullet through the wall and into a neighbor’s apartment Monday morning. It happened around 10:36 a.m. in an apartment building at 1516 Evergreen Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly smothers Des Moines woman

A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in a West Des Moines motel Monday in which he allegedly smothered a Des Moines woman in the presence of two minor children. Jonathan Jordan Jones, 26, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Vehicle has been Seized in Hit and Run

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run accident Saturday. The hit and run involved a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of N Godfrey and T15 around 9:00 a.m. Multiple search warrants were obtained...
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police defend practices after racial profiling allegations

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is defending its policies after a citizen activist group called for an end to racial profiling. A Citizens for Community Improvement meeting was held Wednesday night, where the group says Black and brown drivers are more likely to be pulled over in Des Moines than other people.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

18-year-old arrested in weekend shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines have arrested a man in connection with aSaturday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man arrested in attempted murder of pregnant girlfriend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man wanted for allegedly trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in a July 4th shooting in West Des Moines is now behind bars in the Polk County Jail. The West Des Moines Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate Brandon Cameron in August. He was being sought […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

