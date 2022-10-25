ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Judge Schedules Hearing After Marilyn Mosby Files To Move Perjury Case Out Of Baltimore

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Marilyn Mosby Photo Credit: Baltimore City State's Attorney (Facebook)

A federal judge has reportedly scheduled a hearing in December to hear arguments on State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's motion to move her perjury and mortgage fraud trial out of Baltimore, reports CBS News.

The hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15 after Mosby's team filed a motion to move her trial out of Baltimore last week. Mosby is accused of committing perjury to illegally obtain a withdrawal from her retirement account. The government argues that Mosby lied about adversely being impacted by COVID-19 in order to take out money without penalty while she continued to work on a salary of hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, the outlet continues.

Mosby reportedly used the money she withdrew to purchase two vacation homes in Florida, and prosecutors are alleging that she also lied on mortgage applications. Her trial has been postponed to March 2023 and is expected to last several weeks. To read the full report by CBS News, click here.

Comments / 30

InPeace
3d ago

All of this bull is a waste of time. She has been deceitful in Baltimore, to the people of Baltimore and elsewhere, now the judge needs to uphold the hearing in Baltimore in front of a jury of her peers. So tired of crooks wanting to have special privileges.

George Lohrmann
3d ago

She’s a criminal & so is her husband they lied 🤥 and got caught she deserves everything the law is able to give her.

Mark Citro
2d ago

That name plate in front of her is a joke. It doesn't matter where it is moved to, your name is mud all over the country. I would love to be called for jury duty on this case.

