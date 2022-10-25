ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

USDA to buy $25 million in shrimp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture is purchasing $25 million in shrimp caught in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic. The purchase will provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry, according to Congressman Garret Graves’ office. The USDA will use the shrimp for...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy