Scorpio SZN: 9 Celebrity Scorpios Who Deserve All The Flowers

It’s officially Scorpio season and we’re stepping into this month filled with passion and power, two incredible traits that our Scorpio brothers and sisters are known to possess.

According to Allure , the clairvoyant and intuitive water sign gains its strength from the “psychic” and “emotional realm.” Scorpios are incredibly intuitive and sometimes their overly dedicated spirit can be mistaken for arrogance. They are always planning ahead and will stop at nothing to overcome barriers that stand in the way of their goals.

Now, don’t let their determined nature fool you, Scorpios are probably one of the most emotional signs of the Zodiac, but many will never let you see what’s hiding behind their external layers. If you do have a chance to get close enough to the tropical sign, you’ll find that they are incredibly introspective, constantly assessing how they can better serve their communities and family. They strive to develop and challenge themselves and if you’re hanging around a Scorpio for long, their fearless energy just might rub off on you, too!

If you’re looking to spice things up in your current relationship, or take that leap of faith and jump into the dating world, this Scorpio season may be the perfect time to do both. Scorpio is a sign closely associated with romance and sex, so love and passion will be at an all-time high during this period. The fluid water sign craves intimacy, on a physical and emotional level. They love spiritual illumination and stimulation through passionate conversation and partnership , Cosmopolitan notes. Their zeal and tenacity flows into everything they do in life.

We love Scorpios, so without further ado, let’s give some flowers to a few famous celebrity Scorpions who are celebrating this season with passion, confidence, and incredible style.

1. Ciara

Source:Getty

Ciara is one of the most stylish Scorpios we know. The hardworking mother of two has been busy at work dropping release after release from her hip-turning hit “Jump” to her latest Summer Walker-assisted smash, “Better Thangs.” Now, the Grammy-award-winning singer is stepping into the fashion world with the launch of her new clothing called Lita.

Like a true Scorpio, Ciara is living life on her on terms and she’s doing it in style.

Earlier this month, the star, who just turned 37 on Oct.25, was spotted out wearing an elegant white chiffon dress that showed off her chiseled legs and smoldering upper body. Cici paired the regal look with white silver heels that glistened as she made a fashionable entrance to an event in LA.

2. SZA

Source:Getty

SZA is stepping into this Scorpio season booked and busy. The St. Louis native is currently on tour and is eating good off a few chart-breaking singles “Beautiful” alongside DJ Khaled and Future.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old beauty made history after her debut album “CTRL” hit the 280th consecutive week on the Billboard 200 chart. SZA has now become the first Black female artist to achieve this big milestone. The beautiful Scorpio queen will turn 33 on Nov. 8.

3. Diddy

Source:Getty

Diddy exudes the quintessential Scorpio spirit from head to toe. The Bad Boy Records CEO isn’t afraid to get what he wants, and he’ll stop at nothing to make his wildest dreams come true. He’s a Grammy-award-winner rapper, and one that cultivated the careers of some of the most respected names in the industry today, from Lil Kim to the late great Notorious B.I.G. Diddy took hip-hop to some of the most unexpected places. He injected the undeniable bravado of Hip-Hop style and culture into the fashion industry with Sean John. Now, the legendary record exec has turned his sites on the media world with REVOLT TV, a media outlet that strives to tell the unapologetic stories of hip-hop and issues at large affecting the Black Community.

“ [I] was SENT HERE not to just do those things that are kind of rooted in personal success but to be able TO TRANSFER to we, and do things that are REAL CHANGE and COMMUNAL SUCCESS,” the bustling entrepreneur told Vanity Fair during an interview last year.

While romance remains a bit complicated for Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, he seems to be having a good time with City Girls rapper Yung Miami. We’ll just have to wait and see how their love story plays out.

Diddy will celebrate his 52nd birthday on Nov. 4.

4. Monica

Source:Getty

Monica is the epitome of style, class, and grace, a few qualities that the vibrant Zodiac sign is known to exude. The 42-year-old star, who just celebrated her birthday on Oct. 24 is loving and living life to the fullest.

The iconic R&B singer recently shared a few fun pics from her birthday getaway trip on Instagram. Surrounded by her three children and close family, Monica rang in her 42nd birthday in a tropical location.

Back in late September, the R&B Diva hit the stage in Columbus, Ohio for a jammed packed concert. Wearing a long white pleated fur coat, Monica dominated the stage as she performed some of her coveted hits for fans.

5. Tracee Ellis Ross

Source:Getty

She’s a talented actress and a daring fashionista, too. Tracee Ellis Ross’ fun personality oozes over into her iconic fashion sense. Look no further than her epic Met Gala ensemble from this year. The 49-year-old star, shined on the red carpet wearing a lush royal blue satin gown that sent fans swooning to Jupiter and back.

The star paired the jaw-dropping look with an edgy pixie cut, that featured a bang and tied the look together with black heels.

Ms. Ross, who is the daughter of Grammy-award-winning singer, Diana Ross, will turn 50 on Oct. 29.

6. Gabrielle Union

Source:Getty

Gabrielle Union isn’t letting her foot off the gas anytime soon. She’s been making strides as an actress and a bustling entrepreneur. Earlier this month, the mother of two launched her melanated baby skincare line Proudly alongside her superstar hubby Dwyane Wade.

She’s been a loud and prominent voice in the body positivity moment and she’s gearing up to wow fans again onscreen in The Inspection which will debut on Nov. 18.

Ms. Union has alot to celebrate this year. The superstar will turn 50 on Oct. 29.

7. Nia Long

Source:Getty

Nia Long was the it girl of the 90s. The Brooklyn-bred actress captivated fans in TV shows and films like The Best Man, The Fresh Prince of Belaire, and Soul Food.

She’s still going strong. Long starred in CBS’ drama-filled crime series NCSI: Los Angeles from 2017 to 2018. She’s also gearing up to reunite with Morris Chestnutt and the entire cast of The Best Man for NBC Universal’s highly anticipated reboot of the iconic comedy drama.

This year has been a bit challenging for the star given her husband’s high-profile cheating scandal, but she’s not letting any bad news get in the way of her family and the storied career she has built for herself.

Ms. Long will turn 52 on Oct. 30.

8. Willow Smith

Source:Getty

Willow Smith isn’t afraid to try something new. Last year the multi-talented star cut her hair off to usher in a new spiritual season with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith. She also made waves following the release of her punk rock-inspired album “Lately I Feel Everything.” The young singer broke new ground for Black women in a genre that is heavily white male-dominated.

She’s a true Scorpio to the bone and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us this year.

Willow will turn 22 on Oct. 31.

9. Eve

Source:Getty

Eva paved the way for alot of the rap baddies we see today.

The “Gangsta Lovin’” rapper held her weight in hip-hop’s male-dominated industry in the 2000s. Following the release of her debut album Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders First Lady , the star became the third female rapper to reach the number one spot on the Billboard 200 charts, right after Lauryn Hill and Foxy Brown had previously broken the major feat.

The hip-hop titan cranked out a number of classic hits throughout the years including “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” (featuring Gwen Stefani), “What Ya Want,” and “Who’s That Girl.”

During an interview with Trevor Noah last year, Eve said she was happy she never had to oversexualize her image to gain stardom.

“I got lucky. With Ruff Ryders, they never tried to change me,” she explained. “The only thing they tried to do was cover me up, actually. They didn’t want me naked. They were like, ‘No, you need to put this vest on now.”

Eve will turn 44 on Nov. 10.

10. Joseline Hernandez

Source:Getty

The Puerto Rican princess earned her name after becoming the most talked-about castmember of the wildly popular show “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.” After leaving VH1, she brought her entertaining personality to The Zeus Network where she became the executive producer of her own show, bringing a new level of ratchet entertainment to the masses and showing off her firey Scorpio side.