ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Customers are less satisfied with their restaurant visits

If you are experiencing declines in your customer satisfaction scores, you are not alone. Shifts in digital ordering behaviors and new customer acquisition may be to blame. But the general mood of the market is not helping matters. When you combine digital ordering behaviors with a general decline in national mood, we see satisfaction levels dipping and most often during online ordering occasions. The good news is that there are signs that a good in-person interaction can overcome that negative mood.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurants' business week is shrinking as pandemic effects linger, study finds

Staffing shortfalls and other lingering effects of the pandemic have prompted the typical U.S. restaurant to cut its hours by an average of 6.4 hours per week since 2019, according to a new report from the research company Datassential. A study by the firm shows the rollbacks in operating times...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurant group offers $10K in aid to operations impacted by Hurricane Ian

The educational arm of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) said Tuesday that its Disaster Relief Fund is providing $10,000 in assistance to restaurants and lodging properties that were left in need of help by Hurricane Ian. The stipulation set by the FRLA Educational Foundation is that at least...
FLORIDA STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Lettuce shortage adds side order of purchasing pain to inflation

The pizza buffet chain has taken ownership of its in-restaurant arcades and expanded them. The result has been a game-changer for a company that was in bankruptcy just two years ago. As inflation soars, restaurants work to cut back on food waste. Rising costs and demands for greener operations has...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

New survey finds 86% of American chefs are interested in serving cultivated meat

A survey from food-tech company SuperMeat found that 86% of American chefs are interested in serving cultivated meat. Concerns for the environment and food safety were cited as top reasons for the interest. The survey also found that 84% of chefs would consider replacing traditional meat with cultivated meat or...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Marketing efforts lifted McDonald’s sales last quarter

McDonald’s customers apparently went camping last quarter, lifting the company’s sales and driving more people to its loyalty program. The Chicago-based burger giant said on Thursday that its U.S. same-store sales rose 6.1% in the third quarter, driven largely by the company’s marketing promotions such as the month-long “Camp McDonald’s” digital promotion in July.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Sweetgreen opens first digital-only pickup location

The first digital-only pickup location for Sweetgreen opened in the Washington, D.C. area on Wednesday. The 2,190-square-foot space has no dine-in seating, and no customer-facing makeline. It is dedicated to orders through the app or online for pickup. There is shelving for “frictionless grab-and-go” convenience, and a team member is...
WASHINGTON, DC
restaurantbusinessonline.com

For McDonald’s McRib, mystery is part of the marketing equation

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski gave an, uh, interesting response on Thursday when asked whether this truly would be the McRib’s “farewell tour.”. “The McRib is the GOAT of sandwiches on our menu,” he said. “And so like the GOATs Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and others, you’re never sure if they’re fully retired or not.”
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Delivery continues to flower at Bloomin' Brands

Food delivery has its fair share of skeptics, especially within casual dining. Bloomin’ Brands isn’t one of them. The service has become an important channel for the owner of Outback Steakhouse and three other brands, and one that it intends to keep growing. In the third quarter ended Sept. 25, delivery made up 12.4% of Bloomin’s sales, up slightly from 12% the quarter before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy