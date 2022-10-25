Read full article on original website
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Customers are less satisfied with their restaurant visits
If you are experiencing declines in your customer satisfaction scores, you are not alone. Shifts in digital ordering behaviors and new customer acquisition may be to blame. But the general mood of the market is not helping matters. When you combine digital ordering behaviors with a general decline in national mood, we see satisfaction levels dipping and most often during online ordering occasions. The good news is that there are signs that a good in-person interaction can overcome that negative mood.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Restaurants' business week is shrinking as pandemic effects linger, study finds
Staffing shortfalls and other lingering effects of the pandemic have prompted the typical U.S. restaurant to cut its hours by an average of 6.4 hours per week since 2019, according to a new report from the research company Datassential. A study by the firm shows the rollbacks in operating times...
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This Area
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Kroger announces it will be shutting down stores as ShopRite and Whole Foods follow suit
KROGER has announced that it will be shutting down multiple stores in the Atlanta metro area amid the shuttering of other locations across the U.S. The first store to go is Georgia's Decatur outlet, which will be closed for good on December 2. "Declining sales and negative profit" are to...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Restaurant group offers $10K in aid to operations impacted by Hurricane Ian
The educational arm of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) said Tuesday that its Disaster Relief Fund is providing $10,000 in assistance to restaurants and lodging properties that were left in need of help by Hurricane Ian. The stipulation set by the FRLA Educational Foundation is that at least...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Lettuce shortage adds side order of purchasing pain to inflation
The pizza buffet chain has taken ownership of its in-restaurant arcades and expanded them. The result has been a game-changer for a company that was in bankruptcy just two years ago. As inflation soars, restaurants work to cut back on food waste. Rising costs and demands for greener operations has...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chipotle is losing guests to McDonald’s. Will the burrito chain discount to bring them back?
Chipotle Mexican Grill is losing lower-income diners and McDonald’s is gaining them, both companies said this week. Will the burrito brand turn to discounting to bring them back?. Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s chief financial officer, said in an interview on Yahoo Finance this week that this is an internal conversation...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Why Texas Roadhouse could soon be the country’s biggest casual-dining chain
Texas Roadhouse is charting a path to becoming the biggest casual-dining chain in the country. The 607-unit steakhouse chain on Thursday raised its expectations for how big it can be, setting its sights on 900 U.S. restaurants, up from a previous range of 700 or 800. That growth trajectory combined...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
New survey finds 86% of American chefs are interested in serving cultivated meat
A survey from food-tech company SuperMeat found that 86% of American chefs are interested in serving cultivated meat. Concerns for the environment and food safety were cited as top reasons for the interest. The survey also found that 84% of chefs would consider replacing traditional meat with cultivated meat or...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Marketing efforts lifted McDonald’s sales last quarter
McDonald’s customers apparently went camping last quarter, lifting the company’s sales and driving more people to its loyalty program. The Chicago-based burger giant said on Thursday that its U.S. same-store sales rose 6.1% in the third quarter, driven largely by the company’s marketing promotions such as the month-long “Camp McDonald’s” digital promotion in July.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Sweetgreen opens first digital-only pickup location
The first digital-only pickup location for Sweetgreen opened in the Washington, D.C. area on Wednesday. The 2,190-square-foot space has no dine-in seating, and no customer-facing makeline. It is dedicated to orders through the app or online for pickup. There is shelving for “frictionless grab-and-go” convenience, and a team member is...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
For McDonald’s McRib, mystery is part of the marketing equation
McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski gave an, uh, interesting response on Thursday when asked whether this truly would be the McRib’s “farewell tour.”. “The McRib is the GOAT of sandwiches on our menu,” he said. “And so like the GOATs Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and others, you’re never sure if they’re fully retired or not.”
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Delivery continues to flower at Bloomin' Brands
Food delivery has its fair share of skeptics, especially within casual dining. Bloomin’ Brands isn’t one of them. The service has become an important channel for the owner of Outback Steakhouse and three other brands, and one that it intends to keep growing. In the third quarter ended Sept. 25, delivery made up 12.4% of Bloomin’s sales, up slightly from 12% the quarter before.
Comments / 0