Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision
BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont. A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved...
Investigation underway into railcar accident death of man at Beaumont plant
BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an industrial death at a Beaumont plant. Shortly after midnight Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the ExxonMobil Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street. 66-year old...
Speed played role in single-vehicle Orange County wreck that killed 31-year-old man
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A 31-year-old man from Orange was killed in a single vehicle wreck along FM1136 south of Mauriceville early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. Tyler Michael...
No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning
NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
Man accused of using altered driver's license with Beaumont resident's information to buy car
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation. Police released a picture of a man who they suspect used a Beaumont resident's name, date of birth, address, and driver's license number to buy a 2021 Honda Accord in Paris, Texas.
Tragic Accident Kills Vidor Man
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:50 A.M. Beaumont Officers responded to IH-10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. Information gathered from the scene revealed the operator of a box truck, transporting mail, was traveling northbound and lost control of the vehicle. He struck a cement center divider and knocked it into southbound traffic.
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
Aggravated Assault indictment linked to alleged road rage shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Jonathan Doucet, 26, on a charge of Aggravated Assault. Doucet is accused of shooting another man June 27 in an alleged case of road rage in Beaumont. The victim was struck in the head and critically injured. Police say...
Four people injured in crash at south city limits of Jasper
Three people were injured in a three vehicle auto accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on Highway 96 at the south city limits of Jasper. Police, fire, and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the location near the roadside park, shortly after 11:00, when it was reported that the crash occurred and arrived to find one of the vehicles involved; a sport utility vehicle, had went off of the roadway and caught fire following the crash.
Grand jury indicts teen accused of shooting at ride service driver
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has Indicted Timothy Parker, 18, of Beaumont, on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. According to the indictment, a man who works for a ride service company was called to an apartment complex on October 7 in Beaumont to pick up three men, including Parker.
Beaumont man dies in ExxonMobil railcar accident
A Beaumont man has died following an accident at ExxonMobil in Beaumont. Investigators say 66-year-old Richard Garza, a contract worker, was involved in a railcar accident at the ExxonMobil blending and packaging plant on Sycamore Street on Friday just after midnight. Garza died at the scene. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
Driver killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, 2 other vehicles on IH-10 at Laurel in Beaumont
Crews clean up following a fatal wreck on Interstate 10 at Laurel St. Monday morning in Beaumont. This view is look south.
Accident on FM1136 Claims Life
DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
Man accused of murder, aggravated robbery in fatal Beaumont shooting
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are looking for Carron Dickenson Jr., 29. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say he took part in a robbery September 21 in the 300 block of East Simmons in Beaumont. Police say Dickenson was with Randle...
Orange County Sheriff: Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess to vandalizing the high school's football stadium, according to Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. One suspect 18-year-old Ryan Bergeron is out of jail after posting $25,000 bond. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 18-year-old Johnney Davis III remained in jail. Davis, a senior at LCM,...
Resident uninjured after climbing out window to escape fire at house in south Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home on the south side of Beaumont Friday morning. The person, who was the only one in the home when the fire started, escaped by climbing out a back window according to Beaumont fire chief Earl White.
Brother of fatality accident victim: "He was a giant of a man"
BEAUMONT — The brother of a man killed in a horrific head-on crash is describing him as a "giant of a man," tell us Jonathan Droddy was a man of God, close to his church, his family and his circle of friends. The 32-year-old died in a collision shortly...
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
