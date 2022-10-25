ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Port Arthur News

Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision

BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont. A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Investigation underway into railcar accident death of man at Beaumont plant

BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an industrial death at a Beaumont plant. Shortly after midnight Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the ExxonMobil Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street. 66-year old...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Tragic Accident Kills Vidor Man

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:50 A.M. Beaumont Officers responded to IH-10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. Information gathered from the scene revealed the operator of a box truck, transporting mail, was traveling northbound and lost control of the vehicle. He struck a cement center divider and knocked it into southbound traffic.
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Aggravated Assault indictment linked to alleged road rage shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Jonathan Doucet, 26, on a charge of Aggravated Assault. Doucet is accused of shooting another man June 27 in an alleged case of road rage in Beaumont. The victim was struck in the head and critically injured. Police say...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Four people injured in crash at south city limits of Jasper

Three people were injured in a three vehicle auto accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on Highway 96 at the south city limits of Jasper. Police, fire, and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the location near the roadside park, shortly after 11:00, when it was reported that the crash occurred and arrived to find one of the vehicles involved; a sport utility vehicle, had went off of the roadway and caught fire following the crash.
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

Grand jury indicts teen accused of shooting at ride service driver

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has Indicted Timothy Parker, 18, of Beaumont, on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. According to the indictment, a man who works for a ride service company was called to an apartment complex on October 7 in Beaumont to pick up three men, including Parker.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont man dies in ExxonMobil railcar accident

A Beaumont man has died following an accident at ExxonMobil in Beaumont. Investigators say 66-year-old Richard Garza, a contract worker, was involved in a railcar accident at the ExxonMobil blending and packaging plant on Sycamore Street on Friday just after midnight. Garza died at the scene. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Accident on FM1136 Claims Life

DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Man accused of murder, aggravated robbery in fatal Beaumont shooting

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are looking for Carron Dickenson Jr., 29. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say he took part in a robbery September 21 in the 300 block of East Simmons in Beaumont. Police say Dickenson was with Randle...
BEAUMONT, TX

