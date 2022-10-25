ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans to sign WR Chris Conley from Chiefs' practice squad

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Veteran receiver Chris Conley is on the move again as his time with the Kansas City Chiefs has ended; he’s on his way to being signed to another AFC team’s roster.

The Chiefs drafted Conley in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. He played four seasons in Kansas City. He was signed to the practice squad from the Houston Texans on October 6th in hopes of possibly reigniting the chemistry he had with Patrick Mahomes back in 2018.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo announced on Tuesday the Tennessee Titans have stepped in, signing Conley after only two weeks with the Chiefs practice squad. He will join his third AFC team since starting with the Texans in Week 1.

The Titans recently parted ways with former Chiefs WR Josh Gordon from their practice squad after six weeks in the organization. Conley, who did not appear in any games, is expected to be more depth at receiver following that transaction.

Signing him from the Chiefs’ practice squad means he must remain on the Titans’ 53-man roster for three weeks. The earliest they could release him is after the conclusion of Week 10. The Chiefs and Titans are scheduled to meet in Week 9 at Arrowhead Stadium on “Sunday Night Football.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

