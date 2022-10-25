Read full article on original website
Related
Hammonton rolls to opening playoff win behind sophomore RB
Hammonton High School sophomore Kenny Smith has thought about last year’s opening 2021 playoff loss all offseason. He was determined on Friday night not to feel the same disappointment and made sure he and his Blue Devil teammates took care of business early. Top-seeded Hammonton scored on its first six drives, building a 41-0 halftime lead and rolling past eighth-seeded Hightstown , 48-6, in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinal.
Football: No. 8 West Morris advances in win over Hackettstown in North 2, Group 3
Stefano Montella scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to help propel top-seeded West Morris, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 42-7 win over eighth-seeded Hackettstown in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 playoffs in Chester. The Wolfpack, who...
Field hockey: Larson leads Montclair past Northern Highlands
Sophomore Eliza Larson scored a fourth-quarter goal as Montclair squeezed by Northern Highlands 1-0 in Montclair. Junior Hannah Saraisky assisted on Larson’s goal for Montclair (15-4), which won its fifth straight game. Senior goalie Isabel Ginns made three saves. Montclair is the top seed in the North Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Montgomery in the first round on Tuesday.
Pleasantville rides big plays to victory over Johnson in SJ Group 2 football opener
Pleasantville’s big play ability has advanced the Greyhounds to the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 2 playoffs. Scoring three touchdowns of 50 or more yards, fourth-seeded Pleasantville beat fifth-seeded Johnson 25-7 in a South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinal in Pleasantville. Pleasantville (6-2) will visit top-seeded...
Football: Defense, special teams power Paterson Eastside past Piscataway in N2G5
Elijah Carroll took the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, giving fourth-seeded Paterson Eastside a lead it never relinquished as it defeated fifth-seeded Piscataway, 28-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Paterson Eastside’s...
Freshmen help Glassboro earn first playoff win since 2015
For a football program with a rich history like Glassboro, seven years without a playoff victory is an eternity. If an extremely talented freshman class has anything to say about it, the wait until the next one won’t be nearly as long. Rookies Amari Sabb, Jerome Foster and Brandon...
Northern Highlands begins title defense with victory over Montgomery for second year in a row
As the defending sectional champion, Northern Highlands knows it enters the state tournament this year with a target on its back. That target was the size of a boulder against Montgomery, a team Northern Highlands beat by a 61-14 score to open the postseason a season ago. With Montgomery being much improved this year, Northern Highlands knew it would have to match some big Montgomery intensity from the onset.
Girls soccer South Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament first round: Bishop Eustace advances
Mia Abbey scored two goals to lead sixth-seeded Bishop Eustace past 11th-seeded Moorestown Friends in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament in Pennsauken. Bishop Eustace (6-7-2) led 2-0 at the half and outshot Moorestown Friends 23-4. Erin Moriarty also had a goal with Madi Marbach and...
Football: Cedar Creek uses big second half to cruise past Timber Creek in CJG3 quarterfinal
Billy Smith threw two touchdowns and ran for another as sixth-seeded Cedar Creek took down third-seeded Timber Creek in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs. Cedar Creek (4-6) will advance to take on second-seeded Camden in the semifinal round next Friday. Timber Creek (6-4) got...
Football: Zamot leads as Millville powers past Lacey - SJ G4 quarterfinal
Jacob Zamot threw for five touchdowns as second-seeded Millville powered past seventh-seeded Lacey in the quarterfinal of the South Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics playoffs in Millville. Millville will next host third-seeded Jackson Memorial in the semifinal on Friday. Donte Smith caught two TDs from Zamot, one in the second...
Sparta and Kittatinny play to tie - Field hockey recap
Orianna Bennett and Abby Albert were strong in net for both sides as Sparta and Kittatinny ended in a 1-1 tie in Newton. After a scoreless first half, Hannah Ellicott gave Kittatinny (7-11-1) the lead with a third quarter goal. Laney Keates was credited with the assist. Sparta (6-9-3) answered...
Which high school football recruits did Rutgers, Greg Schiano offer in October?
Greg Schiano’s focus has been fixed on the field with the recalibrated Scarlet Knights off to a 4-3 mark, and with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and coach P.J. Fleck waiting around the corner at Huntington Bank Stadium. But Rutgers’ coach still found time to offer young players in October who he feels can help the team a few years down the line. College players are prevented from entering the transfer portal until Dec. 5 — the day after college football’s regular season finale — due to an NCCA rule change meant to put teams on an even playing field as the early signing period approaches.
Coach Eli Manning? Not for long, as Giants legend describes short-lived stint
Eli Manning is living his best life. The former New York Giants quarterback is best-known these days as co-host of the “ManningCast,” ESPN’s alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football. Manning also hosts” Eli’s Place,” an offbeat look at college football, with episodes airing on ESPN+.
Football: Wood-Ridge earns historic win over Shabazz in North Jersey 2, Group 1 playoffs
Antonio Loyola’s 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter capped off top-seeded Wood-Ridge’s first-ever state playoffs victory 44-28 over eighth-seeded Shabazz in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Wood-Ridge. “We played poorly but a win is a win,” Wood-Ridge head coach Joe...
Football: Westwood defeats Hanover Park in North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals
Jack Dugan recorded 20 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns for second-seeded Westwood as it shut down seventh-seeded Hanover Park 34-0 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoffs in Washington Township to improve to 9-0. Dugan opened up the scoring for Westwood with an 80-yard...
Football: Matt Sims takes Brearley over North Arlington in the North 1, Group 1 opener
Matt Sims conducted a quarterback clinic as fourth-seeded Brearley rolled to a 50-16 victory over fifth-seeded North Arlington in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 state playoffs in Kenilworth. Brearley (9-0) will face eighth-seeded Kinnelon in the semifinal round next Friday. Kinnelon defeated...
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 28
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:40 p.m. on Friday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
Chatham shutsout Mount Olive - Field hockey recap
Brooke DiBiase had two goals and an assist as Chatham defeated Mount Olive 5-0 in Chatham. Mia Sciacchitano also had two goals to go along with an assist with Anna Decesare also scoring a goal. Laura Lamanna tallied two assists with Baker Carroll tallying one. Chatham (14-1-1) held a 3-0...
Thompson’s hat trick leads Parsippany Hills to win over Parsippany - Field Hockey
Jada Thompson scored a hat trick to lead Parsippany Hills to an 8-1 win over Parsippany, in Parsippany. With the game tied 1-1 after the first quarter, Parsippany Hills (4-11-2) scored four second quarter goals to build a big lead and go up 5-1 at halftime. The Redhawks scored three...
Football: Smith’s rushing pushes No. 11 Wayne Valley past Chatham in N2G4 opener
Danny Smith racked up five touchdowns on the ground to push third-seeded and No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20 Wayne Valley to a 34-20 win over sixth-seeded Chatham in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 playoffs in Wayne. The win keeps Wayne Valley...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0