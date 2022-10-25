ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton rolls to opening playoff win behind sophomore RB

Hammonton High School sophomore Kenny Smith has thought about last year’s opening 2021 playoff loss all offseason. He was determined on Friday night not to feel the same disappointment and made sure he and his Blue Devil teammates took care of business early. Top-seeded Hammonton scored on its first six drives, building a 41-0 halftime lead and rolling past eighth-seeded Hightstown , 48-6, in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinal.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Field hockey: Larson leads Montclair past Northern Highlands

Sophomore Eliza Larson scored a fourth-quarter goal as Montclair squeezed by Northern Highlands 1-0 in Montclair. Junior Hannah Saraisky assisted on Larson’s goal for Montclair (15-4), which won its fifth straight game. Senior goalie Isabel Ginns made three saves. Montclair is the top seed in the North Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Montgomery in the first round on Tuesday.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Freshmen help Glassboro earn first playoff win since 2015

For a football program with a rich history like Glassboro, seven years without a playoff victory is an eternity. If an extremely talented freshman class has anything to say about it, the wait until the next one won’t be nearly as long. Rookies Amari Sabb, Jerome Foster and Brandon...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Northern Highlands begins title defense with victory over Montgomery for second year in a row

As the defending sectional champion, Northern Highlands knows it enters the state tournament this year with a target on its back. That target was the size of a boulder against Montgomery, a team Northern Highlands beat by a 61-14 score to open the postseason a season ago. With Montgomery being much improved this year, Northern Highlands knew it would have to match some big Montgomery intensity from the onset.
HIGHLANDS, NJ
Football: Zamot leads as Millville powers past Lacey - SJ G4 quarterfinal

Jacob Zamot threw for five touchdowns as second-seeded Millville powered past seventh-seeded Lacey in the quarterfinal of the South Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics playoffs in Millville. Millville will next host third-seeded Jackson Memorial in the semifinal on Friday. Donte Smith caught two TDs from Zamot, one in the second...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Sparta and Kittatinny play to tie - Field hockey recap

Orianna Bennett and Abby Albert were strong in net for both sides as Sparta and Kittatinny ended in a 1-1 tie in Newton. After a scoreless first half, Hannah Ellicott gave Kittatinny (7-11-1) the lead with a third quarter goal. Laney Keates was credited with the assist. Sparta (6-9-3) answered...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Which high school football recruits did Rutgers, Greg Schiano offer in October?

Greg Schiano’s focus has been fixed on the field with the recalibrated Scarlet Knights off to a 4-3 mark, and with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and coach P.J. Fleck waiting around the corner at Huntington Bank Stadium. But Rutgers’ coach still found time to offer young players in October who he feels can help the team a few years down the line. College players are prevented from entering the transfer portal until Dec. 5 — the day after college football’s regular season finale — due to an NCCA rule change meant to put teams on an even playing field as the early signing period approaches.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 28

NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:40 p.m. on Friday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
Chatham shutsout Mount Olive - Field hockey recap

Brooke DiBiase had two goals and an assist as Chatham defeated Mount Olive 5-0 in Chatham. Mia Sciacchitano also had two goals to go along with an assist with Anna Decesare also scoring a goal. Laura Lamanna tallied two assists with Baker Carroll tallying one. Chatham (14-1-1) held a 3-0...
CHATHAM, NJ
