Paul Flores convicted of Kristin Smart’s murder; New evidence in Weinstein’s trial — TCD Sidebar

 4 days ago
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Richard Schoenstein joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss Paul Flores' murder conviction, the suspect in a massacre cross-examining his alleged victims, the role of Scientology in Danny Masterson’s sexual assault case, and evidence that a victim of Harvey Weinstein allegedly reached out to the mogul for advice on handling a public sex scandal.

Paul Flores convicted of killing Kristin Smart in 1996

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (TCD) -- Paul Flores has been convicted of killing college student Kristin Smart more than 25 years after she went missing. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced a jury found Flores guilty of first-degree murder after a four-day deliberation and trial that lasted three months. Paul’s father, Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of accessory to murder after the fact. He was accused of helping Paul hide Smart’s body.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Harvey Weinstein’s Chair Moved After He Stared Down Jury in Rape Trial

Harvey Weinstein was forced to move his seat at his Los Angeles sex crimes trial on Wednesday after a sheriff’s deputy said he was staring at the jury. According to The Wrap, the 70-year-old on trial for allegedly sexually abusing five women between 2003 and 2014 was improperly sitting at the defense table—allowing him to look directly at the 12 individuals in the jury box. Weinstein’s lawyer asked for his client to stay alongside the table, noting that his wheelchair took up a lot of space. The request was denied and Weinstein was forced to move out of the jury’s eye line, though the outlet noted he almost immediately resumed staring their way.Read it at The Wrap
LOS ANGELES, CA
Woman who said cops hadn’t seen 'anyone as pretty as her' is now accused of killing her mother

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman who previously allegedly dined and dashed at an airport Chili’s last month now stands accused of killing her 62-year-old mother. According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on Oct. 26 at around 2:34 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 10100 block of June Flower Drive to a report of an injured resident. At the scene, officers reportedly found a woman with multiple lacerations, and she was pronounced dead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Man who spent 35 years in prison walks free after using 'MythBusters' to prove his innocence

Wrongful incarceration poses a number of challenges in the United States. According to statistics, 4% to 6% of people imprisoned are actually innocent and a large proportion of these people belong to marginalized sections of society. Poor police work, abusive interrogations or a lack of technology to adequately examine the evidence frequently result in the conviction of innocent persons. While DNA evidence is normally what's used to prove someone's innocence, it was the TV show "MythBusters" that recently helped reverse the conviction of someone.
Uni student who took LSD before killing his girlfriend because he feared she was a 'demon' is given maximum jail term

A university student who took LSD and became psychotic before killing his 18-year-old girlfriend, fearing she was a demon, has been jailed for 20 years. Newcastle Supreme Court Justice Richard Cavanagh said Jordan Brodie Miller, 22, had violently attacked his partner of two years, Emerald Wardle, when delusional and suffering a psychotic disorder caused by the temporary effects of his drug taking.
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Mogul Convicted in ‘Varsity Blues’ Scandal Kills Himself

A flamboyant real estate mogul who went to jail for a month in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal killed himself at his Malibu home last week.Robert Flaxman, 66, was one of dozens of well-heeled and celebrity parents caught in the federal investigation. He pleaded guilty to paying the scheme’s mastermind $75,000 to help his daughter cheat on the ACT college entrance test.“I can tell you that I was shocked and saddened by the news, which came as a complete surprise,” William Weinreb, Flaxman’s attorney, told The Daily Beast on Thursday.The Real Deal, which first reported Flaxman’s suicide, says the...
MALIBU, CA
Man accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend days before she was supposed to give birth

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was recently arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year. According to a news release from the Houston Police Department, on April 8 at approximately 9:35 a.m., patrol officers found Amber Butler, 27, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet Malibu parked in the main lane of traffic on Willowben Boulevard. Police said she had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules

Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
