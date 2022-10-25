Paul Flores convicted of Kristin Smart’s murder; New evidence in Weinstein’s trial — TCD Sidebar

Harvey Weinstein was forced to move his seat at his Los Angeles sex crimes trial on Wednesday after a sheriff’s deputy said he was staring at the jury. According to The Wrap, the 70-year-old on trial for allegedly sexually abusing five women between 2003 and 2014 was improperly sitting at the defense table—allowing him to look directly at the 12 individuals in the jury box. Weinstein’s lawyer asked for his client to stay alongside the table, noting that his wheelchair took up a lot of space. The request was denied and Weinstein was forced to move out of the jury’s eye line, though the outlet noted he almost immediately resumed staring their way.Read it at The Wrap

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO