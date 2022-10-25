Paul Flores convicted of Kristin Smart’s murder; New evidence in Weinstein’s trial — TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Richard Schoenstein joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss Paul Flores' murder conviction, the suspect in a massacre cross-examining his alleged victims, the role of Scientology in Danny Masterson’s sexual assault case, and evidence that a victim of Harvey Weinstein allegedly reached out to the mogul for advice on handling a public sex scandal.
