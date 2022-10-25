ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama among states with the highest flu activity in the country, according to Walgreens

By Trinity Velazquez
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Alabama has some of the highest flu activity in the country, according to a report from Walgreens announced Monday.

Walgreens launched its 2022-23 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their areas. The Walgreens Flu Index shows that the overall flu activity is 10 times higher nationwide than last year.

Civil War relics found along Mississippi River in Tennessee

Walgreens says that during the week of Oct. 10, flu activity was the highest in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. Several major cities, including New Orleans, were designated the top ten areas with the most widespread flu activity.

Walgreens listed the Montgomery-Selma area as the 10th largest flu activity in a city .

Top 10 States with Highest Flu Activity

1. Louisiana

2. Mississippi

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Tennessee

7. Arkansas

8. South Carolina

9. Puerto Rico

10. North Carolina

To schedule an appointment for a flu shot, the updated COVID-19 booster, or other routine immunizations at Walgreens, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

CBS 42

