Related
Girls soccer: Bernards defeats Morris Tech - North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 quarterfinals
Jane Stauffer tallied two goals for seventh-seeded Bernards as it defeated second-seeded Morris Tech 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament in Denville. Bernards (13-4) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more goals in the second half while holding Morris Tech...
Shawnee over Triton - NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinals, South Jersey, Group 3 girls soccer
Madelynn Sadusky scored three goals to lead top-seeded Shawnee to a 4-1 victory over eighth-seeded Triton in Medford. Shawnee (17-4-1) scored three goals in the first half to take control of the contest. Mackenzie Borbi made five saves in net. Kyra Samalonis got Triton (10-8-1) on the board in the...
St. Benedict’s over Peddie - Boys soccer - Prep A Tournament semifinals
Ransford Gyan scored two goals as St. Benedict’s, ranked No. 1 in the country by Prep Soccer, continued its unbeaten season with a 5-0 victory over Peddie in the Prep A Tournament semifinals at Lubetkin Field on the campus of NJIT in Newark. Gyan, a junior, now has 20...
Girls soccer: Camden Catholic defeats Notre Dame - South Jersey, Non-Public A first round
Dillan Sorino’s hat trick helped propel eighth-seeded Camden Catholic past ninth-seeded Notre Dame 5-0 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament in Cherry Hill. Camden Catholic (8-8-1) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more goals. Danielle...
Football: Wood-Ridge earns historic win over Shabazz in North Jersey 2, Group 1 playoffs
Antonio Loyola’s 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter capped off top-seeded Wood-Ridge’s first-ever state playoffs victory 44-28 over eighth-seeded Shabazz in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Wood-Ridge. “We played poorly but a win is a win,” Wood-Ridge head coach Joe...
HS football photos: East Orange vs. Clifton in the playoffs, Oct. 28, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Field hockey: West Milford ends regular season play with shutout over Passaic Valley
Meagan Van Kirk tallied a hat trick to lead West Milford in a 6-0 shutout win over Passaic Valley, in Little Falls. West Milford (16-2) led 3-0 at the half. Hayley Allwood and Shelby Durant each recorded a goal and an assist while Jakke Galella scored once. Rachel Harraka made...
