The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Canucks top Penguins 5-1 for 2nd straight after opening skid
Bo Horvat scored twoce and Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks won their second straight after a season-opening skid, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night
Jets spoil Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with 3-2 OT victory
Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night.
MLive.com
My vote for Tiger of the Year? The team’s best hitter and a stand-up guy, too.
I hope I’m not breaking any rules by revealing my vote early. But when I submitted my ballot for Tiger of the Year last week, I had Eric Haase at No. 1. We’ll find out on Thursday if my colleagues agreed. As awards go, Tiger of the Year...
WZZM 13
Locked On Tigers: Rob Metzler and Akil Baddoo Detroit Tigers player breakdowns
Today we discuss the Detroit Tigers new Assistant General Manager Rob Metzler. We talk about his resume and his role on the team going forward.
MLive.com
Pistons drop 4th straight after late surge, lose to Hawks
DETROIT (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 118-113 on Wednesday night to open a two-game set at Little Caesars Arena. The team will meet again Friday night. John Collins added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and De’Andre Hunter...
MLive.com
Jack Fox goes from living on a friend’s floor to highest-paid punter in NFL
ALLEN PARK -- Jack Fox was out of school, and out of work too. So he started paying rent to live on a friend’s floor for a while. Just a few years later, the Detroit Lions have made him the highest-paid punter in the league, inking him to a three-year, $11.325 deal that includes $7.5 million in guarantees. Perhaps now he can find himself a nice place to live. Considering he’s still driving the same Toyota 4Runner he had back at Rice University, just don’t expect him to splurge too much.
MLive.com
Enter our weekly contest: Make your Lions-Dolphin picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize
Think you know Detroit Lions football? Prove it by playing the MLive Prop Bet Showdown. Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Lions game and/or their opponents or rivals. The person that answers the most questions correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that answers the most questions right cumulatively for the season – and it’s not too late to get in on that action!
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan picks plus a $1,000 FanDuel promotion
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to bet on any Michigan State vs. Michigan picks this Saturday, click here to sign up for a new account...
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See district opening football playoff schedule
The state playoffs for 11-player and 8-player football have arrvied and there are 46 games involving Metro Detroit teams this weekend.
MLive.com
Michigan State football vs. Michigan spread, injury report and odds for 10/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan State will visit Michigan this Saturday afternoon, and the Wolverines will try to continue their undefeated season against the Spartans. Our experts...
HometownLife.com
Michigan high school hockey is here! 3 takeaways from OAA Media Day
With the Michigan High School Athletic Association hockey season beginning on Nov. 14, sports reporter Brandon Folsom stopped by the Oakland Activities Association Media Day at Farmington High School. Here are three takeaways as Farmington United, Birmingham Unified and Bloomfield Hills prepare for their upcoming seasons:. Farmington United is surrounding...
