Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
What Do You Think of Utica’s New Genesee Street Design?
There's a significant change to the traffic pattern on Genesee Street in downtown Utica and whether or not it remains is up to you. It's been in the works in the city for a decade an is often referred to by city officials as 'Complete Streets'. As defined by Smart...
New traffic pattern in downtown Utica
City officials are looking for feedback on changes to the traffic pattern in downtown Utica. Utica officials seek feedback on Genesee Street traffic pattern changes. There’s a new traffic pattern on Genesee Street in downtown Utica and the city wants feedback about the changes.
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
Herkimer Sheriff charge Ilion woman with multiple counts of welfare fraud
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Ilion woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for over 4 months. On Thursday, the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Welfare Fraud Unit arrested 41-year-old Lindsay Flihan of Ilion for...
2 new mixed-use buildings part of $45 million project to revitalize Cornhill in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is partnering with local organizations for a $45 million project to revitalize Cornhill. Two mixed-use buildings will be constructed – the Cornhill Renaissance Center on James Street and the Mid-Utica Neighborhood Impact Center on West Street. The Cornhill Renaissance Center will...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Woman found trapped under UTV in Fulton County
Rockwood-Garoga-Lassellsville Vol. Fire Company responded to a female trapped under a UTV in the woods on October 26. The fire station reported the female was also not aware of where she was.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
Utica man sentenced for attempted murder following 2021 shooting on Miller Street
UTICA, N.Y. – The man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder following a shooting on Miller Street in Utica last year was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Oneida County Court on Thursday. Jahari Brown shot an 18-year-old woman in the back while firing shots at a house...
LiveIt Downtown holds ‘Halloween Candy Shop’ at the Fitness Mill Oct. 31st
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – LiveIt Downtown and The Fitness Mill have teamed up this Halloween to present the ‘Halloween Candy Shop’ for the community on Monday, October 31st at the Fitness Mill. The event is scheduled to take place from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at 1707...
Whitesboro PD on the lookout for missing teen
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is looking for a missing teenager is has reached out to the public for help. 15-year-old Alani Paneto of Whitesboro, NY was last seen at her residence in the Village of Whitesboro. If you have any information regarding Alani’s whereabouts, please...
More than 50 Syracuse Firefighters respond to fatal house fire
More than 50 Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire on Thursday afternoon. The firefighters quickly rescued a victim from the house, who later died at the hospital. The fire occurred at the 300 block of Douglas St. There was a maze of obstacles for firefighters to deal with, such as fallen power lines in the front yard.
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
Unlicensed marijuana shop in Syracuse offers a look at the haziness of New York’s pot laws
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new shop that opened last month in the heart of the residential area near Syracuse University drew immediate attention from neighbors. It’s also drawing attention to some of the continuing murkiness and frustration in enforcing New York’s legal marijuana laws. The storefront near...
‘Bug bomb’ at Skyline Apartments sends one person to hospital
Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse Fire Department and its Haz-Mat Response Team responded to Skyline Apartments on James Street this morning after a pesticide “bug bomb” was set off in the complex. Firefighters responded shortly after the 10:33 a.m. call to 753 James St. because the “bug...
Justice delayed again: NY officials make Broadwater wait for payout after wrongful conviction
Syracuse, NY – Anthony Broadwater left a Syracuse courtroom in triumph last year after a 40-year battle for justice over his wrongful conviction decades ago in the rape of Alice Sebold, a Syracuse University student who went on to become a best-selling author. But his exoneration, which made news...
CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief
A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
Officers respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, October 25, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for a shooting injuries call. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been shot in the midsection and legs. The...
