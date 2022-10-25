Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC Action News
DeSantis and Crist battle to determine Florida's immediate future
TAMPA, Fla. — The headline race in the 2022 midterm election in Florida pits Governor Ron DeSantis (R) against former Governor Charlie Crist (D) as they battle to lead the state through 2026. Governor DeSantis is seeking a second term in office after an eventful first term in office....
ABC Action News
AARP Florida Helping Voters Stay Informed This Election Season
You've seen the signs out in our community... early voting is underway in the Tampa Bay area and with recent changes in Florida's voting laws, we want to make sure you understand everything before you cast your ballot. AARP has created a Florida election guide with the most up-to-date information...
ABC Action News
Florida GOP voters overtake Democrats in early voting ballots
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republicans look to have taken the lead in Florida’s early and mail-in voting. Some counts have the GOP ahead by more than 10,000 ballots. That’s not good news for Democrats, fighting for control of a US Senate seat, the Governor’s office, and to prevent a supermajority in the legislature.
ABC Action News
NHC gives disturbance in Caribbean 70% chance of development over next 5 days
MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said a disturbance in the southeastern Caribbean Sea has a 70% chance of getting organized into a tropical system in the next five days. The area is currently just a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms from the Windward Islands west-northwest...
ABC Action News
Haunted houses and scare parks in Tampa Bay that will have you running for the hills
TAMPA, Fla. — Halloween weekend is here, which means it's the perfect time for last-minute scares and horror. Here are some frightening experiences around Tampa Bay. When: 7:30 p.m. -10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (until October 29) Where: Sparkman Wharf at 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Cost: $27+. Info: UNDead...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 28-30
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 28-30), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Oct. 28-29 | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Where: Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Cost: $35.95 Adults | $26.95 for kids 3-12 Info: Are ghosts...
ABC Action News
Spooky and sinister bars in Tampa Bay that are perfect for Halloween
Hours: 9 a.m. - 1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday | 9 a.m. - 3 a.m. Friday-Saturday. Info: All souls are welcome at this haunted kava bar in Ybor! Enjoy kava, teas, coffee and yummy bites as you take in the gothic decor. Spookeasy does not serve alcohol in their main lounge area, but if you're looking for some boozy spirits, you can go downstairs to The Catacombs (open at 7 p.m. daily) and check out their cocktail menu. They also offer Scary-oke on Wednesday nights, where the scary part is that they select the karaoke song you'll be singing! Spookeasy is also celebrating their anniversary, so check out spooky events all weekend long.
ABC Action News
Fun Halloween Activities for the Whole Family
We're approaching the end of spooky season, but there's still some time for you and your family to enjoy all of the fun activities in the Tampa Bay area. Laura Byrne, editor for Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine, joins us to break their favorite local events for kids:. Visit a pumpkin...
