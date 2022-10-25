ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Park, FL

ABC Action News

DeSantis and Crist battle to determine Florida's immediate future

TAMPA, Fla. — The headline race in the 2022 midterm election in Florida pits Governor Ron DeSantis (R) against former Governor Charlie Crist (D) as they battle to lead the state through 2026. Governor DeSantis is seeking a second term in office after an eventful first term in office....
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

AARP Florida Helping Voters Stay Informed This Election Season

You've seen the signs out in our community... early voting is underway in the Tampa Bay area and with recent changes in Florida's voting laws, we want to make sure you understand everything before you cast your ballot. AARP has created a Florida election guide with the most up-to-date information...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Florida GOP voters overtake Democrats in early voting ballots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republicans look to have taken the lead in Florida’s early and mail-in voting. Some counts have the GOP ahead by more than 10,000 ballots. That’s not good news for Democrats, fighting for control of a US Senate seat, the Governor’s office, and to prevent a supermajority in the legislature.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

NHC gives disturbance in Caribbean 70% chance of development over next 5 days

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said a disturbance in the southeastern Caribbean Sea has a 70% chance of getting organized into a tropical system in the next five days. The area is currently just a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms from the Windward Islands west-northwest...
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 28-30

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 28-30), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Oct. 28-29 | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Where: Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Cost: $35.95 Adults | $26.95 for kids 3-12 Info: Are ghosts...
ABC Action News

Spooky and sinister bars in Tampa Bay that are perfect for Halloween

Hours: 9 a.m. - 1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday | 9 a.m. - 3 a.m. Friday-Saturday. Info: All souls are welcome at this haunted kava bar in Ybor! Enjoy kava, teas, coffee and yummy bites as you take in the gothic decor. Spookeasy does not serve alcohol in their main lounge area, but if you're looking for some boozy spirits, you can go downstairs to The Catacombs (open at 7 p.m. daily) and check out their cocktail menu. They also offer Scary-oke on Wednesday nights, where the scary part is that they select the karaoke song you'll be singing! Spookeasy is also celebrating their anniversary, so check out spooky events all weekend long.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Fun Halloween Activities for the Whole Family

We're approaching the end of spooky season, but there's still some time for you and your family to enjoy all of the fun activities in the Tampa Bay area. Laura Byrne, editor for Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine, joins us to break their favorite local events for kids:. Visit a pumpkin...
TAMPA, FL

