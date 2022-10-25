Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NBC Sports
Krejci won't play vs. Blue Jackets after suffering upper body injury
The Boston Bruins welcomed a veteran forward back to the lineup Thursday night in Brad Marchand, and he didn't look rusty at all. The first-line left winger scored twice and picked up an assist as the Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 at TD Garden. Unfortunately for the Bruins,...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Bruins, Hurricanes, Flyers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are considering a depth addition to their roster. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand is returning for the Boston Bruins, and is well ahead of schedule. The Carolina Hurricanes are shopping Ethan Bear and it was learned the defenseman requested a trade, plus the Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly placed Jake Muzzin on LTIR to give themselves options.
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA CONFIRMS A SETBACK IN SEAN COUTURIER'S REHAB
Sean Couturier is one of, if not THE, most important Philadelphia Flyers at the moment, and his back injury is keeping him from the lineup to start the 2022-23 season. John Tortorella has the guys playing exactly how they need to in order to win - at least, six games in - but getting Couturier back was always a massive piece of this puzzle.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need to Move on From Casey Mittelstadt
The Buffalo Sabres concluded their western road trip with a record of 3-1-0 and showed a lot of promise along the way. The offense was dynamic, the goaltending was rock solid, and the defense was good enough for all except the last game against the Seattle Kraken. In that game, the Sabres were blown out 5-1 and it came from a combination of the defense falling apart, and the offense failing to convert on any of their chances. Late in the game, they had a goal called back on them which would have brought the game to 4-2 and changed the momentum in their favor. This would have been Jack Quinn’s first goal of the season, but the play was deemed offside due to a complete lack of effort from Casey Mittelstadt. He was not yet outside of the offensive zone before he stopped skating for a line change and then five minutes later, the Kraken sealed the win with a final goal from Matty Beniers.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Hart scorching the start to 2022-2023
Carter Hart is receiving high praise from his teammates, cited as one of the main reasons behind the Philadelphia Flyers’ hot start. Defensively, the team is better structured in front of him. John Tortorella has his team playing hard more times than not. If they don’t, Tortorella is quick to make an example, dissolving ice time from whoever doesn’t meet his standard.
Florida Panthers generate chances but can’t mount comeback in loss to Philadelphia Flyers
By the sheer number of shot attempts and chances generated, the Florida Panthers dominated the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.
Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut
Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight
NHL
Friday Forecheck: It Starts with Hart
Each Friday on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, we will feature a compendium of news, thoughts and analysis written by contributing writer Bill Meltzer. Here's a look at the club over the most recent stretch that saw the team earn a 3-1 win in Nashville, lose 3-0 to the San Jose Sharks and defeat the Florida Panthers, 4-3.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Flyers 4, Panthers 3
From breaking through on the power play to facing a red-hot goaltender, here are five takeaways from Thursday's loss in Philadelphia. Coming up just short for the second straight game, the Florida Panthers closed out their two-game road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Caps loan defenseman Alexeyev to Hershey for rehab assignment
The Capitals sent defenseman Alex Alexeyev to their AHL affiliate Hershey Bears on a long-term injury conditioning loan Friday, paving the way for him to return to game action for the first time since he underwent labral repair surgery on his left shoulder in June. Alexeyev, 22, made his NHL...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Engvall & Holl at Risk for Losing Roster Spots
Things could be looking better for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they’ve had their ups and downs to start the 2022-23 season. After getting called out in the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens and a lifeless effort versus the Arizona Coyotes, the Maple Leafs still haven’t played to their fullest potential. There are multiple reasons for the team’s slow start, from poor defense to the depth scoring being inconsistent. However, two players that are supposed to be making contributions really haven’t done a whole lot.
Comments / 0