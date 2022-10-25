ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawsonville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Democrats unload on Walker in new Georgia attack ad

ATLANTA — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is launching a new TV ad in Georgia on Friday ripping into Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The ad, called “Cacophony,” relies on news footage to highlight Walker’s tumultuous past, covering allegations of “domestic violence” against him, with a reporter at one point saying: “Walker took out his anger by punching a hole in the door.”
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia

Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Early voting continues to set records across Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout during early voting, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. As of Friday morning, 1.25 million people have cast their ballot during early voting, with 111,316 showing up on Thursday. MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:. That’s one out of every...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Referendum on Georgia ballot could give tax break to timber producers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia produces the most timber of any state. Now the state is letting voters decide if timber producers should be given a break on taxes for their machines similar to the tax break for agriculture producers. On every Georgia ballot, voters can vote yes...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Nonprofit helps Georgia music industry make the case for a statewide music tax incentive

Georgia musicians and industry leaders are pushing lawmakers to provide tax incentives for the music industry. GPB’s Sarah Rose has more. Georgia is synonymous with great music history, whether it's OutKast, R.E.M., Luke Bryan or Gladys Knight — and the list goes on. Now, several musicians and industry leaders are hoping to make their case for why Georgia should have tax incentives for the music industry.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: 1 million Georgians cast votes; Hyundai plant breaks ground; Walker joins Greene

Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor in chief, The Current. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. Tammy Greer, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. 1. A million Georgians have cast their ballots already during early voting. According to Georgiavotes.com, women and...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Georgia amendment on ballot explained

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voting has started in Georgia. “I just hope everybody comes out and vote,” says one voter. Although we may be aware of the candidates who are running for office, what about the other issues on the ballot, Georgia has 4 state-wide amendments on the ballot. “My first thoughts when I saw it on the ballot is that the language was unclear, hard to understand I really had to search for what it was that I was voting for,” says voter Natalie Winslow.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout

ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, […]
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race

A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Vince Dooley, legendary UGA football coach, dies at 90

ATHENS, Ga. — Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday afternoon. He was 90-years-old. Dooley died peacefully at his home with his wife and their four children by his side, according to a statement. The beloved former University of Georgia coach and athletic director was a member of...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy