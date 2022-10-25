Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentalsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp, Walker hold leads in major Georgia races in new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Poll
ATLANTA - A new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 poll shows Republican Herschel Walker taking the lead in the race for U.S Senate in Georgia, with incumbent Republican Brian Kemp growing his lead in the governor’s race. In the U.S. Senate race, Walker has 48% ahead of Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock with...
Democrats unload on Walker in new Georgia attack ad
ATLANTA — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is launching a new TV ad in Georgia on Friday ripping into Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The ad, called “Cacophony,” relies on news footage to highlight Walker’s tumultuous past, covering allegations of “domestic violence” against him, with a reporter at one point saying: “Walker took out his anger by punching a hole in the door.”
Georgia's Most Dangerous Cities
Georgia has many cities and towns, and most are safe. However, some of the state's cities are dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
LIVE UPDATES: Obama campaigns for Georgia Democrats
LIVE UPDATES: Obama campaigns for Georgia Democrats
This Is Georgia's 'Creepiest' Legend
Insider put together a list of the creepiest legends told in each state.
AccessAtlanta
Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia
Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
WRDW-TV
Early voting continues to set records across Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout during early voting, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. As of Friday morning, 1.25 million people have cast their ballot during early voting, with 111,316 showing up on Thursday. MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:. That’s one out of every...
WMAZ
Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams brings campaign to Milledgeville
People showed up and showed out for Stacey Abrams today in Milledgeville. She talked about topics like voter rights, women's bodily autonomy, and the open carry law.
WRDW-TV
Referendum on Georgia ballot could give tax break to timber producers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia produces the most timber of any state. Now the state is letting voters decide if timber producers should be given a break on taxes for their machines similar to the tax break for agriculture producers. On every Georgia ballot, voters can vote yes...
Nonprofit helps Georgia music industry make the case for a statewide music tax incentive
Georgia musicians and industry leaders are pushing lawmakers to provide tax incentives for the music industry. GPB’s Sarah Rose has more. Georgia is synonymous with great music history, whether it's OutKast, R.E.M., Luke Bryan or Gladys Knight — and the list goes on. Now, several musicians and industry leaders are hoping to make their case for why Georgia should have tax incentives for the music industry.
Political Rewind: 1 million Georgians cast votes; Hyundai plant breaks ground; Walker joins Greene
Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor in chief, The Current. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. Tammy Greer, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. 1. A million Georgians have cast their ballots already during early voting. According to Georgiavotes.com, women and...
WTVM
Georgia amendment on ballot explained
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voting has started in Georgia. “I just hope everybody comes out and vote,” says one voter. Although we may be aware of the candidates who are running for office, what about the other issues on the ballot, Georgia has 4 state-wide amendments on the ballot. “My first thoughts when I saw it on the ballot is that the language was unclear, hard to understand I really had to search for what it was that I was voting for,” says voter Natalie Winslow.
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout
ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
Former Democratic Georgia Governor Joe Frank Harris says he supports Brian Kemp
Former Georgia Gov. Joe Frank Harris, a Democrat, endorsed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday. “Governor Kemp is a proven leader,” Harris said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of the tough decisions he has made during these challenging times.”. Kemp, who is seeking a second term in...
Washington Examiner
Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race
A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
See who is voting early in Georgia's 2022 election
Georgia voters are casting their ballots early in record numbers for a midterm election as in-person early voting continues. As of Thursday, Oct. 27, more than 1.38 million people voted by mail or in person. So far, early voting in Georgia has been marked by a higher share of older...
Vince Dooley, legendary UGA football coach, dies at 90
ATHENS, Ga. — Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday afternoon. He was 90-years-old. Dooley died peacefully at his home with his wife and their four children by his side, according to a statement. The beloved former University of Georgia coach and athletic director was a member of...
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
Comments / 0