A Jesup man has been arrested after allegedly shaking and hitting his two month old on multiple occasions, according to Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Kyle Astleford admitted to the abuse on at least three occasions, maybe more, since August. The child was first admitted to the hospital on October 11th with a skull fracture, rib fractures, and several other healing fractures. Medical professionals say the injuries are consistent with abusive head trauma and physical abuse. The child is currently at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on life support, the prognosis is unclear but doctors expect that he will have major developmental delays. Astleford has been charged with Child Endangerment. His bond has been set at $1 million.

JESUP, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO