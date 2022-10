This weekend DeMatha’s Varsity Basketball Team will take on Sierra Canyon and Oak Hill Academy. These are two huge games for the Stags to get the year started. Sierra Canyon is a big team that is led by Bronny James and Ashton Hardaway but in an interview, senior Logan Lewis said “They cannot run with us” so look for the Stags to push the tempo in that game. Their second game is against a talented Oak Hill team led by a DeMatha transfer A.J. Swinton.

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO