Operation Gratitude, CSX partner to send care packages to deployed troops

Operation Gratitude recently joined CSX and volunteers from the greater Jacksonville, Florida area to assemble and provide 10,000 care packages for deployed service members of the Carrier Striker 10 fleet USS George H.W. Bush stationed near Ukraine in support of operations in Eastern Europe.

Each of the care packages contained snacks, personal care, hygiene products, handmade items, and most importantly, handwritten letters from grateful Americans.

“Thousands of U.S. service members are deployed worldwide, separated from their loved ones and the comforts of home. And many troops rarely or never receive mail or messages from home,” said Operation Gratitude CEO/President retired Air Force Maj. Gen. James Johnson. “Receiving mail during Mail Call can be an important part of boosting a service member’s morale and can strengthen their resilience, especially during a difficult deployment. Operation Gratitude Care Packages are a piece of home and a reminder that a grateful nation stands with them.”

Since its founding in 2003, Operation Gratitude has impacted over 3.5 million with care packages going to deployed troops, veterans, and first responders with the help of its nationwide network of volunteers.

The event, which took place on Oct. 22, is part of CSX's Pride in Service community investment initiative, which focuses on delivering resources and support to military members and their families, when and where they need it.

Operation Gratitude and CSX have partnered in the effort since 2018.

“This year alone, our partnership has produced 20,000 care packages for deployed service members and 3,000 of our Battalion Buddy bears for military children with a deployed parent,” said Johnson.

Bryan Tucker, vice president of corporate communications for CSX, said nearly one in five of its employees have served in the military.

“Because of this, it’s important to our railroaders to come together as One-CSX – with their friends, family, and neighbors – to strengthen our communities through volunteerism,” he said.

Tucker said the partnership allows CSX to directly support troops overseas and their families.

“Together, we visit communities that have a strong military presence and a strong CSX employee presence, to organize hands-on volunteerism that means so much to each active participant as well as the beneficiaries receiving our gifts of gratitude,” he said.

The assembly took place just a few days before the National Day of the Deployed, which is celebrated on Oct. 26.

