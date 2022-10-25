Julian Love liked seeing Daniel Jones show off his fiery side: 'It shows the passion he has'

Daniel Jones felt bad about ripping Marcus Johnson on Sunday.he Giants seem to like the passion.

The Giants seem to like the passion.

In the third quarter of their 23-17 win over the Jaguars, Johnson had a bad drop on fourth down, just shy of the end zone. At that point, the Giants were down 17-13, and Johnson already had a bad drop earlier in the game.

As Jones made his way to the sideline after the fourth-quarter drop, he was visibly irate.

Jones, well-known for his generally levelheaded disposition, apologized after the game for it and said he has plenty of confidence in Johnson. But during his weekly appearance on “Tiki & Tierney,” Giants defensive back Julian Love said he liked seeing the fire.

“I know DJ very well. We were in the same draft class, I consider him a good friend,” Love said. “I didn’t see it when he was barking at somebody during the game, people were telling me about it in the locker room, of course, everybody was talking about it. …

“You can tell it means a lot to him. A guy who has been ridiculed all sorts of ways, to just be as confident, to be leading us the way he’s leading us, to have the game that he did this weekend for us, that’s exciting. To see him barking, it shows the passion that he has for the game. And yeah, he’s not letting anything fly, whether we have the lead or not.”

At 6-1, it’s easy to let those things slide, especially when Jones is not the type to fly off the handle too often.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram