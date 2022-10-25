ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball lottery grows to $700 million

By Daniel Griffin, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tn2cR_0im69AcG00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night were worth $625 million, but no one matched all of the numbers.

The next drawing will be Wednesday and an estimated $700 million awaits the lucky player.

The cash option for Monday’s drawing was an estimated $299.8 million. Wednesday’s cash option is an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54. The Powerball number was 16 and the Power Play was 4X.

These are the largest unclaimed Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots

Monday’s jackpot was the eighth largest in Powerball history. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since August when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania.

It’s been a year for big jackpots, with a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois in July. In January, the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot – $632.6 million – was split between winning tickets in California and Wisconsin.

Even if you don’t win the big jackpot, there are still several prizes available. Tickets that match only the Powerball are worth $4, but if a player plays the 10X Power Play, that turns into $40. A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball, is worth $1 million, but Power Plays could multiply that.

Actor Leslie Jordan dies in crash: reports

Three tickets – sold in New York, South Carolina and Texas – matched five numbers in Saturday’s drawing , with each ticket worth $1 million.

Winning numbers are pulled every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Biden predicts student loan forgiveness checks will go out within two weeks

President Biden on Thursday predicted that a court fight over his student loan forgiveness program would be quickly resolved, and that borrowers would soon see their refunds materialize. “We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out,” Biden told Nexstar’s...
KSN News

Back to square one for the East Kellogg improvement project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has hit the brakes on the East Kellogg Improvement Project. Last week, the department selected a contractor for the project between K-96 to 159th Street in Wichita and Andover. However, the department says after a review by leadership of the procurement process, they found that “aspects […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sting catches men selling stolen John Deere

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A suspicious post on Craigslist led the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office to arrest two men after they listed a stolen John Deere tractor for sale. The sheriff’s office said it was contacted about a post on Craigslist that involved the stolen tractor valued at over $36,000. An investigation and an […]
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy