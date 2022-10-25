ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Will Ohio schools require COVID-19 vaccines next year?

By Sarah Szilagy, Karina Cheung
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzUbt_0im68qHd00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The COVID-19 vaccine is one step closer to being added to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults — but it won’t affect Ohio’s vaccine requirements.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of recommended immunizations at its annual meeting on Oct. 20. But the list is a non-binding recommendation — vaccine requirements for schools and other places are determined by state or local governments.

Dr. Ben Bring, a family and sports medicine doctor with OhioHealth, said the CDC’s recommendation comes at a crucial time — especially when COVID-19 cases are again on the rise . Grouping the COVID-19 vaccine with other, longer-standing ones such as meningitis and chicken pox vaccines, Bring said, speaks to the COVID-19 vaccine’s significance in stopping the spread of the virus.

“One of the biggest things that we’re seeing from these newer variants is you know things like chronic brain fog, chronic fatigue, even in kids things like tachycardia where your heart beats really, really fast for unknown reasons,” said Bring.

Body with gunshot wounds found on railroad tracks in Warren

Following the CDC announcement, the Ohio Department of Health released a statement clarifying that COVID-19 vaccines will not be required for school children in the 2023-24 school year.

“The State of Ohio does not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school attendance,” the statement read. “The ACIP vote does not change Ohio law. The state’s list of required vaccines can only be changed through legislation.”

Although Bring said he thought eventually mandating the COVID-19 vaccine is the right decision, he recognizes that may still be a while away.

“I think everybody has to make a decision for themselves, for their family members, what’s right for them — and everybody responds to vaccines differently,” said Bring.

Suspect thrown out of high school football game charged with vandalizing cars

As the temperatures begin to fall, Bring says the community could see other virus outbreaks — including new COVID-19 variants and the flu.

For a full list of recommended immunization schedules for children and adults in 2022, go to the CDC website . The updated recommendations — which will include the COVID-19 vaccine — will be available in early 2023, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 8

Ronald Hobart
3d ago

well they just shut it down I'll try it again but they are really censoring the hell out of this comment if you don't want your kid to have the shot keep them at home homeschooling fight for your taxpayer dollars be spent on homeschooling too so 50% of them are in school 50% and are at home to take 50% of the school board money away from them and put it towards homeschooling don't play their game and Mark your child with a DNA shot that's going to change the bloodline of the children with a new DNA strand

Reply(2)
4
Ronald Hobart
3d ago

you will be missing a lot of kids in school and they will be home getting home school there goes your tax dollars for schools no more new school buildings they are going to have to have new funding for homeschool so that taxpayer dollar is going to have to get split in half depending on which one has more people at school or home who's going to get the most money here

Reply
3
Julie Hetherington
3d ago

What an idiot. Show me where it has stopped COVID. It is here like the flu to stay. Learn to live with it. He mentions the items from COVID and a lot I've read about those have been caused by the shot.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio: New cases continue to rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New coronavirus cases have reached a three-week high in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,633 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the case count above 10,000 on consecutive weeks and above 8,500 for three straight weeks. ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Ohio teacher placed on leave after concerning video

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson Greg […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.  Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nov. 8 Election: What you need to know about Ohio’s U.S. Senate race

The video above is Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall” where both candidates and the latest polling are discussed. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The showdown between Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan is teeing up to be Ohio’s most competitive statewide race. With less than two weeks until […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Abortion emerges as big issue in Ohio governor's race

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling that guaranteed legal abortion nationwide on June 24, the issue has become a key talking point in political races, though polls show the economy is still the top concern of voters. In a continuing series previewing the 2022...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

‘Tridemic’ calls attention to dangerous viruses hitting children in Miami Valley, physicians say

DAYTON — The “tridemic” -- Covid, respiratory syncytial virus and flu circulating all at once -- has reached the Miami Valley and is affecting area children. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common cause of mild cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever, is nothing new for Dayton Children’s Hospital, but the number of patients there is higher than normal, Dr. Adam Mezoff told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek.
DAYTON, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Here's what you need to know about Ohio Issue 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Nov. 8, Ohioans will vote on a constitutional amendment that targets bail reform. Issue 1 would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Additionally, it would require courts to consider public safety and other factors when setting them. Those...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states. The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio. The alcoholic version of...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

52K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy