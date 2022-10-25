ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

96.9 WOUR

One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers Flows Through New York State

One of the worlds oldest rivers, and the oldest river in the United States, flows through New York State. Do you know which one?. According to New York State's DEC, New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. We also are home to the oldest river in the United States, and one of the oldest rivers in the world.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gothamist

New report shines spotlight on enduring stain of slavery in NY

The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, in Montgomery, Alabama, displays the history of slavery and racism in America. A new report and museum exhibit trains a spotlight on New York's leading role in the transatlantic slave trade. The study by the Equal Justice Initiative calls enslavement a "defining feature" of the Empire State. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State

"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican entrepreneur Ingrid Murray makes Inc 5000 list for leading cleaning service business in New York

In August, Jamaican entrepreneur, Ingrid Murray, made the coveted Inc 5000 list for her powerhouse, New York-based business, Prospect Cleaning Service. Each year Inc magazine, a highly revered, long-standing US-based business publication, releases a list of the 5000 fastest growing, private companies in the United States. This year Prospect Cleaning Service came in close to the top of the list at number 1001, with a noteworthy business growth rate of 651 percent over the past three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Lying to get a rental, environmental racism, & more

Two renters edit their bank statements and pay stubs in order to qualify for a rental apartment (Curbed) The right-to-counsel program fails to provide much-needed legal representation to thousands of NYC tenants with cases in housing court (Hell Gate) Lower East Side and Chinatown residents cite environmental racism in their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High

If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

New York State Says To Put This On Your Kids’ Costumes

Unfortunately, Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for kids in the Untied State and it is not because of the candy. New York State wants you to put this on your kids' costumes this year. On the New York State website, they have released guidelines for Halloween this year and those include what kids should wear on October 31.
WASHINGTON STATE
bkreader.com

The Brooklyn Tower— BK’s Tallest Skyscraper— is Almost Ready for its World Debut

The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest skyscraper ever built in Brooklyn — will be completed this fall, developer JDS says, marking a new frontier for development in the borough. At 93-stories and more than 1,000 feet tall, the SHoP Architects-designed building at 9 Dekalb Ave. is Brooklyn’s first super-tall tower and the tallest NYC building outside of Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY

