Read full article on original website
Related
udmercy.edu
Get to know: Pat Kelly, S.J., ’83, helping the Vatican help athletes
Patrick Kelly, S.J. ’83 has long been invested in sports, from playing them at a high level as a youth and in college to writing and teaching about them. He’s now taking his passion to a higher calling, as he recently was part of an international summit on sports and accessibility at the Vatican from Sept. 29-30. Kelly chaired a session titled “Accessible” at the summit in Rome.
udmercy.edu
3! 2! 1! Students work to bring esports to Detroit Mercy
University of Detroit Mercy’s new esports club is using video games to create a community for Titans, and battle against other colleges and universities. The club, which started last year, allows students to casually play a variety of video games, regardless of their skill level. It is attempting to build off University Recreation’s intramural esports programming to operate as both a community and competitive club team.
Comments / 0