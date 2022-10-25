Patrick Kelly, S.J. ’83 has long been invested in sports, from playing them at a high level as a youth and in college to writing and teaching about them. He’s now taking his passion to a higher calling, as he recently was part of an international summit on sports and accessibility at the Vatican from Sept. 29-30. Kelly chaired a session titled “Accessible” at the summit in Rome.

