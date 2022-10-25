Read full article on original website
Related
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
The caber-tossing secret of the Strictly Come Dancing star: How BBC wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin perfected the stunning move by flipping 130lb logs at the Highland Games
Strictly fans gasped as Hamza Yassin tossed his partner up in the air before raising her over his head in a jaw-dropping routine. But the BBC wildlife presenter has had years to perfect the move, it has emerged – having competed in the caber toss at the Highland Games.
14 Celebrities Were Basically Forced To Anglicize, Shorten, Or Change Their Names To Appease Hollywood
Psych actor James Rodriguez adopted the stage name James Roday after losing out on two big roles because of his Mexican last name, but he proudly changed it back in 2020.
Comments / 0