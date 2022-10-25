Read full article on original website
How To Transform A Single Space Into Multiple Functional Rooms
If you're low on space or want to live a more minimalist lifestyle, utilizing rooms for more than one purpose can help make the most of your square footage.
5 Tips For Choosing A Deck Color That Complements Your Home's Exterior
Your deck's color should complement your home's exterior, but how do you choose? Here are 5 tips to help you determine what color to use for your deck.
How We Designed The Living Room Of An Apartment We Just Moved Into
Moving into a new place with minimal décor means you have to decide which furniture, colors, and textures your living room needs. Here's how we designed ours.
When Can You Find The Best Holiday Decor Clearance Sales At Lowe's?
Each year, Lowe's offers its own holiday décor for the season, but when's the best time to hop on their deals and get the most bang for your buck?
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Patio Chairs?
The cost of patio chairs can add up -- especially if you're accommodating a large group. Here's where to find the cheapest chairs that don't skimp on quality.
Ways To Make Your Glass Shower Doors Less Revealing
If a complete bathroom renovation is not on your financial cards, there are other creative ways to make your shower door a bit less revealing.
How To Keep Your Lampshades Clean And Dust Free
Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
How To Weatherproof Your Outdoor Furniture, According To An Expert
Outdoor furniture can last for many years if taken care of properly. Here is how expert Simon Barker recommends weatherproofing your outdoor furniture.
Is It Better To Keep Your Hot Tub Running All The Time Or Switch It Off Between Uses?
Energy efficiency is on the minds of many homeowners and you may be thinking your hot tub is wasting both power and money when it sits unused.
5 Easy Ways To Take Your Planters From Boring To Beautiful
If you want to spruce up your planter's appearance, we've compiled creative and straightforward ways to make your boring planters much more beautiful.
How And Where To Use Satin Paint In Your Home
Where are the best spots in your home to use satin paint, and why would you use it over other sheens? Learn about how to use satin paint throughout your home.
The Price Of Upholstered Furniture Has Gone Up Drastically
If you're looking to refurnish, expect to pay more than usual. House Digest data shows that the price of upholstered furniture is rising. Here are the details.
