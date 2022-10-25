Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Tyler a 3 to 4 year old Chow Mix. Tyler was given to the shelter by animal control with a deformed leg. After having the leg was amputated Tyler has recovered nicely. In fact Tyler is more than ready for her new home and family. She is doing very well and has adjusted to using her three legs. As you can tell by her happy face.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO