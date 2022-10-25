Read full article on original website
Credit Suisse to cut 9,000 jobs, raise $4bn in capital as part of new transformation plan
Credit Suisse is set to cut around 9,000 jobs and “radically restructure” its investment banking business as part of a new strategy and transformation plan as it looks to “deliver a new, more integrated business model, with the goal of creating value for shareholders”. The reorganisation...
ConnexPay secures $110m growth equity investment led by FTV Capital
ConnexPay, an Atlanta-based paytech that combines payments acceptance and virtual payments issuing in a single platform, has secured a $110 million growth equity investment. The round was led by FTV Capital and saw participation from previous investors. It brings ConnexPay’s total funding to date to $145 million. Alongside the...
Danske Bank UK appoints Martin Stewart as new board chair
Danske Bank UK, known as Northern Bank, has appointed Martin Stewart as its new chair, set to take up the role on 1 January 2023. Stewart has been a non-executive director at the Northern Irish bank since 2020 and is currently the board’s senior independent director. He has two decades’ worth of board-level experience as an executive, non-executive, advisor and regulator.
In conversation with Antony Jenkins, founder and CEO of 10x Banking
10x Banking is one of the new core banking providers. The company says it has built a “next-generation banking operating system, 10x SuperCore” and boasts tier-one banks across the globe among its clients. A single ledger enables a highly configurable product model so banks can radically simplify their technology and truly transform.
Mexican B2B paytech Yaydoo acquires Oyster Financial
Mexican B2B paytech Yaydoo has acquired SMB-focused financial services start-up Oyster Financial as it looks to boost its presence in Latin America. The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will also see Oyster CEO Vilash Poovala become chief technology officer (CTO) at Yaydoo. Poovala says: “By merging with Yaydoo, we will...
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Paytrix and Vixtra
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. UK-based embedded finance start-up Paytrix...
Wise lands £300m debt facility to fuel growth plans
Global money transfer firm Wise has secured £300 million in debt financing to support its future growth plans. The syndicated debt facility was arranged and led by Silicon Valley Bank UK with six other banks also participating. Wise, originally TransferWise, was launched in 2011 to allow people and businesses...
Financial super-app Curve partners Salt Edge for open banking compliance
Financial super-app Curve has tapped open banking fintech Salt Edge for a compliance and regulatory partnership as Curve looks to bring new payment technologies to its users. Curve sought a partner to assist them in meeting the open banking compliance and regulatory requirements of both the European Banking Authority and the Bank of Lithuania.
Wall Street surges to sharply higher close ahead of Fed week
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A robust, broad-based rally sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday as encouraging economic data and a sunnier earnings outlook fueled investor risk appetite ahead of next week's much-anticipated two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.
SMB lender Kapitus taps Mambu for its cloud banking platform
Kapitus, a fintech providing financing to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has selected Mambu’s cloud banking platform as its technology foundation. The firm will leverage Mambu’s low-code lending engine to “achieve a faster time-to-market” as it looks to release new financing solutions for SMBs. “Our aim...
CloudPay secures $50m to support development of payroll offering
UK-based payroll and payment services provider CloudPay has completed a fresh round of capital investment, netting $50 million. The round, led by Runway Growth Capital and The Olayan Group, will support the paytech’s ongoing development of its end-to-end enterprise global pay offering, which integrates payroll, payments services and employee solutions through a unified platform across more than 130 countries and 168 currencies.
US challenger Zenus picks Finxact to power its “global banking platform”
US digital challenger Zenus Bank, which provides banking services to non-US citizens, has partnered with Fiserv company Finxact to deliver a “global banking platform” that will offer US bank accounts to millions worldwide. Finxact will join Microsoft and HSO, a business network and cloud consultancy, in delivering the...
WeTravel raises $27m in Series B funding to boost fintech product development
US-based SaaS platform WeTravel, which offers business travel management and payment services, has raised $27 million in a Series B funding round led by Left Lane Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investors Base10 Partners and Swift Ventures, along with several angel investors. With the new cash influx,...
Report: Customer journey analytics and management in financial services
As economic uncertainty increases, financial institutions are under immense pressure to gain and retain customers and maintain and improve satisfaction. The first requirement is clearly linked to the second, with. both having a direct impact on profitability. Clients’ relationships with an institution are formed by their experiences on the journeys...
Danish investment bank Saxo taps Baffle for global data encryption solution
Low-code data security firm Baffle has been tapped by Denmark’s Saxo Bank for its Data Protection Services platform, designed to protect customer data, ensure regulatory compliance and support the bank’s migration to a scalable cloud and microservices architecture. Saxo Bank will also be integrating Baffle’s tech into its...
Innovation in payments – how merchants can get it right
The payments landscape has seen a significant increase in the adoption of technologies built to enable frictionless transactions. This accelerated pace of innovation has been driven in part by the pandemic and subsequent e-commerce boom that the world has experienced. If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that those payments now serve as the “invisibly invaluable”.
FinTech Futures Jobs: This is why remote work makes imposter syndrome worse
If you’ve ever hit send on an email and immediately started second-guessing the way you phrased something, been sat in a virtual meeting and stopped yourself from speaking up for fear your idea might sound stupid, or fretted that your manager was about to fire you over a minor mistake in your otherwise exemplary work, you’re probably no stranger to imposter syndrome.
Bilt Rewards bags $150m funding at $1.5bn valuation
New York-based Bilt Rewards has raised $150 million in funding at a $1.5 billion valuation as it looks to expand its loyalty programme and credit card offering for renters. The round was led by Left Lane Capital with participation from banking giant Wells Fargo, Smash Capital, Greystar, Invitation Homes, Camber Creek, Fifth Wall and Prosus Ventures.
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 28 October 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Credit Suisse to cut 9,000 jobs, raise $4bn in capital as part of new transformation plan. Credit Suisse is set to cut around 9,000 jobs and “radically restructure” its investment...
Cartoon: Fear gauge
This new cartoon illustrates how uncertainty in the stock market is keeping companies from going public. Public markets use the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) – also widely known as the “Fear Gauge”, which analyses the S&P and the options market – to determine market volatility. Currently,...
