Xiaomi Mijia Front-Loading Drum Washing Machine 12 kg with touch control panel arrives

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition: Xiaomi showcases 210 W wired fast charging technology with 9-minute 0-100% recharge times
Xiaomi has unveiled new fast charging technology with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition. Equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition boasts 210 W fast charging for just 9-minute recharge times. Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Book Air 13: Convertible laptop presented with 16:10 OLED display and Intel Alder Lake processors
Xiaomi has been rather busy today. Not only has the company debuted the Redmi Note 12 series, but it has also unveiled the Book Air 13, an ultrabook that packs plenty of features into its 12 mm frame. Weighing 1.2 kg, the Book Air 13 offers an aluminium case, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Although the device's port selection is on the stingy side, the inclusion of a 3.5 mm headphone jack is not guaranteed, as has proven the case with the XPS 13 9315 and the Surface Pro 9 series.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 in four colours and four memory options
Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro in China, where it starts at CNY 1,699 (~US$237) with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Available with up to 12 GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, a 50 MP camera with OIS and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports OIS, among other features.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G arrives as one of the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 smartphones
The Redmi Note 12 has arrived, the entry-level model in the new Redmi Note 12 series. Equipped with the same display as the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 also has Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP camera. The Redmi Note 12 starts at CNY 1,199 (~US$167) in China, but an international launch remains pending at this stage.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90: Company shares camera sample photos from new Zeiss camera with up to ISO 102,400
Vivo has provided several camera samples for the forthcoming X90 series. Typically, manufacturers wait until after announcing devices before revealing official camera samples, as is the case with the likes of Google and Xiaomi. Arguably, Vivo’s decision to do the inverse highlights the company’s intention to focus on camera capabilities again with its flagship smartphones, just as it did with the X80 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship's 200 MP camera hyped for its "unparalleled analytical power"
As established by prior reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200 MP sensor on its main camera. Public opinion on the potential performance of that camera has mostly leaned towards it being disappointing, but it now appears Samsung could deliver massive improvements nonetheless. According to...
notebookcheck.net
Philips Evnia gaming monitors previewed ahead of late 2022 and early 2023 releases
Philips has previewed four gaming monitors ahead of 2023 releases. While the company has released numerous gaming monitors until now, it has presented the 27M2C5500W, 34M2C7600MV, 34M2C8600 and 42M2N8900 under the new Evnia series. According to Philips, it settled on Evnia as it consists of the Greek words 'eu' and 'nous', which translate as 'well mind' and 'smart thinking'. In a press release, the company explains that 'Evnia' is often used when discussing luck and that it hopes its monitor recreates this by supporting 'the joy of gaming for all'.
notebookcheck.net
NexPad: Nex Computer begins shipping US$249 secondary display with USB connectivity
Nex Computer has finally started shipping the NexPad, nearly 10 months after revealing the device alongside the NexMonitor. As we discussed at the time, Nex Computer hoped to release both devices in July 2022. Seemingly, this summer was overly ambitious for the NexMonitor too. Currently, Nex Computer has pushed NexMonitor shipments until Q1 2023 at the earliest, although the price of both variants has now dropped by US$100.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find "N2" is backed to launch as a more practical and powerful take on its predecessor's advanced foldable build
The OPPO Find N was hailed as a step forward in design for foldable smartphones, thanks to dimensions that resulted in increased cover-display real estate compared to its main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-series rivals. Rumors of its abandonment in favor of a clamshell form-factor in its successor have just been contradicted in a new leak.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Bone Conduction Headphones presented with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and 12 hours battery life
The Bone Conduction Headphones are one of Xiaomi's latest audio products and wearables. As its name suggests, the headphones rely on bone conduction to reproduce sound, not traditional drivers. Theoretically, the technology allows you to listen to music without placing something over or in your ears while also allowing you to maintain awareness of your surroundings. Additionally, bone-conduction headphones should produce little to no sound bleed, as many earbuds and headphones do.
notebookcheck.net
Nokia G60 Indian launch signalled with an official website leak
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Launch Smartphone Touchscreen Software. The Nokia G60 is a relatively high-end device for its brand, as it packs a 120Hz (albeit LCD) display along with a main rear 50MP "AI camera". Now, it seems these potential advantages are coming with it on its possibly imminent Indian-market debut.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: Specifications leak for forthcoming 1-inch and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-touting flagship
TechGoing has revealed most of the specifications for the X90 Pro Plus, a smartphone that is rumoured to be Vivo's flagship for 2023. Emerging during the same week that Vivo showcased X90 camera details, TechGoing alleges that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus will feature the Sony IMX989V, a modified version of the 1-inch sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. According to Vivo, the new sensor would provide 77% better light sensitivity than the X80 Pro Plus' primary camera.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X86: 86-inch and 4K Smart TV launches with 20 W built-in speakers
Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Smart TV X86 during today's Redmi Note 12 series launch event. Having also announced the Book Air 13 and new Redmi projectors, the Redmi Smart TV X86 is undoubtedly the largest device presented today. Specifically, the Smart TV measures 1.92 x 1.10 metres, within which Xiaomi has included an 86-inch display.
notebookcheck.net
Ulefone Power Armor 18T debuts as its rugged brand's new 5G thermal imaging flagship smartphone
5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Touchscreen Gadget. Ulefone is an OEM that has just augmented its line of rugged smartphones with a 'premium edition' called the Armor 17 Pro. However, surprisingly, it is not content to stop there with its 2022 product cycle, and has already launched a follow-up that joins the similar-sounding but apparently different Power Armor series.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K gaming TV unveiled with 4 ms response time and 120 Hz refresh rate
The Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K TV series has been unveiled in China, with 55-in, 65-in and 75-in models. The product is billed as a gaming TV, with features such as a 120 Hz refresh rate, support for VRR, and MEMC motion smoothing technology. The gadget is listed as AMD FreeSync Premium certified with a 4 ms response time and ALLM.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus debuts with a 200 MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Xiaomi has now finally unveiled its latest mid-range challengers, the Redmi Note 12 series, in China. The lineup includes four models, of which the most attractive will likely be the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, thanks to its hardware and pricing. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus sports a 6.67-inch...
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Pad becomes China's latest sub-US$160 Android tablet
Android Launch Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. Redmi's eponymous Pad started out in Europe, and has now also made it to China as part of the major product event of today (October 27, 2022). Thanks to this timing, not to mention its OEM's imminent annual 11.11 price-drop announcements, it has launched as a particularly affordable new Android tablet in its latest market.
notebookcheck.net
Formovie S5 laser 1080p projector with 1,100 ANSI lumens brightness now available globally
The Formovie S5 laser projector, also known as the FENGMI S5, is now available globally via Banggood. The ALPD projector has a maximum brightness of 1,100 ANSI lumens and a 1,500:1 contrast ratio. The short-throw device can project images from 40 to 120-in (~102 to 305 cm) wide with a 1.2:1 throw ratio. The gadget has a native 1080p resolution, with 4K and HDR10 decoding.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G Play: 2022 refresh leaks with design changes and equipment improvements
Initial details about the Moto G Play (2022) have leaked online, courtesy of 91mobiles and Evan Blass. Arriving alongside a similar leak for the Edge X40, the Moto G Play (2022) is expected to be a much cheaper option than Motorola's next flagship smartphone. Although it remains unclear when Motorola will unveil the Moto G Play (2022), Blass' leak highlights that the company has made several changes from last year's model.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV discounted by up to US$2,000
The 2022 Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is currently discounted. Customers in the US can purchase the device for US$2,799.99 at the Samsung online store or US$2,797.99 at Amazon. The offers give 44%, or around US$2,200, off the typical retail price of US$4,999.99. The 4K TV is also discounted in the UK, where customers can buy the gadget for £2,999 (~US$3,473) at Amazon or £3,499 (~US$4,052) at the Samsung store. The device currently sells for £3,999 (~US$4,631) at other retailers and has previously cost as much as £5,299 (~US$6,136).
Comments / 0