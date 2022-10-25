Read full article on original website
Lehigh County’s technical school shut after it receives threat
Lehigh Career & Technical Institute closed for the day on Friday morning after a threat, the North Whitehall Township school posted on its website. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. The closure was “out of an abundance of caution,” the school said. A Lehigh County emergency dispatch supervisor said...
Do you recognize person allegedly trying to break into Williams Township gun store?
Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a would-be burglar who allegedly used an ax early Friday morning in an effort to get into a Williams Township gun store. At 4:37 a.m., the person was caught on surveillance video outside 507 Outfitters in the 1000 block...
Student in police custody for bringing a firearm on school bus in Pa.
A student is now in police custody after bringing a firearm on a school bus in Pa., according to reports. Officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township, Pike County confirmed the student brought a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon, WNEP-TV reported. The school was put on lockdown...
Standoff That Started At Lehigh County Post Office Ends After Several Hours
A 30-year-old Lehigh County man was hospitalized after an hours-long negotiation that began at a local post office, PA State Police said. Troopers responded to the Germansville Post Office on Memorial Road in Heidelberg around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, for a man who was harassing customers, authorities said. After...
Student allegedly brings gun to school, bus
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the East Stroudsburg Area School District (ESASD) released a statement regarding a student bringing a gun on a school bus/school property. According to Rebecca Lopez, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Communications & Operations, a Lehman Intermediate School student brought a gun onto a school bus Tuesday […]
Five armed men nabbed by police near school
PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
Bucks DA: Man justified in killing 2 men who attacked him at parking lot of pub
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - In a news conference Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney said a man was justified in shooting and killing two people who attacked him outside of a pub earlier this month. Liam Hughes was justified in killing Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Raymond Farrell,...
Police arrest man for trying to meet a 15-year-old in Warren County
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A 62-year-old Pennsylvania man went to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old, but instead, he was met by an adult and was then arrested, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. In late July, law enforcement discovered that John Lore...
US Marshals bust Berks man in connection with homicide
READING, Pa. — Police have made a second arrest in connection with the killing of a man in downtown Reading last month. U.S. Marshals apprehended Michael Williams in the 500 block of Buttonwood Street on Thursday, according to the Reading police. The RPD said Williams' arrest on burglary and...
School bus driver was texting when he crashed in Lower Saucon, police allege
A 46-year-old Palmer Township man faces charges after Lower Saucon Township police say he was texting on a handheld cellphone when he crashed a school bus on Aug. 29. Steven M. Rivera, of the 2600 block of Hermitage Avenue, was driving a Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 bus at 3:31 p.m. that day, a Monday, when he hit a utility pole along Lower Saucon Road at Easton Road, police said Thursday in a news release.
Standoff with 30-year-old man ends in Lehigh County with no injuries
A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after an hours long standoff Wednesday afternoon in Heidelberg Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. A trooper from the Bethlehem barracks was dispatched just after noon to the Germansville Post Office in Lehigh County where the man was...
Pa. school bus driver charged after crashing into pole with students onboard
A Northampton County school bus driver was using a cell phone before crashing with students on board, police said Thursday. 46-year-old Steven Rivera is charged with child endangerment, reckless endangerment and a traffic violation, Lower Saucon police said. Rivera was driving a school bus carrying students from Colonial Intermediate around...
4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
Impaired driving enforcement operations in Lehigh Valley over weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Highway Safety Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations during the weekend of October 28 through November 1 to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during Halloween celebrations. The operations include sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols. In addition to protecting...
State police end Germansville standoff with man who threatened them
State police took a barricaded man into custody on Wednesday after an hours-long standoff. At approximately noon, a trooper assigned to the Bethlehem barracks was dispatched to the Germansville Post Office, at 6066 Memorial Road, Heidelberg Township for a report of a man harassing customers in the facility. After arriving...
Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
Woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated in July crash in Bethlehem
A 20-year-old Allentown woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated and related offenses from a July 17 crash in Bethlehem when the car she was driving struck a motorcycle, killing its driver, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and city police reported Wednesday. Kyeemah J. Lane was...
Woman killed in crash was speeding wrong way on Route 309, police say
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a deadly crash in May was caused by a wrong-way driver. The woman killed in the May 20 crash on Route 309 was speeding in the wrong lane when her car slammed into oncoming traffic, said the Richland Township police chief on Wednesday.
