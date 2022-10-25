Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO