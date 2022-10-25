ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WBRE

Student allegedly brings gun to school, bus

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the East Stroudsburg Area School District (ESASD) released a statement regarding a student bringing a gun on a school bus/school property. According to Rebecca Lopez, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Communications & Operations, a Lehman Intermediate School student brought a gun onto a school bus Tuesday […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Five armed men nabbed by police near school

PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

US Marshals bust Berks man in connection with homicide

READING, Pa. — Police have made a second arrest in connection with the killing of a man in downtown Reading last month. U.S. Marshals apprehended Michael Williams in the 500 block of Buttonwood Street on Thursday, according to the Reading police. The RPD said Williams' arrest on burglary and...
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

School bus driver was texting when he crashed in Lower Saucon, police allege

A 46-year-old Palmer Township man faces charges after Lower Saucon Township police say he was texting on a handheld cellphone when he crashed a school bus on Aug. 29. Steven M. Rivera, of the 2600 block of Hermitage Avenue, was driving a Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 bus at 3:31 p.m. that day, a Monday, when he hit a utility pole along Lower Saucon Road at Easton Road, police said Thursday in a news release.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Impaired driving enforcement operations in Lehigh Valley over weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Highway Safety Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations during the weekend of October 28 through November 1 to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during Halloween celebrations. The operations include sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols. In addition to protecting...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police end Germansville standoff with man who threatened them

State police took a barricaded man into custody on Wednesday after an hours-long standoff. At approximately noon, a trooper assigned to the Bethlehem barracks was dispatched to the Germansville Post Office, at 6066 Memorial Road, Heidelberg Township for a report of a man harassing customers in the facility. After arriving...
GERMANSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

