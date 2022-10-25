JONESBORO, Ark. – A case of alleged abuse involving a child with cuts, bruises, and swelling all over his body was reported to police on Monday in Jonesboro. Most of the report is masked but it was taken Monday afternoon by authorities after a social worker at the Nettleton School District reported learning of a woman allegedly beating a male victim, 5, with an extension cord at her residence. The report states the victim had a “large number of cuts and bruises and swelling all over his face, neck, and body.”

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO