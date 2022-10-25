Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Second suspect charged in woman’s shooting death at West Memphis gas station
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A second suspect is behind bars after a woman was shot and killed at a BP gas station in West Memphis, Ark. The shooting happened Oct. 23 at a gas station at the corner of W. Broadway and S. Avalon. Officers with the West Memphis...
neareport.com
Jewelry, cash stolen in Jonesboro burglary
JONESBORO, Ark. – A burglary victim is missing several items of jewelry and even more cash after a break-in this week in Jonesboro. It happened on Tuesday at the 400-block of Calion Street at an apartment unit. The resident reported sometime between 7 AM and 8 PM Tuesday, October 25, someone kicked the door down and began stealing items. A maintenance man for the apartment complex had replaced the door before the victims arrived back at their home. Officers observed the old damaged door.
Community mourns woman shot, killed in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Community members are left mourning the loss of another woman to gun violence in West Memphis two weeks after the death of a 19-year-old woman. 28-year-old Christian Hammock, a mother of four, was found shot to death inside a vehicle Sunday near the intersection of West Broadway and South Avalon. It has left loved […]
neareport.com
Woman arrested after child beaten with cord
JONESBORO, Ark. – A case of alleged abuse involving a child with cuts, bruises, and swelling all over his body was reported to police on Monday in Jonesboro. Most of the report is masked but it was taken Monday afternoon by authorities after a social worker at the Nettleton School District reported learning of a woman allegedly beating a male victim, 5, with an extension cord at her residence. The report states the victim had a “large number of cuts and bruises and swelling all over his face, neck, and body.”
neareport.com
Infant with broken leg prompts JPD to investigate
JONESBORO, Ark. – Authorities are looking into what happened that cased a 4-month-old baby to have a broken left tibia. The Arkansas Department of Human Services referred the case to the Jonesboro Police Department, who opened the investigation Monday morning. The report, which is mostly masked, indicates the incident happened between October 18 and 20 at an address in Jonesboro.
Kait 8
More eyes in the sky overseeing city parks
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police now have eyes in the sky in all 25 city parks following the expansion of their cameras and license plate readers. According to Rachel Anderson, digital media officer for the Jonesboro Police Department, they started in 2019 with only 12 cameras. She said the...
Kait 8
Man accused of assaulting woman with baseball bat
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with assault after he told police he broke into a woman’s home and hit her with a baseball bat. According to court documents, 21-year-old Akious Howard forced his way into a home around 3:50 a.m....
Kait 8
Teens suspected of robbing elderly man outside restaurant
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested three teenagers suspected of robbing a 70-year-old man outside a Newport restaurant. Sgt. Detective Mark Harmon said the victim reported the alleged armed robbery around noon Monday, Oct. 24. The man said the suspects stole more than $1,000 in cash and a cell phone.
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to fiery crash on I-555
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple state and local agencies responded Thursday afternoon to a fiery vehicle crash on Interstate 555. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News that a vehicle slammed into a concrete barrier near Payneway. Following the crash, the vehicle burst into flames. A sheriff’s...
Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
Kait 8
Officer involved in fatal shooting identified
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police have identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting. According to a news release Monday from the Paragould Police Department, Corporal Owen Mundy was shot Tuesday, Oct. 18, while responding to an incident in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road. Munday was first taken...
neareport.com
Paragould police provide update on last week’s trio of incidents
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING – S. ROCKINGCHAIR RD. At approximately 7:14 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, Paragould Emergency Services received a call for service regarding an unwanted person at a residence in the 100 block of S. Rockingchair Rd. Upon officers’ arrival, contact was made with a male subject that opened fire on the responding officers. Gunfire was exchanged, and Corporal Owen Mundy was struck, as well as another resident of the home. The suspect in this incident was found deceased.
Man found in burning car in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
actionnews5.com
West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
neareport.com
Poinsett County man acquitted at jury trial
HARRISBURG, ARK — Poinsett County jurors have acquitted a Harrisburg man accused of rape. Matthew Gunter Travis, 29, of Harrisburg was found not guilty Thursday afternoon after a two day jury trial in Poinsett County Circuit Court at Harrisburg. Travis had been accused of two counts of rape of...
Kait 8
Fire chief charged after viral altercation on video
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A public figure in Poinsett County has been the topic of conversation after a video surfaced over the weekend. In a video posted Sunday, Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper was seen getting into a physical altercation on his front lawn with his neighbors. On Wednesday morning,...
Kait 8
Crash on Johnson Ave. stalls traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a heavily traveled Jonesboro road. According to a Jonesboro police officer, the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and North Bridge Street. No word on whether anyone was injured. The crash shut down parts of...
Arkansas fire chief on paid leave after argument with neighbors
TRUMANN, Ark.– An Arkansas fire chief is now on paid administrative leave after an argument with neighbors that went viral on video, according to Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen. Trumann’s Fire Chief Revis Kemper is accused of fanning the flames from his own front yard.A video circulating online appears to show Kemper and his wife involved […]
Arrest made after woman found dead at West Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made after a woman was shot and killed in West Memphis Sunday morning. Police have charged 18-year-old Caleb Moten with capital murder, terroristic act, and two counts of aggravated assault. Police responded to the shooting Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot […]
KFVS12
Doniphan man killed in early morning crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
Comments / 0