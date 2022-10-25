ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Braves whiffed on in-division trade to relieve themselves of headache

The Atlanta Braves tried to trade away outfielder Marcell Ozuna this season. Their attempt failed, in part thanks to the Washington Nationals. Marcell Ozuna has been a headache for the Braves the past few season thanks to several off-field incidents, which include a domestic violence arrest and a DUI. Were it not for his contract, it’s safe to assume Atlanta would have released Ozuna outright.
ATLANTA, GA
Justin Verlander chased: Best memes and tweets from Phillies Game 1 comeback

The Philadelphia Phillies overturned a 5-0 deficit against Justin Verlander and the Astros to have Twitter believing they’re a team of destiny. The Phillies looked like they were going to have to concede Game 1 and look to claw back in the World Series in Game 2. Falling behind 5-0 with Justin Verlander on the mound, that seemed a reasonable conclusion.
HOUSTON, TX
