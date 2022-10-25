Read full article on original website
MLB Twitter trolls Astros national anthem singer for forgetting the words (Video)
The singing of the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies had MLB fans doing a double-take. Very few people get to sing the national anthem on the biggest stage in sports. The ones who do know they’re being judged against all the renditions that have come before them.
Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit
The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
Padres GM had a hilariously blunt answer to where he’d like Fernando Tatis Jr. to play
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had quite an interesting 2022 season, unable to play a single game for multiple different reasons. Many patiently awaited the return of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. when it was announced he’d miss a good chunk of the season due to a wrist fracture.
World Series Notebook: Diaz no base after HBP in 10th inning
Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz was already heading toward first base after a pitch nicked off the pad protecting his left elbow
Braves whiffed on in-division trade to relieve themselves of headache
The Atlanta Braves tried to trade away outfielder Marcell Ozuna this season. Their attempt failed, in part thanks to the Washington Nationals. Marcell Ozuna has been a headache for the Braves the past few season thanks to several off-field incidents, which include a domestic violence arrest and a DUI. Were it not for his contract, it’s safe to assume Atlanta would have released Ozuna outright.
How Albert Pujols could help the Astros in the World Series
If Martin Maldonado and the Astros go on to win the World Series, they may have Cardinals legend Albert Pujols to thank for it. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado wants to have every edge possible going into the 2022 World Series. So he turned to one of the all-time greats for help.
Justin Verlander chased: Best memes and tweets from Phillies Game 1 comeback
The Philadelphia Phillies overturned a 5-0 deficit against Justin Verlander and the Astros to have Twitter believing they’re a team of destiny. The Phillies looked like they were going to have to concede Game 1 and look to claw back in the World Series in Game 2. Falling behind 5-0 with Justin Verlander on the mound, that seemed a reasonable conclusion.
Nick Castellanos sends Phillies to extras: Best memes and tweets
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos made the catch of his life in right field, robbing Jeremy Peña and the Astros of a World Series walkoff. Apologies to Houston, but a World Series game shouldn’t end on two bloop singles. Nick Castellanos is by no means an elite defender....
