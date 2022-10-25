Read full article on original website
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro launch in China
The Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro are now available to pre-order in China. As expected, the gadgets have a native 1080p resolution, with the standard model featuring a black and white casing, while the Pro device is all-black. However, some leaked details, such as the brightness, did not match those since confirmed by Xiaomi. For example, both devices use LED and LCD technology to produce up to 150 ANSI lumens brightness, projecting images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide thanks to a 1.2:1 throw ratio.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 in four colours and four memory options
Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro in China, where it starts at CNY 1,699 (~US$237) with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Available with up to 12 GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, a 50 MP camera with OIS and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports OIS, among other features.
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find "N2" is backed to launch as a more practical and powerful take on its predecessor's advanced foldable build
The OPPO Find N was hailed as a step forward in design for foldable smartphones, thanks to dimensions that resulted in increased cover-display real estate compared to its main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-series rivals. Rumors of its abandonment in favor of a clamshell form-factor in its successor have just been contradicted in a new leak.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
TechRadar
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low
If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G arrives as one of the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 smartphones
The Redmi Note 12 has arrived, the entry-level model in the new Redmi Note 12 series. Equipped with the same display as the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 also has Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP camera. The Redmi Note 12 starts at CNY 1,199 (~US$167) in China, but an international launch remains pending at this stage.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Extensive leak outlines telephoto camera removal and cheaper launch price ahead of 'Explore Vivid' launch event
The Mavic 3 Classic has leaked again, DJI's next drone. Based on information provided by Roland Quandt and WinFuture, the Mavic 3 Classic should be cheaper than the regular model, but mainly because of an omitted feature. Meanwhile, DJI has now confirmed the date and time of its next hardware launch event.
notebookcheck.net
Philips Evnia gaming monitors previewed ahead of late 2022 and early 2023 releases
Philips has previewed four gaming monitors ahead of 2023 releases. While the company has released numerous gaming monitors until now, it has presented the 27M2C5500W, 34M2C7600MV, 34M2C8600 and 42M2N8900 under the new Evnia series. According to Philips, it settled on Evnia as it consists of the Greek words 'eu' and 'nous', which translate as 'well mind' and 'smart thinking'. In a press release, the company explains that 'Evnia' is often used when discussing luck and that it hopes its monitor recreates this by supporting 'the joy of gaming for all'.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Gen 14 Meteor Lake tapes out this Q4, Granite Rapids already out of fab, Sierra Forest efficiency CPUs in 2024
Intel’s Q3 2022 earnings report is out and it looks like revenue is stagnant compared to the previous quarter, which is not terrible considering the decline in PC sales over the last few quarters. At least CEO Pat Gelsinger is optimistic about how things are progressing with upcoming products, and still believes that Intel could “regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025.”
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Futuristic Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold with Intel Core i5 and 512GB SSD drops to US$999 in early Black Friday sale
The exciting foldable from Lenovo may not be the most practical or powerful laptop on the market, but tech enthusiasts who can live with the downsides of being an early adopter of this new device category might want to check out a current deal for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X86: 86-inch and 4K Smart TV launches with 20 W built-in speakers
Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Smart TV X86 during today's Redmi Note 12 series launch event. Having also announced the Book Air 13 and new Redmi projectors, the Redmi Smart TV X86 is undoubtedly the largest device presented today. Specifically, the Smart TV measures 1.92 x 1.10 metres, within which Xiaomi has included an 86-inch display.
Hisense U8H Review: All Hail the King of Budget Premium TVs
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Hisense U8H At a Glance Hisense U8H Design: Classy and Economic Picture Quality: A Bold Foray Into Mini-LED Lighting Sound Quality: You’ll Want a Soundbar The Budget Premium TV Every Gamer Dreams About Having Google TV is Becoming a Smart TV Staple The Verdict: Should You Buy the Hisense U8H? A few years ago, if I asked you what the best budget premium TV brand was. Most folks would have undoubtedly answered “Vizio,” and I probably would have as well. Nowadays, that’s a much tougher...
notebookcheck.net
Nokia G60 Indian launch signalled with an official website leak
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Launch Smartphone Touchscreen Software. The Nokia G60 is a relatively high-end device for its brand, as it packs a 120Hz (albeit LCD) display along with a main rear 50MP "AI camera". Now, it seems these potential advantages are coming with it on its possibly imminent Indian-market debut.
notebookcheck.net
Sony PlayStation 5: 6 nm AMD Oberon Plus refresh now available in Europe
Sony has now started shipping its most recent PlayStation 5 revisions in Europe. To recap, the company introduced the third revision of its latest console during the summer, which it assigned model numbers CFI-1202A and CFI-1202B for the disc and disc-less versions, respectively. Although Sony announced these in September, it took until late October before they reached the Eurozone.
ZDNet
Apple iPadOS 16 has arrived for your iPad, here are all the new features
Apple has released iPadOS 16.1 for its tablet devices, with new features including the long-awaited Stage Manager. iPad owners should see the update available as iPadOS 16.1 but Apple rather confusingly has announced it as iOS 16 since this is its first release after Apple delayed the operating system update in order to make improvements to Stage Manager. So, this release is the first official version of iPadOS 16 and comes a week after Apple unveiled new M2 iPad Pros and the 2022 entry-level 10th Gen iPad.
notebookcheck.net
UGREEN USB type-C Docking Station for Windows and macOS can connect a triple 4K external display set-up to most MacBooks
UGREEN's accessories that bridge the gap between an ultrabook's practically solo USB type-C port and various missing outputs such as HDMI or DisplayPort (DP) have often come in form-factors designed to make one feel better about leaving the house with said PC; however, the OEM's latest docking station's almost mini-PC-like dimensions make it much more of a permanent desk resident than its portable forebears.
