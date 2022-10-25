Garmin Alpha version 10.37 update with Morning Report improvements released for Fenix 7 and Epix smartwatches

Read full article on original website
Sony Xperia PRO-I upgrades to livestreaming in Videography Pro mode via its latest software OTA
The Xperia PRO-I (an even more expensive version of the flagship Xperia 1 III Android smartphone with a ~1-inch sensor and a DisplayPort mode for its type-C port) has been issued another new OTA from Sony. Like the last, this one is intended to make live-streaming easier on the enterprise-focused ex-flagship variant.
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: Specifications leak for forthcoming 1-inch and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-touting flagship
TechGoing has revealed most of the specifications for the X90 Pro Plus, a smartphone that is rumoured to be Vivo's flagship for 2023. Emerging during the same week that Vivo showcased X90 camera details, TechGoing alleges that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus will feature the Sony IMX989V, a modified version of the 1-inch sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. According to Vivo, the new sensor would provide 77% better light sensitivity than the X80 Pro Plus' primary camera.
Philips Evnia gaming monitors previewed ahead of late 2022 and early 2023 releases
Philips has previewed four gaming monitors ahead of 2023 releases. While the company has released numerous gaming monitors until now, it has presented the 27M2C5500W, 34M2C7600MV, 34M2C8600 and 42M2N8900 under the new Evnia series. According to Philips, it settled on Evnia as it consists of the Greek words 'eu' and 'nous', which translate as 'well mind' and 'smart thinking'. In a press release, the company explains that 'Evnia' is often used when discussing luck and that it hopes its monitor recreates this by supporting 'the joy of gaming for all'.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition: Xiaomi showcases 210 W wired fast charging technology with 9-minute 0-100% recharge times
Xiaomi has unveiled new fast charging technology with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition. Equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition boasts 210 W fast charging for just 9-minute recharge times. Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery...
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 in four colours and four memory options
Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro in China, where it starts at CNY 1,699 (~US$237) with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Available with up to 12 GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, a 50 MP camera with OIS and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports OIS, among other features.
Xiaomi Book Air 13: Convertible laptop presented with 16:10 OLED display and Intel Alder Lake processors
Xiaomi has been rather busy today. Not only has the company debuted the Redmi Note 12 series, but it has also unveiled the Book Air 13, an ultrabook that packs plenty of features into its 12 mm frame. Weighing 1.2 kg, the Book Air 13 offers an aluminium case, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Although the device's port selection is on the stingy side, the inclusion of a 3.5 mm headphone jack is not guaranteed, as has proven the case with the XPS 13 9315 and the Surface Pro 9 series.
Vivo X90: Company shares camera sample photos from new Zeiss camera with up to ISO 102,400
Vivo has provided several camera samples for the forthcoming X90 series. Typically, manufacturers wait until after announcing devices before revealing official camera samples, as is the case with the likes of Google and Xiaomi. Arguably, Vivo’s decision to do the inverse highlights the company’s intention to focus on camera capabilities again with its flagship smartphones, just as it did with the X80 Pro.
Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch x Naruto arrives with custom animated watch faces
The Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch x Naruto has been released. The collaboration celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Naruto anime and manga, with various products available, including the smartwatch. The special edition watch has a patterned black strap with orange stitching, alongside custom animated watch faces featuring the character, with orange details and diamond-shaped hands. The rotating crown and pushers also feature design nods to the Naruto universe.
Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro launch in China
The Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro are now available to pre-order in China. As expected, the gadgets have a native 1080p resolution, with the standard model featuring a black and white casing, while the Pro device is all-black. However, some leaked details, such as the brightness, did not match those since confirmed by Xiaomi. For example, both devices use LED and LCD technology to produce up to 150 ANSI lumens brightness, projecting images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide thanks to a 1.2:1 throw ratio.
Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition: Xiaomi unveils limited edition smartphone with a striking design
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition in China, a limited edition Redmi Note 12 series model. Available for CNY 2,599 (~US$362) in Xiaomi's home market, the Racing Edition sports a unique-looking back panel amid a few other design changes. Xiaomi has unleashed the Redmi Note 12 Racing...
Ulefone Power Armor 18T debuts as its rugged brand's new 5G thermal imaging flagship smartphone
5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Touchscreen Gadget. Ulefone is an OEM that has just augmented its line of rugged smartphones with a 'premium edition' called the Armor 17 Pro. However, surprisingly, it is not content to stop there with its 2022 product cycle, and has already launched a follow-up that joins the similar-sounding but apparently different Power Armor series.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship's 200 MP camera hyped for its "unparalleled analytical power"
As established by prior reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200 MP sensor on its main camera. Public opinion on the potential performance of that camera has mostly leaned towards it being disappointing, but it now appears Samsung could deliver massive improvements nonetheless. According to...
Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X86: 86-inch and 4K Smart TV launches with 20 W built-in speakers
Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Smart TV X86 during today's Redmi Note 12 series launch event. Having also announced the Book Air 13 and new Redmi projectors, the Redmi Smart TV X86 is undoubtedly the largest device presented today. Specifically, the Smart TV measures 1.92 x 1.10 metres, within which Xiaomi has included an 86-inch display.
Schenker launches Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro ultrabooks with world's lightest chassis
Schenker is expanding the Vision lineup with 16-inch ultrabooks touted as the world’s lightest in their performance class. Highlights for the new Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro models include 16:10 displays, Alder Lake-H processors, slim magnesium alloy chassis, powerful GPU options, and a robust port selection. Both models...
Xiaomi Bone Conduction Headphones presented with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and 12 hours battery life
The Bone Conduction Headphones are one of Xiaomi's latest audio products and wearables. As its name suggests, the headphones rely on bone conduction to reproduce sound, not traditional drivers. Theoretically, the technology allows you to listen to music without placing something over or in your ears while also allowing you to maintain awareness of your surroundings. Additionally, bone-conduction headphones should produce little to no sound bleed, as many earbuds and headphones do.
Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K gaming TV unveiled with 4 ms response time and 120 Hz refresh rate
The Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K TV series has been unveiled in China, with 55-in, 65-in and 75-in models. The product is billed as a gaming TV, with features such as a 120 Hz refresh rate, support for VRR, and MEMC motion smoothing technology. The gadget is listed as AMD FreeSync Premium certified with a 4 ms response time and ALLM.
Formovie S5 laser 1080p projector with 1,100 ANSI lumens brightness now available globally
The Formovie S5 laser projector, also known as the FENGMI S5, is now available globally via Banggood. The ALPD projector has a maximum brightness of 1,100 ANSI lumens and a 1,500:1 contrast ratio. The short-throw device can project images from 40 to 120-in (~102 to 305 cm) wide with a 1.2:1 throw ratio. The gadget has a native 1080p resolution, with 4K and HDR10 decoding.
Sony PlayStation 5: 6 nm AMD Oberon Plus refresh now available in Europe
Sony has now started shipping its most recent PlayStation 5 revisions in Europe. To recap, the company introduced the third revision of its latest console during the summer, which it assigned model numbers CFI-1202A and CFI-1202B for the disc and disc-less versions, respectively. Although Sony announced these in September, it took until late October before they reached the Eurozone.
Clockwork uConsole: Fantasy console arrives in multiple variants with optional 4G
Clockwork has unveiled the uConsole, a compact PC with a keyboard and a built-in display. Described as the realisation of a 'fantasy console', the uConsole utilises a 5-inch IPS display that operates at 1,280 x 720 pixels and a keyboard with 74 backlit keys. According to Clockwork, the latter is customisable and reprogrammable, which is always good to hear.
