Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Would Dems REALLY booby trap campaign yard signs?!
GLENN: Booby trapped yard signs for Democrats that have been put in the yards of people in Pennsylvania and they haven't been asked permission and they're Democratic signs* and they put them in the yards. And when the homeowner comes to pull them out, there are razor blades that have...
iheart.com
Q&A – About the Accuracy of Midterm Election Polling
Q&A – About the Accuracy of Midterm Election Polling. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: @brianmuddradio Is the difference from polling...
Comments / 0