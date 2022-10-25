Lenovo ThinkPad L14 G3 AMD reviewed: Budget business laptop with long battery life has advantages over ThinkPad T14

Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptop is 60% off right now — save $2,260
The holiday shopping season has started for great laptop deals, and Lenovo is seriously trying to one-up the competition. Right now its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 has a massive markdown at an impressive 60% off. As part of a Lenovo “Doorbuster” sale, the price has dropped down to $1,508 from the usual price of $3,769. That’s a wildly high total savings of $2,261. Get it on this unique sale while you can.
Digital Trends
Get a Chromebook for under $100 in Best Buy’s latest sale
When it comes to portability and flexibility, you can’t go wrong with a Chromebook. These small laptops are ideal for anyone who needs to access their work or personal emails on the go, as they are thin, light, and easy to transport. And now, they are cheaper than ever!...
Digital Trends
Dell’s XPS 17 laptop just got a massive $700 price cut
The XPS lineup of laptops is Dell’s answer to the Macbook and Microsoft Surface, and if you’re not particularly interested in either the Apple or Microsoft ecosystem, then the XPS is a great alternative. So, if you’re looking for great laptop deals for a desktop replacement, then the Dell XPS 17 will get you there, and you can even pick it up for a discount from Dell for $1,899, rather than the usual $2,600 it goes for.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Gen 14 Meteor Lake tapes out this Q4, Granite Rapids already out of fab, Sierra Forest efficiency CPUs in 2024
Intel’s Q3 2022 earnings report is out and it looks like revenue is stagnant compared to the previous quarter, which is not terrible considering the decline in PC sales over the last few quarters. At least CEO Pat Gelsinger is optimistic about how things are progressing with upcoming products, and still believes that Intel could “regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025.”
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
TechRadar
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Apple launched 3 new Apple iPads today, and one is already on sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple just released the latest lineup of iPad tablets, and they offer some major updates. From a new chip to...
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
hometheaterreview.com
Best Buy Deal of the Day
If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Samsung HW-Q930B/ZA Soundbar might do the trick!. The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts who are dedicated to helping you make better informed buying decisions. If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the...
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia PRO-I upgrades to livestreaming in Videography Pro mode via its latest software OTA
The Xperia PRO-I (an even more expensive version of the flagship Xperia 1 III Android smartphone with a ~1-inch sensor and a DisplayPort mode for its type-C port) has been issued another new OTA from Sony. Like the last, this one is intended to make live-streaming easier on the enterprise-focused ex-flagship variant.
laptopmag.com
iPad Mini falls to its lowest ever price in huge early Black Friday deal — Don't miss it!
The latest iPad Mini (opens in new tab) is a fantastic small tablet with a gorgeous screen, powerful internals and now, thanks to a huge $100 discount, a very attractive price point. At first, we thought Amazon had accidentally just set a Black Friday deal live early, as you can...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Book Air 13: Convertible laptop presented with 16:10 OLED display and Intel Alder Lake processors
Xiaomi has been rather busy today. Not only has the company debuted the Redmi Note 12 series, but it has also unveiled the Book Air 13, an ultrabook that packs plenty of features into its 12 mm frame. Weighing 1.2 kg, the Book Air 13 offers an aluminium case, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Although the device's port selection is on the stingy side, the inclusion of a 3.5 mm headphone jack is not guaranteed, as has proven the case with the XPS 13 9315 and the Surface Pro 9 series.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G arrives as one of the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 smartphones
The Redmi Note 12 has arrived, the entry-level model in the new Redmi Note 12 series. Equipped with the same display as the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 also has Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP camera. The Redmi Note 12 starts at CNY 1,199 (~US$167) in China, but an international launch remains pending at this stage.
notebookcheck.net
Strong Ryzen 7 5800X3D sales leave Raptor Lake and Zen 4 trailing in its wake
Once again, TechEpiphany has posted sales data that comes from the German computer hardware retailer Mindfactory. Unsurprisingly, AMD parts have always been especially popular with this outlet, with their well-known appeal for desktop PC builders. However, Intel has managed to make a few incursions into the higher echelons of the sales data chart, and in this particular table (see below), there are even a couple of Raptor Lake chips with over 100 unit sales each: the Intel Core i7-13700K with 130 and the Intel Core i5-13600K with 120 units sold. But it’s six Ryzen chips that lead the list…and there’s nothing from Zen 4 in there.
techunwrapped.com
Android 13: Samsung unveils the list of smartphones that will be entitled to the new OS
After announcing the deployment of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 on the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung has just unveiled the list of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s new overlay. We take stock together. At the beginning of October...
Digital Trends
Best Buy Black Friday: Get this HP gaming laptop for just $480
Gamers no longer have to wait for this year’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals, as Best Buy’s Black Friday Deals event already brings bargain prices, such as $480 for the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop. Not only will you be saving $320 on the gaming laptop’s original price of $800 if you purchase it now from the Best Buy Black Friday sale, but you’ll also avoid the shopping rush that builds up as the holiday season draws closer. These reasons should be more than enough for you to add the HP Victus 15 to your cart and check out immediately.
technewstoday.com
4 Ways on How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal
Wi-Fi Signal travels in the form of radio waves which are, to put it simply, prone to obstruction and interference. For instance, walls, glass, metal, etc., are things commonly found all around us that impact the Wi-Fi signal strength. As the signal strength deteriorates, so does the transmit rate leading to a poor experience overall.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Bone Conduction Headphones presented with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and 12 hours battery life
The Bone Conduction Headphones are one of Xiaomi's latest audio products and wearables. As its name suggests, the headphones rely on bone conduction to reproduce sound, not traditional drivers. Theoretically, the technology allows you to listen to music without placing something over or in your ears while also allowing you to maintain awareness of your surroundings. Additionally, bone-conduction headphones should produce little to no sound bleed, as many earbuds and headphones do.
