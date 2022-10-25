Apple Mac Pro with 48-core "M2 Extreme" chip could be coming in 2023 with up to four times faster performance than the M2 Max

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Intel Gen 14 Meteor Lake tapes out this Q4, Granite Rapids already out of fab, Sierra Forest efficiency CPUs in 2024
Intel’s Q3 2022 earnings report is out and it looks like revenue is stagnant compared to the previous quarter, which is not terrible considering the decline in PC sales over the last few quarters. At least CEO Pat Gelsinger is optimistic about how things are progressing with upcoming products, and still believes that Intel could “regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025.”
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 in four colours and four memory options
Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro in China, where it starts at CNY 1,699 (~US$237) with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Available with up to 12 GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, a 50 MP camera with OIS and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports OIS, among other features.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition: Xiaomi showcases 210 W wired fast charging technology with 9-minute 0-100% recharge times
Xiaomi has unveiled new fast charging technology with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition. Equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition boasts 210 W fast charging for just 9-minute recharge times. Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery...
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find "N2" is backed to launch as a more practical and powerful take on its predecessor's advanced foldable build
The OPPO Find N was hailed as a step forward in design for foldable smartphones, thanks to dimensions that resulted in increased cover-display real estate compared to its main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-series rivals. Rumors of its abandonment in favor of a clamshell form-factor in its successor have just been contradicted in a new leak.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G arrives as one of the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 smartphones
The Redmi Note 12 has arrived, the entry-level model in the new Redmi Note 12 series. Equipped with the same display as the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 also has Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP camera. The Redmi Note 12 starts at CNY 1,199 (~US$167) in China, but an international launch remains pending at this stage.
notebookcheck.net
Schenker launches Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro ultrabooks with world's lightest chassis
Schenker is expanding the Vision lineup with 16-inch ultrabooks touted as the world’s lightest in their performance class. Highlights for the new Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro models include 16:10 displays, Alder Lake-H processors, slim magnesium alloy chassis, powerful GPU options, and a robust port selection. Both models...
notebookcheck.net
Ulefone Power Armor 18T debuts as its rugged brand's new 5G thermal imaging flagship smartphone
5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Touchscreen Gadget. Ulefone is an OEM that has just augmented its line of rugged smartphones with a 'premium edition' called the Armor 17 Pro. However, surprisingly, it is not content to stop there with its 2022 product cycle, and has already launched a follow-up that joins the similar-sounding but apparently different Power Armor series.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship's 200 MP camera hyped for its "unparalleled analytical power"
As established by prior reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200 MP sensor on its main camera. Public opinion on the potential performance of that camera has mostly leaned towards it being disappointing, but it now appears Samsung could deliver massive improvements nonetheless. According to...
notebookcheck.net
Strong Ryzen 7 5800X3D sales leave Raptor Lake and Zen 4 trailing in its wake
Once again, TechEpiphany has posted sales data that comes from the German computer hardware retailer Mindfactory. Unsurprisingly, AMD parts have always been especially popular with this outlet, with their well-known appeal for desktop PC builders. However, Intel has managed to make a few incursions into the higher echelons of the sales data chart, and in this particular table (see below), there are even a couple of Raptor Lake chips with over 100 unit sales each: the Intel Core i7-13700K with 130 and the Intel Core i5-13600K with 120 units sold. But it’s six Ryzen chips that lead the list…and there’s nothing from Zen 4 in there.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition: Xiaomi unveils limited edition smartphone with a striking design
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition in China, a limited edition Redmi Note 12 series model. Available for CNY 2,599 (~US$362) in Xiaomi's home market, the Racing Edition sports a unique-looking back panel amid a few other design changes. Xiaomi has unleashed the Redmi Note 12 Racing...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G Play: 2022 refresh leaks with design changes and equipment improvements
Initial details about the Moto G Play (2022) have leaked online, courtesy of 91mobiles and Evan Blass. Arriving alongside a similar leak for the Edge X40, the Moto G Play (2022) is expected to be a much cheaper option than Motorola's next flagship smartphone. Although it remains unclear when Motorola will unveil the Moto G Play (2022), Blass' leak highlights that the company has made several changes from last year's model.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Futuristic Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold with Intel Core i5 and 512GB SSD drops to US$999 in early Black Friday sale
The exciting foldable from Lenovo may not be the most practical or powerful laptop on the market, but tech enthusiasts who can live with the downsides of being an early adopter of this new device category might want to check out a current deal for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.
notebookcheck.net
Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard and Intel Core i9-13900K combo is touted as a new record-setter on Cinebench
Accessory Benchmark Desktop Gaming Launch Raptor Lake Storage. Gigabyte's new Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard is hyped as one designed for pro-grade "overclockers" thanks to an in-built, purpose-made "kit" made up of the shortcut keys, toggle switches, and voltage detection functions for control over the adaptations and tweaks as necessary. This...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X86: 86-inch and 4K Smart TV launches with 20 W built-in speakers
Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Smart TV X86 during today's Redmi Note 12 series launch event. Having also announced the Book Air 13 and new Redmi projectors, the Redmi Smart TV X86 is undoubtedly the largest device presented today. Specifically, the Smart TV measures 1.92 x 1.10 metres, within which Xiaomi has included an 86-inch display.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 10T and Nord 2T are among the next in line for OxygenOS 13 betas
With few exceptions, OnePlus' response to the official release of Android 13 thus far is to implement various Open Beta (OB) programs for its newer and/or ex-flagship mobile devices. It allows the company to upgrade the smartphones in question to the latest software - albeit to a potentially limited pool of users who supply it with feedback as it completes the development of the OxygenOS 13 (OOS 13) versions in question.
notebookcheck.net
Comparison review: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro vs. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2
Samsung's Galaxy Bus2 Pro has become even more compact than its predecessor. The audio performance is tuned by AKG and supports 24-bit sound for the first time. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 rely on the support of Devialet's audio specialists, and Sony's LDAC codec is used for a wide transmission bandwidth.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge X40: Leaked hands-on photos highlight design changes and a curved display
Nearly a year has passed since Motorola introduced the Edge X30, a device that the company released globally in January as the Edge 30 Pro with a few minor tweaks. Now, TENAA, a Chinese regulatory body, appears to have certified its successor, the Edge X40. While it should come as no surprise to learn that the Edge X40 contains more powerful hardware than its predecessor, Motorola has updated its design language too.
notebookcheck.net
Unlaunched Nvidia RTX 4080 12 GB takes on the RTX 3090 Ti in leaked benchmarks, no match for the mammoth RTX 4090
An alleged Nvidia RTX 4080 12 GB that was recently 'unlaunched' by the company has apparently ended up with a tester, who has posted some AIDA64 and 3DMark numbers along with performance in the Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark. The results show the purported RTX 4080 12 GB's performance to be nearly identical to that of the RTX 3090 Ti. The card, however, trails massively behind the RTX 4090.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Pad becomes China's latest sub-US$160 Android tablet
Android Launch Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. Redmi's eponymous Pad started out in Europe, and has now also made it to China as part of the major product event of today (October 27, 2022). Thanks to this timing, not to mention its OEM's imminent annual 11.11 price-drop announcements, it has launched as a particularly affordable new Android tablet in its latest market.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10-series smartphones are touted to take "three major leaps forward" on their November 2022 debut
Realme usually makes the launch of its "number series" smartphones a yearly event; however, according to its brand's new teasers, it has decided to align them more with the OPPO Reno series with a change in this frequency. Accordingly, while the 9 series started to emerge in early 2022, its next generation might debut in November of the same year.
Comments / 0