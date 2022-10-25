The Buena Vista Board of Education discussed two major grants toward improving the district’s buildings during their regular meeting on Monday, October 24. Katy Welter and Rick Bieterman of Watershed Inc., which acquired the old McGinnis Gym to preserve and refurbish the building, shared details for the Brownfields Cleanup Grant. Welter said the grant would fund the gym’s abatement (removal) and encapsulation of the asbestos and lead-based and lead-containing paint (LCP). The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines “brownfields” as properties whose expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.

