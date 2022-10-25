Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Election Results Running Early and High in Chaffee and Nation-wide.
Early returns of 2022 Mail Ballots in Chaffee County show the county following a national pattern. Returns here are running ahead of prior years, and more than 16 million ballots have already been returned in early-voting states nationwide. Signature Verification Judges and Ballot deconstruction judges will begin work at 1:00...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Democrats Set for Oct. 29 “Get Out the Vote” in Salida
Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Attorney General Phil Weiser to Greet Voters in Riverside Park. As the countdown to the Nov. 8 Colorado mid-term election continues, attention is being focused by the state’s political parties on getting out the vote across Colorado. Chaffee County,...
arkvalleyvoice.com
2022 Chaffee BoCC Candidates Answer Climate and Sustainability Questions
During the Ark Valley Voice Chaffee Candidate Forum on October 19, Chaffee residents asked more questions than could be answered during the allotted time, all of them directed to the three candidates running for the Chaffee Board of County Commissioner (BoCC) District 3 seat. Ten additional questions came in during...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: Conservative Choices
I’m a conservative. We have a choice between three Chaffee County Commissioner candidates. I will not be voting for Republican candidate Brandon Becker, he lacks the necessary experience, PT Wood is part of the “Good Old Boys Club”. The remaining option, Unaffiliated Adriane Kuhn is my clear...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee BoCC Candidates Continue Answering Forum Audience Questions
When Ark Valley Voice, together with its parent nonprofit, Truth Has a Voice Foundation, held its Chaffee Candidate Forum on October 19, Chaffee residents asked more questions than could be answered during the allotted time, all of them directed to the three candidates running for the Chaffee Board of County Commissioner (BoCC) District 3 seat.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Good Business Colorado hosted “Healthcare on Any Budget” session for Chaffee County Businesses
Chaffee County businesses get information on employee health insurance options. On Wednesday, Chaffee County business owners joined the Salida Chamber of Commerce, Partnership for Community Action, and Good Business Colorado for a learning session – “Healthcare on Any Budget” – at the Salida SteamPlant. Business owners explored a variety of healthcare options available to employers across a wide spectrum of price points.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida Airport Advisory Board Hears Project Updates
Improvements to the Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field are on track with an eye to future growth. That’s the report from Airport Manage Zech Papp to the Airport Advisory Board Wednesday. With the 2023 budget complete, Papp reported that access road paving is set to begin next week. A contractor will be doing grading work, followed by the paving of access roads out to the water tower on the east side of the property.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Housing Trust Units Placed at West 3rd and M Streets in Salida
Tuesday, Oct. 25 was a big day for the long-awaited Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) project at West 3rd and M Streets in Salida. The site will soon provide six units of affordable housing of varying sizes, types, and price ranges with some for sale and others for rent. “Our mission...
arkvalleyvoice.com
BV School Board discusses Brownfields and Buell grants
The Buena Vista Board of Education discussed two major grants toward improving the district’s buildings during their regular meeting on Monday, October 24. Katy Welter and Rick Bieterman of Watershed Inc., which acquired the old McGinnis Gym to preserve and refurbish the building, shared details for the Brownfields Cleanup Grant. Welter said the grant would fund the gym’s abatement (removal) and encapsulation of the asbestos and lead-based and lead-containing paint (LCP). The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines “brownfields” as properties whose expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.
Daily Record
Colorado Bureau of Investigation IDs Cañon City man shot by law enforcement
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Friday released the identity of the Cañon City man who was shot by law enforcement Oct. 20 after he allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at deputies during a foot pursuit. Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the vicinity of the Country Green...
KRDO
30 animals seized from property in Penrose
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) assisted by the Colorado Humane Society, the Denver Dumb Animals league, The Colorado Department of Agriculture, Code 3 Associates, and the state brand inspector executed a search warrant at a property in the 500 block of 1st street in Penrose.
This Gunnison Home is Probably One of the Coolest in Colorado
I said what I said and I stand by it. For me, this is probably the ideal location for a dream home in the state of Colorado. In a meadow next to the river. This Gunnison, Colorado property is known as the DoubleTree Ranch located in the Ohio Creek Valley.
Two of top three 'spookiest resort towns' located in Colorado
In a state filled with abandoned mining towns and a gritty past, it's not hard to believe that some spots can deliver big on the creepy vibes. According to slopesports blog In The Snow, two of the spookiest ski resort towns around are located in Colorado. Topping their list of...
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
Potbelly pig euthanized, 26 horses seized in Colorado animal cruelty case
More than two dozen animals were seized from a private property in Penrose on Tuesday after crews from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Humane Society found them in unsafe conditions. A search warrant was executed at the property, which is located in the 500 block of...
arkvalleyvoice.com
SDBC Presents Nov. 2 Online Event: Providing Meaning and Purpose Within Your Team
The Central Mountain Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will facilitate a FREE online event with business coach Holly Woods, running from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wed. Nov. 2. Great sports teams don’t just happen by accident and neither do those in business or the nonprofit world. They’re a...
KKTV
Southern Colorado police officers recover stolen vehicles, detain 4 suspects
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people have been detained and five stolen cars recovered thanks to the recent efforts of three southern Colorado police departments. The operation was carried out by the Pueblo, Canon City and Fountain police departments, with the help of local parole officers, the Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Thursday announcing the successful bust.
Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida Schools Welcomes Coach Slaymaker to Lead SHS Girls’ Soccer Team
Spartan Athletics announced on Thursday the new head coach Heidi Slaymaker who will begin as the SHS girls’ soccer team for the 2023 spring season. She brings a lifetime of soccer knowledge and experience to the program. Slaymaker began playing club soccer at the age of five, building an...
