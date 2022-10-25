ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WFMJ.com

Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties

Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Mail carrier robbed in Elyria

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. Anyone with...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Perry Fire rescues person after pick-up truck crashes into ravine

PERRY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Perry Joint Fire District, they rescued a driver who crashed their pick-up truck into a ravine located on Blair Road Wednesday. Around 11:30 AM Perry Joint Fire District was dispatched to Blair Road for a vehicle that went off the road, over a hill, and down a 75 ft ravine into the Lake County Metroparks.
PERRY, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash

SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
SANDUSKY, OH

