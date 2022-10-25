Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday along State Route 8 in the Stow area. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene at of the deadly rollover incident on State Route 8 at around 1:30 a.m.
cleveland19.com
2 skydivers crash through roof of Geauga County building after mid-air collision
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies assisted with a weekend skydiving accident in Troy Township. Deputies were initially dispatched to the Cleveland Skydiving Center on Grove Road in Troy Township on the afternoon of Oct. 22. According to the report from the...
Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash on Ohio 2 in Lorain County
BROWNHEIM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured and two others, including a 2-year-old child, were hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash Thursday on Ohio 2 in Lorain County. The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 5:18 p.m. east of Vermilion Road. Traffic on Ohio 2...
WFMJ.com
Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties
Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
cleveland19.com
Canton manufacturing building ‘probable total loss’ after partial collapse from raging fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A vacant building near downtown Canton is deemed a “probable total loss” by the fire department after a raging fire caused a partial collapse. The fire at the light manufacturing building in the 600 block of 6th St. NE was first reported around 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.
State Route 8 southbound reopens after deadly fuel tanker crash
Massive flames broke out in Stow early Friday morning on State Route 8 after a deadly fuel tanker crash.
cleveland19.com
Mail carrier robbed in Elyria
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. Anyone with...
Retired Trumbull County firefighter passes away
According to the Mecca Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, Melvin Tolley passed away.
2 skydivers collide, get tangled up, crash through roof of training center
Two skydivers became tangled and crashed through the roof of a skydiving center in Geauga Co., injuring both skydivers and another man inside the building upon whom one of the skydivers landed.
1 killed in Ohio Turnpike crash; roadway closed for hours
Traffic Alert: All Westbound lanes of Ohio Turnpike blocked
Brook Park demolishes former Super 8 ‘nuisance’ hotel
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The former Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 16644 Snow Road came down with a rumble Oct. 24, with Mayor Ed Orcutt taking the first swipe from inside the excavator cab. Orcutt initially pursued having the hotel shut down in 2020 when he served as Ward...
Entire officer shift responds after two shot in Lorain
The entire night shift at the Lorain Police Department rushed to the scene after several calls to 911 reported gunshots.
Small plane crashes in Southington
A small plane crashed in Southington Friday afternoon.
2 men shot at intersection in Cleveland, 54-year-old man in critical condition
CLEVELAND — There is a heavy police presence on scene after two men were shot in Cleveland on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the incident...
WKYC
Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland: New updates
Shots were fired at an RTA bus that was carrying a small child in Cleveland on Tuesday. Brianna Dahlquist has the latest.
Newton Falls man charged after deputies called to fire hazard
Deputies and fire crews were sent to a Newton Falls home early Wednesday morning to deal with a potentially hazardous situation after gasoline was dumped all over the floor of the basement.
cleveland19.com
Perry Fire rescues person after pick-up truck crashes into ravine
PERRY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Perry Joint Fire District, they rescued a driver who crashed their pick-up truck into a ravine located on Blair Road Wednesday. Around 11:30 AM Perry Joint Fire District was dispatched to Blair Road for a vehicle that went off the road, over a hill, and down a 75 ft ravine into the Lake County Metroparks.
Number of stolen dogs skyrocketing — What’s being done about it in Ohio
Carjackers and bank robbers make headlines, but the FOX 8 I-Team has found more and more thieves are stealing dogs.
whbc.com
Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash
SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
