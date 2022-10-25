The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today reminded drivers that deer and moose become more active and are more likely to enter public roadways in the fall. During the months of October, November, and December, it is breeding season for deer and the animals are more visible. According to the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, 41 percent of the crashes in 2021 between deer and vehicles occurred during this three-month span. Motorists should also be on alert for moose on roadways in the Adirondacks and surrounding areas this time of year.

2 DAYS AGO