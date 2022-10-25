Read full article on original website
Governor Hochul Announces $50 Million Available for Airport Modernization and Safety Enhancement Projects
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that $50 million in State funding is now available to support safety enhancements, modernize operations, promote environmental resilience, and enhance regional economic competitiveness of the State's public-use airports. The funding, available through the Aviation Capital Grant Program, is part of New York State's historic commitment to support airports across the state, which serve as gateways to their communities and are engines for economic growth and prosperity.
Senator Kaplan, Town of North Hempstead Announce "Power Up in a Park" Initiative to Increase Electric Vehicle Chargers in Local Communities
Recently, New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-Port Washington) hosted a press event at Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park, NY with Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey, Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, Town of North Hempstead Councilman Peter Zuckerman, and local electric vehicle (EV) drivers to announce the Power Up in a Park Initiative that will bring 30 new electric vehicle charging stations to 7 community parks in the Town of North Hempstead. This is the first major investment in public charging stations on Nassau County's North Shore, and it was made possible by a $500,000 grant secured by Senator Kaplan.
Governor Hochul Announces More than $48 Million Awarded to Improve Highway Safety
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that more than $48.7 million in federal highway safety grants have been awarded to 580 programs across New York State. The purpose of this grant program is to provide funds to local, state and not-for-profit agencies for projects that improve highway safety and reduce deaths and serious injuries due to crashes.
DMV and DEC Warn Motorists to Watch for Deer And Moose On or Near Roadways
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today reminded drivers that deer and moose become more active and are more likely to enter public roadways in the fall. During the months of October, November, and December, it is breeding season for deer and the animals are more visible. According to the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, 41 percent of the crashes in 2021 between deer and vehicles occurred during this three-month span. Motorists should also be on alert for moose on roadways in the Adirondacks and surrounding areas this time of year.
Governor Hochul Announces Halloween Crackdown on Impaired Driving
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols to target impaired and reckless drivers during the Halloween weekend. State Police also will target the illegal sale of alcohol to minors through underage drinker enforcement details statewide during the five-day period. This special enforcement period begins Friday, October 28, 2022, runs through Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
