Last month, Huawei confirmed via press release that the Mate 50 Pro would soon be available from €1,299 in the Eurozone, or €1,399 with 512 GB of storage. With Huawei confirming that Mate 50E and Mate 50 RS Porsche Design will not be coming to Europe and no further decision apparent for the Mate 50, the Mate 50 Pro is the series’ only representative. While that is the case, Huawei has actually dropped the Mate 50 Pro’s launch price between last month’s announcement and now.

12 HOURS AGO