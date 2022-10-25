Read full article on original website
Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro launch in China
The Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro are now available to pre-order in China. As expected, the gadgets have a native 1080p resolution, with the standard model featuring a black and white casing, while the Pro device is all-black. However, some leaked details, such as the brightness, did not match those since confirmed by Xiaomi. For example, both devices use LED and LCD technology to produce up to 150 ANSI lumens brightness, projecting images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide thanks to a 1.2:1 throw ratio.
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: Specifications leak for forthcoming 1-inch and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-touting flagship
TechGoing has revealed most of the specifications for the X90 Pro Plus, a smartphone that is rumoured to be Vivo's flagship for 2023. Emerging during the same week that Vivo showcased X90 camera details, TechGoing alleges that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus will feature the Sony IMX989V, a modified version of the 1-inch sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. According to Vivo, the new sensor would provide 77% better light sensitivity than the X80 Pro Plus' primary camera.
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 in four colours and four memory options
Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro in China, where it starts at CNY 1,699 (~US$237) with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Available with up to 12 GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, a 50 MP camera with OIS and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports OIS, among other features.
OPPO Find "N2" is backed to launch as a more practical and powerful take on its predecessor's advanced foldable build
The OPPO Find N was hailed as a step forward in design for foldable smartphones, thanks to dimensions that resulted in increased cover-display real estate compared to its main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-series rivals. Rumors of its abandonment in favor of a clamshell form-factor in its successor have just been contradicted in a new leak.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G arrives as one of the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 smartphones
The Redmi Note 12 has arrived, the entry-level model in the new Redmi Note 12 series. Equipped with the same display as the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 also has Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP camera. The Redmi Note 12 starts at CNY 1,199 (~US$167) in China, but an international launch remains pending at this stage.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition: Xiaomi showcases 210 W wired fast charging technology with 9-minute 0-100% recharge times
Xiaomi has unveiled new fast charging technology with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition. Equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition boasts 210 W fast charging for just 9-minute recharge times. Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery...
Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition: Xiaomi unveils limited edition smartphone with a striking design
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition in China, a limited edition Redmi Note 12 series model. Available for CNY 2,599 (~US$362) in Xiaomi's home market, the Racing Edition sports a unique-looking back panel amid a few other design changes. Xiaomi has unleashed the Redmi Note 12 Racing...
Huawei Mate 50 Pro pre-orders open in Europe with a lower than expected starting price
Last month, Huawei confirmed via press release that the Mate 50 Pro would soon be available from €1,299 in the Eurozone, or €1,399 with 512 GB of storage. With Huawei confirming that Mate 50E and Mate 50 RS Porsche Design will not be coming to Europe and no further decision apparent for the Mate 50, the Mate 50 Pro is the series’ only representative. While that is the case, Huawei has actually dropped the Mate 50 Pro’s launch price between last month’s announcement and now.
Ulefone Power Armor 18T debuts as its rugged brand's new 5G thermal imaging flagship smartphone
5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Touchscreen Gadget. Ulefone is an OEM that has just augmented its line of rugged smartphones with a 'premium edition' called the Armor 17 Pro. However, surprisingly, it is not content to stop there with its 2022 product cycle, and has already launched a follow-up that joins the similar-sounding but apparently different Power Armor series.
Schenker launches Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro ultrabooks with world's lightest chassis
Schenker is expanding the Vision lineup with 16-inch ultrabooks touted as the world’s lightest in their performance class. Highlights for the new Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro models include 16:10 displays, Alder Lake-H processors, slim magnesium alloy chassis, powerful GPU options, and a robust port selection. Both models...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship's 200 MP camera hyped for its "unparalleled analytical power"
As established by prior reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200 MP sensor on its main camera. Public opinion on the potential performance of that camera has mostly leaned towards it being disappointing, but it now appears Samsung could deliver massive improvements nonetheless. According to...
Comparison review: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro vs. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2
Samsung's Galaxy Bus2 Pro has become even more compact than its predecessor. The audio performance is tuned by AKG and supports 24-bit sound for the first time. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 rely on the support of Devialet's audio specialists, and Sony's LDAC codec is used for a wide transmission bandwidth.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus debuts with a 200 MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Xiaomi has now finally unveiled its latest mid-range challengers, the Redmi Note 12 series, in China. The lineup includes four models, of which the most attractive will likely be the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, thanks to its hardware and pricing. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus sports a 6.67-inch...
Realme 10-series smartphones are touted to take "three major leaps forward" on their November 2022 debut
Realme usually makes the launch of its "number series" smartphones a yearly event; however, according to its brand's new teasers, it has decided to align them more with the OPPO Reno series with a change in this frequency. Accordingly, while the 9 series started to emerge in early 2022, its next generation might debut in November of the same year.
Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K gaming TV unveiled with 4 ms response time and 120 Hz refresh rate
The Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K TV series has been unveiled in China, with 55-in, 65-in and 75-in models. The product is billed as a gaming TV, with features such as a 120 Hz refresh rate, support for VRR, and MEMC motion smoothing technology. The gadget is listed as AMD FreeSync Premium certified with a 4 ms response time and ALLM.
Redmi Pad becomes China's latest sub-US$160 Android tablet
Android Launch Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. Redmi's eponymous Pad started out in Europe, and has now also made it to China as part of the major product event of today (October 27, 2022). Thanks to this timing, not to mention its OEM's imminent annual 11.11 price-drop announcements, it has launched as a particularly affordable new Android tablet in its latest market.
Huawei upgrades MateBook D 14 SE to modern Intel Alder Lake processors in minor refresh
Huawei has refreshed the MateBook D 14 SE, a laptop that it introduced earlier this year as a cheaper alternative to the MateBook D 14. While the original MateBook D 14 SE relied on the Intel Tiger Lake platform, Huawei upgraded the regular MateBook D 14 to Intel's newer architecture in the spring. Hence, it should comes as no surprise to see the MateBook D 14 SE receiving the same treatment.
New Expert RAW update brings new camera features to Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Earlier this week, Samsung revealed Camera Assistant, a Good Lock extension designed to improve customisation options within One UI's stock camera app. Only available on devices upgraded to One UI 5, currently the Galaxy S22 series for now, the functionality should be compatible with every Galaxy device capable of the Android 13-based update. Additionally, Samsung has announced an update for Expert RAW, another camera utility that remains restricted to only recent flagship Samsung smartphones.
Motorola Moto G Play: 2022 refresh leaks with design changes and equipment improvements
Initial details about the Moto G Play (2022) have leaked online, courtesy of 91mobiles and Evan Blass. Arriving alongside a similar leak for the Edge X40, the Moto G Play (2022) is expected to be a much cheaper option than Motorola's next flagship smartphone. Although it remains unclear when Motorola will unveil the Moto G Play (2022), Blass' leak highlights that the company has made several changes from last year's model.
