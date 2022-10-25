Huawei Pocket S: Company confirms launch date for forthcoming clamshell foldable smartphone

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro launch in China
The Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro are now available to pre-order in China. As expected, the gadgets have a native 1080p resolution, with the standard model featuring a black and white casing, while the Pro device is all-black. However, some leaked details, such as the brightness, did not match those since confirmed by Xiaomi. For example, both devices use LED and LCD technology to produce up to 150 ANSI lumens brightness, projecting images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide thanks to a 1.2:1 throw ratio.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped for an upgrade to One UI 5 based on Android 13
Samsung is rumored to have abandoned the Fan Edition versions of its Galaxy S-series flagship Android smartphones in 2022. It is not, however, slated to have ditched them in terms of software, as their most recent iteration, the S21 FE, is said to get no less than 4 major upgrades during its lifetime. The first of these might be one the way, and sooner rather than later.
notebookcheck.net
Comparison review: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro vs. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2
Samsung's Galaxy Bus2 Pro has become even more compact than its predecessor. The audio performance is tuned by AKG and supports 24-bit sound for the first time. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 rely on the support of Devialet's audio specialists, and Sony's LDAC codec is used for a wide transmission bandwidth.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: Specifications leak for forthcoming 1-inch and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-touting flagship
TechGoing has revealed most of the specifications for the X90 Pro Plus, a smartphone that is rumoured to be Vivo's flagship for 2023. Emerging during the same week that Vivo showcased X90 camera details, TechGoing alleges that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus will feature the Sony IMX989V, a modified version of the 1-inch sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. According to Vivo, the new sensor would provide 77% better light sensitivity than the X80 Pro Plus' primary camera.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge X40: Leaked hands-on photos highlight design changes and a curved display
Nearly a year has passed since Motorola introduced the Edge X30, a device that the company released globally in January as the Edge 30 Pro with a few minor tweaks. Now, TENAA, a Chinese regulatory body, appears to have certified its successor, the Edge X40. While it should come as no surprise to learn that the Edge X40 contains more powerful hardware than its predecessor, Motorola has updated its design language too.
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia PRO-I upgrades to livestreaming in Videography Pro mode via its latest software OTA
The Xperia PRO-I (an even more expensive version of the flagship Xperia 1 III Android smartphone with a ~1-inch sensor and a DisplayPort mode for its type-C port) has been issued another new OTA from Sony. Like the last, this one is intended to make live-streaming easier on the enterprise-focused ex-flagship variant.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 4G is hyped as a Helio G99 class-leader prior to the smartphone's launch
Realme had hinted at performance as 1 of 3 key areas in which the upcoming 10 series would exhibit upgrades on these next-gen mid-range Android smartphones' imminent launch. Now, the BBK Electronics brand has elaborated on this by validating predictions of a switch to the Helio G99 processor in the 9 4G's successor.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is tipped to launch soon following a fresh Geekbench leak
Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage Chinese Tech. The Redmi Note series of smartphones has proven so successful that its latest flagship has even been the first to the new class-leading ISOCELL HPX image sensor among Xiaomi mobile devices in 2022. However, it has also become one of the main targets for the OEM's mystifying and arcane attitude to product names over the years.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 Pro pre-orders open in Europe with a lower than expected starting price
Last month, Huawei confirmed via press release that the Mate 50 Pro would soon be available from €1,299 in the Eurozone, or €1,399 with 512 GB of storage. With Huawei confirming that Mate 50E and Mate 50 RS Porsche Design will not be coming to Europe and no further decision apparent for the Mate 50, the Mate 50 Pro is the series’ only representative. While that is the case, Huawei has actually dropped the Mate 50 Pro’s launch price between last month’s announcement and now.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find "N2" is backed to launch as a more practical and powerful take on its predecessor's advanced foldable build
The OPPO Find N was hailed as a step forward in design for foldable smartphones, thanks to dimensions that resulted in increased cover-display real estate compared to its main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-series rivals. Rumors of its abandonment in favor of a clamshell form-factor in its successor have just been contradicted in a new leak.
notebookcheck.net
Nokia G60 Indian launch signalled with an official website leak
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Launch Smartphone Touchscreen Software. The Nokia G60 is a relatively high-end device for its brand, as it packs a 120Hz (albeit LCD) display along with a main rear 50MP "AI camera". Now, it seems these potential advantages are coming with it on its possibly imminent Indian-market debut.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Extensive leak outlines telephoto camera removal and cheaper launch price ahead of 'Explore Vivid' launch event
The Mavic 3 Classic has leaked again, DJI's next drone. Based on information provided by Roland Quandt and WinFuture, the Mavic 3 Classic should be cheaper than the regular model, but mainly because of an omitted feature. Meanwhile, DJI has now confirmed the date and time of its next hardware launch event.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Gen 14 Meteor Lake tapes out this Q4, Granite Rapids already out of fab, Sierra Forest efficiency CPUs in 2024
Intel’s Q3 2022 earnings report is out and it looks like revenue is stagnant compared to the previous quarter, which is not terrible considering the decline in PC sales over the last few quarters. At least CEO Pat Gelsinger is optimistic about how things are progressing with upcoming products, and still believes that Intel could “regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025.”
notebookcheck.net
Ulefone Power Armor 18T debuts as its rugged brand's new 5G thermal imaging flagship smartphone
5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Touchscreen Gadget. Ulefone is an OEM that has just augmented its line of rugged smartphones with a 'premium edition' called the Armor 17 Pro. However, surprisingly, it is not content to stop there with its 2022 product cycle, and has already launched a follow-up that joins the similar-sounding but apparently different Power Armor series.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship's 200 MP camera hyped for its "unparalleled analytical power"
As established by prior reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200 MP sensor on its main camera. Public opinion on the potential performance of that camera has mostly leaned towards it being disappointing, but it now appears Samsung could deliver massive improvements nonetheless. According to...
notebookcheck.net
Oxfo OX1 e-bike with 135 km range and patented folding frame will soon crowdfund on Indiegogo
An Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign will shortly launch for the Oxfo OX1 electric bicycle. There are four models on offer, with EU and US variants. The top-end MAX model has up to 135 km (~84 miles) assistance range and a top speed of 35 kph (~22 mph) in the US. Oxfo claims that the bike has a patented unibody frame, which can fold to make it easier to transport.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90: Company shares camera sample photos from new Zeiss camera with up to ISO 102,400
Vivo has provided several camera samples for the forthcoming X90 series. Typically, manufacturers wait until after announcing devices before revealing official camera samples, as is the case with the likes of Google and Xiaomi. Arguably, Vivo’s decision to do the inverse highlights the company’s intention to focus on camera capabilities again with its flagship smartphones, just as it did with the X80 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro 14 Max in line for double-digit production reductions
It is no secret that the iPhone 14 Plus has been poorly received, with Apple already scaling-back production targets shortly after the smartphone’s release. However, Trendforce reports that the iPhone 14 Pro series will also suffer the same fate, albeit not until early next year. Purportedly, while sales have remained strong, rising inflation across Europe and the war in Ukraine have prevented Apple from matching its market expectations for its latest flagships.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G Play: 2022 refresh leaks with design changes and equipment improvements
Initial details about the Moto G Play (2022) have leaked online, courtesy of 91mobiles and Evan Blass. Arriving alongside a similar leak for the Edge X40, the Moto G Play (2022) is expected to be a much cheaper option than Motorola's next flagship smartphone. Although it remains unclear when Motorola will unveil the Moto G Play (2022), Blass' leak highlights that the company has made several changes from last year's model.
notebookcheck.net
Strong Ryzen 7 5800X3D sales leave Raptor Lake and Zen 4 trailing in its wake
Once again, TechEpiphany has posted sales data that comes from the German computer hardware retailer Mindfactory. Unsurprisingly, AMD parts have always been especially popular with this outlet, with their well-known appeal for desktop PC builders. However, Intel has managed to make a few incursions into the higher echelons of the sales data chart, and in this particular table (see below), there are even a couple of Raptor Lake chips with over 100 unit sales each: the Intel Core i7-13700K with 130 and the Intel Core i5-13600K with 120 units sold. But it’s six Ryzen chips that lead the list…and there’s nothing from Zen 4 in there.
Comments / 0