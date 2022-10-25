ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
Southern Indiana city partners with nonprofit to build inclusive playground

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — A new inclusive playground is coming to downtown Charlestown, Indiana. The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, a nonprofit, selected Charlestown as this year's recipient of a grant program. $150,000 will support construction of the playground in Greenway Park. It is being dubbed the "Greenway Glow Up"...
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
Louisville clergy, LMPD leaders brainstorm best ways to drive down crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the clergy in Louisville gathered alongside police leaders Wednesday for a meeting of the minds to discuss collaboration between the groups focusing on driving down crime at New Zion Baptist Church in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. "So that together we can intelligently address the...
Popular downtown Louisville breakfast, lunch spot moving to NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Downtown Louisville is relocating to the NuLu neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Melba's Culinary Canvas is moving to 620 E. Market St., a space previously occupied by Toast on Market, which closed in May. The new location is expected to open in early 2023.
Louisville high school student meets the Pope

ROMA, Lazio — A Jefferson County Public Schools high school student had the chance to meet the Pope recently. As a part of the National Youth Advisory Council, Ballard High School student Tania Vergara-Gongora was able to meet the Pope in Rome. Vergara-Gongora, along with the other 11 members...
