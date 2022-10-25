Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
New housing report examines how wealthy Louisville district can help city's housing crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With a shortage of more than 50,000 affordable housing options in Louisville, one metro council member is offering solutions in her district with data to aid in the fight. A new report by the Metropolitan Housing Coalition is the first to examine housing instability in families.
WLKY.com
Sadiqa Reynolds reflects on using her voice for change with Louisville Urban League
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sadiqa Reynold's name will forever be synonymous with the Louisville Urban League. "The woman who is leaving the urban league is so much stronger, so much more resilient, so much better prepared for criticism and critique to walk in her purpose," Reynolds said about stepping away.
WLKY.com
JCPS leaders, community reacts to historic donation that impact west Louisville for the next decade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School leaders expect thehistoric $20 million donation announced on Thursday to have an impact in the area for the next decade. "A school district can do so much, but there's so much more that we could do with this kind of support," said JCPS Board Chair Diane Porter.
WLKY.com
Has southwest Jefferson County been ignored? District 25 candidates answer differently
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Khalil Batshon touts himself as a self-made man, someone who grew up on food stamps and now owns his own restaurant, Khalil's, on Dixie Highway in Southwest Jefferson County. If elected to the Metro Council's District 25 seat, he promises to use the same entrepreneurial...
WLKY.com
JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana city partners with nonprofit to build inclusive playground
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — A new inclusive playground is coming to downtown Charlestown, Indiana. The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, a nonprofit, selected Charlestown as this year's recipient of a grant program. $150,000 will support construction of the playground in Greenway Park. It is being dubbed the "Greenway Glow Up"...
WLKY.com
Former UofL law professor receives high honor for creating Central High School's law program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A retired UofL law professor, who helped start Central High School's law and government magnet program, received an honor Friday morning. Laura Rothstein flew in from California to accept the Alberta O. Jones Award. Standing in front of a room full of people, Flora Shanklin broke...
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
WLKY.com
Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space celebrates 6 months of transforming lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to giving hope, Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space proves it truly takes a village. Grassroots and government organizations have worked tirelessly over the past six months for Hope Village, helping the homeless population transition to stable housing, but the work is far from over.
WLKY.com
Louisville residents express concern, city leaders offer solutions amid Walgreens closures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While some Louisville residents can easily drive to an alternate Walgreens for medicine or groceries, others in the community cannot, sparking concern with accessibility. “I imagine if somebody has to pick up a prescription here and has to change another Walgreens, it's going to make their...
WLKY.com
Louisville clergy, LMPD leaders brainstorm best ways to drive down crime
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the clergy in Louisville gathered alongside police leaders Wednesday for a meeting of the minds to discuss collaboration between the groups focusing on driving down crime at New Zion Baptist Church in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. "So that together we can intelligently address the...
WLKY.com
Popular downtown Louisville breakfast, lunch spot moving to NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Downtown Louisville is relocating to the NuLu neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Melba's Culinary Canvas is moving to 620 E. Market St., a space previously occupied by Toast on Market, which closed in May. The new location is expected to open in early 2023.
WLKY.com
Louisville high school student meets the Pope
ROMA, Lazio — A Jefferson County Public Schools high school student had the chance to meet the Pope recently. As a part of the National Youth Advisory Council, Ballard High School student Tania Vergara-Gongora was able to meet the Pope in Rome. Vergara-Gongora, along with the other 11 members...
WLKY.com
Ronald McDonald House looking for help to host activities for record number of guests at the house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana is seeking volunteers to help host activities at the house, which has been serving a record number of guests in recent months. The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home to families of children receiving treatment at area...
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Play of the Week: Ballard's Kameron Horton returns opening kickoff for 87-yard touchdown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our UPS Jobs Play of the Week comes from the Ballard vs. North Hardin game. On the opening kickoff of the game, Ballard's Kameron Horton returned it for an 87-yard touchdown!. Watch the highlight in the player above. Ballard would go on to win by a...
WLKY.com
Jeffersonville infrastructure project 'Jeff Digs' completed under budget and early
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Since February 2021, downtown Jeffersonville has seen a lot of road closures and construction. That's because of the city's $20.9 million infrastructure revamp, "Jeff Digs," and it's finally complete. The purpose of the project was to separate the sewage and drainage pipes under the city's streets,...
WLKY.com
5 arrested in Louisville after police find 2,000 pounds of marijuana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five men were arrested after a huge amount of marijuana was uncovered in Louisville. Police said that roughly 2,000 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns and $30,000 were seized on Tuesday evening. See photos of the seized items below. "Basically the big totes we use to store...
WLKY.com
Goodwill Industries opens new facility in E-town to give people opportunities to succeed
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — There's now a new facility in Hardin County where community members can go to learn how to attain and retain employment. On Wednesday, Goodwill Industries held a grand opening for the company's new 9,000-square-foot facility called the "Opportunity Center." It's located on West Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown.
WLKY.com
2 juveniles charged with felonies after Louisville elementary playground set on fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville school is vowing to rebuild its playground after being targeted by vandals. The playground at Blue Lick Elementary was set on fire Wednesday night, according to officials. On Friday, arson investigators said two juveniles were charged. Amy Hammond, principal of the school, said the...
WLKY.com
Rest in peace: Name of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase added to Indiana headstone
SALEM, Ind. — When Cairo Jordan was found dead in southern Indiana woods several months ago, his identity was unknown. The rural Washington County community wanted to honor his memory, so they had him buried in a local cemetery and erected a headstone. Now that his identity was revealed...
