Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
dawgnation.com
Cormani McClain decision puts greater microscope on Georgia football-Florida recruiting gap
If you want to know why Georgia football is a 22.5-point favorite over Florida on Saturday, you only need to look back to the closing remarks made by Kirby Smart after last year’s 34-7 win over the Gators. “If you don’t recruit, there’s no coach out there that can...
NBC Miami
Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jeopardy of Leaving Jacksonville With New Contract
For all but two games since the 1933 season, the annual football rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs has been played in the city of Jacksonville. When the current contract between the teams and the city runs out, that could mean a change in location for the feud between Southeastern Conference teams.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Four to watch, full schedule for a massive Week 10 slate of games
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 10 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. This is the final week of district games and automatic playoff qualifiers will be locked in after this week’s games.
duvalsports.com
ESPN 4-Star Eris Lester And 5-Star Taliah Scott Headline Basketball Media Day
Riverside- High School 9:12 put on their annual High School Basketball Media Day Tuesday, hosted by the YMCA Riverside in connection with CSI Companies. Several boys and girls teams assmebled together to preview their seasons and top players and current seniors. One of the basketball season’s premier tournaments was announced...
DeLand, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Daytona Beach, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Change Makers: Dr. Johnnetta Cole and Dr. Nathaniel Glover
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icons, Dr. Johnetta Cole and Dr. Nathaniel Glover sat down together, for the first time, to reflect on the past and demand a better future. The setting for their conversation was carefully selected; Cole's home in historic American Beach. "A.L. Lewis and six other Black...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Jaguar Gardner Minshew sells Ponte Vedra Beach home for $890,000
Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II sold his St. Johns County home for $890,000 on Oct. 14. Minshew sold the house at 436 Marsh Cove Drive in the Preserve at Ponte Vedra Lakes to Derek and Elizabeth Hyatt of Ponte Vedra Beach. The four-bedroom, 3½-bath home was originally listed...
Man at the center of Loomis Fargo heist 25 years ago now a ‘normal guy’ living in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This month marked 25 years since one of the biggest armored car heists in U.S. history. It all went down in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the man at the center of that heist, David Scott Ghantt, now lives in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
fox35orlando.com
Georgia fugitive wanted on 10 felonies, captured in Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A fugitive who was wanted out of Georgia was tracked down in Flagler County and now faces more felony charges after stealing from a Florida campground, deputies said. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Jerrod D. Oats of Jacksonville, along with a female companion, on Monday at 10 p.m....
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Video: Giant tank in the median on I-295 near Pritchard Road in Jacksonville
Traffic is slowing on Interstate 295 near Pritchard Road due to onlookers looking at a giant tank on the side of the road. A video sent to Action News Jax by @ChrisFLTornado on Twitter shows a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle next to the tank, which is in the median.
First Coast News
Jacksonville rapper Ksoo pretrial conference in Duval County Circuit Court | Oct. 26, 2022
Hakeem Robinson, aka Ksoo, appeared in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The rapper is accused of killing two people in separate gang-related shootings.
pasconewsonline.com
Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race
(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office. On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on...
Gregory Drive Elementary School in Jacksonville on lockdown due to police activity in the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gregory Drive Elementary School was placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to police activity. According to Duval County Public Schools, there was police activity in the neighborhood close to the school. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The school was on a lockdown out...
seattlemedium.com
At Least 10 Million New Black Voters Likely Headed To Polls Nov. 8
Trice Edney Wire) – If pollsters believe African-Americans are too overwhelmed, distracted or disinterested to vote in the mid-term and 2024 national elections Nov. 8, they have neither heard nor seen the Arc of Justice 22 city votercade that started in Minneapolis on October 8 and recently finished in a celebration village in Jacksonville, Fla. with the goal ofAr registering 10 million more Black voters.
Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
