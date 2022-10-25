ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

duvalsports.com

ESPN 4-Star Eris Lester And 5-Star Taliah Scott Headline Basketball Media Day

Riverside- High School 9:12 put on their annual High School Basketball Media Day Tuesday, hosted by the YMCA Riverside in connection with CSI Companies. Several boys and girls teams assmebled together to preview their seasons and top players and current seniors. One of the basketball season’s premier tournaments was announced...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

DeLand, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The St. Teresa Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with DeLand-Weldon High School on October 27, 2022, 15:30:00.
DELAND, FL
High School Football PRO

Daytona Beach, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Halifax Academy football team will have a game with Father Lopez High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Georgia fugitive wanted on 10 felonies, captured in Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A fugitive who was wanted out of Georgia was tracked down in Flagler County and now faces more felony charges after stealing from a Florida campground, deputies said. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Jerrod D. Oats of Jacksonville, along with a female companion, on Monday at 10 p.m....
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race

(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office. On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
seattlemedium.com

At Least 10 Million New Black Voters Likely Headed To Polls Nov. 8

Trice Edney Wire) – If pollsters believe African-Americans are too overwhelmed, distracted or disinterested to vote in the mid-term and 2024 national elections Nov. 8, they have neither heard nor seen the Arc of Justice 22 city votercade that started in Minneapolis on October 8 and recently finished in a celebration village in Jacksonville, Fla. with the goal ofAr registering 10 million more Black voters.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
FLORIDA STATE

