Pixel: First LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard launches with endless customisation options

XP-Pen Artist 10 review: Entry-level drawing tablet covers all the basics
The XP-Pen Artist 10 is a good low-cost and entry-level drawing display, bringing all the basic features you need from a stylus-toting sketching device but without breaking the bank. It misses lots of the bells and whistles of a more expensive device, and misses some quality-of-life extras, but you’ll be able to look past it to save cash.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung's Maintenance Mode comes to international smartphones via One UI 5
Android Business Galaxy S Launch Smartphone Software. Some South Korean smartphone users may have been relieved to receive a new One UI feature rated to lock personal data down should the device in question need to visit a repair center. Now, the OEM has announced that the option has gone global.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 in four colours and four memory options
Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro in China, where it starts at CNY 1,699 (~US$237) with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Available with up to 12 GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, a 50 MP camera with OIS and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports OIS, among other features.
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia PRO-I upgrades to livestreaming in Videography Pro mode via its latest software OTA
The Xperia PRO-I (an even more expensive version of the flagship Xperia 1 III Android smartphone with a ~1-inch sensor and a DisplayPort mode for its type-C port) has been issued another new OTA from Sony. Like the last, this one is intended to make live-streaming easier on the enterprise-focused ex-flagship variant.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The biggest differences
Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison looks at how the latest phone from Apple compares to last year's model in terms of specs, price, features and more.
New Samsung Galaxy phone suddenly sounds like the smart Android buy
Rumored specs for the incoming Samsung Galaxy M54 have broken cover
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Android Authority
Here's when your Galaxy smartphone will likely get Android 13
Samsung has released a roadmap for the rollout of One UI 5. Samsung is starting to roll out the stable version of One UI 5 to its phones. Only the S22 lineup has received the update so far. The update will be coming to Samsung’s other devices later in the...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel G10: New leak provides clues about possible Pixel 7 Ultra
Kuba Wojciechowski has partnered with 91mobiles again to deliver more information about an unreleased Pixel smartphone. Currently referred to internally as Pixel G10, Wojciechowski claims that it uses a similar display to the Pixel 7 Pro, a new panel for this year that gets much brighter than the equivalent Samsung Display panel in the Pixel 6 Pro. For reference, the Pixel 7 Pro operates at 3,120 x 1,440 pixels with a variable 120 Hz peak refresh rate.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing ear (stick) TWS earbuds launch with a new design, improved battery life and US availability on release
The long-hyped ear (stick) TWS buds with claims that their newly re-designed charging case is like "nothing else on the market" - although OEMs such as Creative might have something to say about that. Then again, the new tube-like accessory is somewhat distinguished by the opening mechanism. It incorporates the...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Book Air 13: Convertible laptop presented with 16:10 OLED display and Intel Alder Lake processors
Xiaomi has been rather busy today. Not only has the company debuted the Redmi Note 12 series, but it has also unveiled the Book Air 13, an ultrabook that packs plenty of features into its 12 mm frame. Weighing 1.2 kg, the Book Air 13 offers an aluminium case, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Although the device's port selection is on the stingy side, the inclusion of a 3.5 mm headphone jack is not guaranteed, as has proven the case with the XPS 13 9315 and the Surface Pro 9 series.
notebookcheck.net
MSI Summit E16 Flip A12UDT: 2-in-1 laptop with gaming qualities
Alder Lake Business Convertible / 2-in-1 Geforce MSI Review Snippet Thunderbolt Touchscreen Windows. In the Summit E16 Flip, which is a 2-in-1 laptop from the business segment, MSI uses an elegant, slim, black metal case that doesn't show any major weaknesses. The built-in combination of an Alder Lake Core i7-1280P...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K gaming TV unveiled with 4 ms response time and 120 Hz refresh rate
The Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K TV series has been unveiled in China, with 55-in, 65-in and 75-in models. The product is billed as a gaming TV, with features such as a 120 Hz refresh rate, support for VRR, and MEMC motion smoothing technology. The gadget is listed as AMD FreeSync Premium certified with a 4 ms response time and ALLM.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition: Xiaomi showcases 210 W wired fast charging technology with 9-minute 0-100% recharge times
Xiaomi has unveiled new fast charging technology with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition. Equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition boasts 210 W fast charging for just 9-minute recharge times. Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery...
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X80, X70 Pro Plus and X70 Pro (Global Editions) are slated to get Android 13 betas from November 2022
Vivo's Android-based UI for its smartphones goes by the name of OriginOS Ocean - however, that applies in China alone, whereas devices sold outside that market persist in running the potentially objectionably-named Funtouch OS (or FOS) out of the box. OriginOS Ocean upgrades to Android 13 in its latest iteration;...
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 AnTuTu listing highlights significant performance gains over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000+
Multiple rumours from the past few weeks suggested that MediaTek is all set to launch the Dimensity 9000's immediate successor, the Dimensity 9200, in November, right around when Qualcomm plans to take the wraps off its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A Geekbench listing shed some light on the latter's performance. Now we get to see how the Taiwanese chipmaker's flagship offering fares, but on a different benchmark.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro launch in China
The Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro are now available to pre-order in China. As expected, the gadgets have a native 1080p resolution, with the standard model featuring a black and white casing, while the Pro device is all-black. However, some leaked details, such as the brightness, did not match those since confirmed by Xiaomi. For example, both devices use LED and LCD technology to produce up to 150 ANSI lumens brightness, projecting images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide thanks to a 1.2:1 throw ratio.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition: Xiaomi unveils limited edition smartphone with a striking design
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition in China, a limited edition Redmi Note 12 series model. Available for CNY 2,599 (~US$362) in Xiaomi's home market, the Racing Edition sports a unique-looking back panel amid a few other design changes. Xiaomi has unleashed the Redmi Note 12 Racing...
