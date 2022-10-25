Pixel: First LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard launches with endless customisation options

Xiaomi has been rather busy today. Not only has the company debuted the Redmi Note 12 series, but it has also unveiled the Book Air 13, an ultrabook that packs plenty of features into its 12 mm frame. Weighing 1.2 kg, the Book Air 13 offers an aluminium case, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Although the device's port selection is on the stingy side, the inclusion of a 3.5 mm headphone jack is not guaranteed, as has proven the case with the XPS 13 9315 and the Surface Pro 9 series.

