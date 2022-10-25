Minisforum announces UM690 mini PC with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and USB4 connector

Reports of dying RTX 4090 cards due to melting power adapters started popping up all over social media this week and Nvidia is now quickly escalating this issue as an absolute priority. According to industry sources close to Igor’s LAB, Nvidia has not yet made any public statement detailing the exact problem with the power connectors, but has contacted all affected AIB partners and instructed them to send the damaged cards “directly to HQ for failure analysis.” The situation appears to be very delicate, since Nvidia has never taken such measures before, not even with the defective Micron VRAM chips found with some RTX 2080 Ti cards from a few years back.

