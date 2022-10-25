Minisforum announces UM690 mini PC with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and USB4 connector

Read full article on original website
Intel Gen 14 Meteor Lake tapes out this Q4, Granite Rapids already out of fab, Sierra Forest efficiency CPUs in 2024
Intel’s Q3 2022 earnings report is out and it looks like revenue is stagnant compared to the previous quarter, which is not terrible considering the decline in PC sales over the last few quarters. At least CEO Pat Gelsinger is optimistic about how things are progressing with upcoming products, and still believes that Intel could “regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025.”
Deal | Futuristic Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold with Intel Core i5 and 512GB SSD drops to US$999 in early Black Friday sale
The exciting foldable from Lenovo may not be the most practical or powerful laptop on the market, but tech enthusiasts who can live with the downsides of being an early adopter of this new device category might want to check out a current deal for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.
Xiaomi Book Air 13: Convertible laptop presented with 16:10 OLED display and Intel Alder Lake processors
Xiaomi has been rather busy today. Not only has the company debuted the Redmi Note 12 series, but it has also unveiled the Book Air 13, an ultrabook that packs plenty of features into its 12 mm frame. Weighing 1.2 kg, the Book Air 13 offers an aluminium case, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Although the device's port selection is on the stingy side, the inclusion of a 3.5 mm headphone jack is not guaranteed, as has proven the case with the XPS 13 9315 and the Surface Pro 9 series.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G arrives as one of the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 smartphones
The Redmi Note 12 has arrived, the entry-level model in the new Redmi Note 12 series. Equipped with the same display as the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 also has Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP camera. The Redmi Note 12 starts at CNY 1,199 (~US$167) in China, but an international launch remains pending at this stage.
Schenker launches Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro ultrabooks with world's lightest chassis
Schenker is expanding the Vision lineup with 16-inch ultrabooks touted as the world’s lightest in their performance class. Highlights for the new Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro models include 16:10 displays, Alder Lake-H processors, slim magnesium alloy chassis, powerful GPU options, and a robust port selection. Both models...
DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Extensive leak outlines telephoto camera removal and cheaper launch price ahead of 'Explore Vivid' launch event
The Mavic 3 Classic has leaked again, DJI's next drone. Based on information provided by Roland Quandt and WinFuture, the Mavic 3 Classic should be cheaper than the regular model, but mainly because of an omitted feature. Meanwhile, DJI has now confirmed the date and time of its next hardware launch event.
ViewSonic introduces two new 32-inch IPS monitors with varying resolutions
ViewSonic has launched two new monitors, both spanning 32-inches across. Billed as the VA3209-MH and the VA3209-2K-MHD, the pair offer 1,200:1 contrast ratios, 250 cd/m² peak brightness and Adaptive Sync to minimise image tearing. Despite their names, ViewSonic has equipped both monitors with IPS panels, not VA ones. Additionally,...
Formovie S5 laser 1080p projector with 1,100 ANSI lumens brightness now available globally
The Formovie S5 laser projector, also known as the FENGMI S5, is now available globally via Banggood. The ALPD projector has a maximum brightness of 1,100 ANSI lumens and a 1,500:1 contrast ratio. The short-throw device can project images from 40 to 120-in (~102 to 305 cm) wide with a 1.2:1 throw ratio. The gadget has a native 1080p resolution, with 4K and HDR10 decoding.
Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard and Intel Core i9-13900K combo is touted as a new record-setter on Cinebench
Accessory Benchmark Desktop Gaming Launch Raptor Lake Storage. Gigabyte's new Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard is hyped as one designed for pro-grade "overclockers" thanks to an in-built, purpose-made "kit" made up of the shortcut keys, toggle switches, and voltage detection functions for control over the adaptations and tweaks as necessary. This...
Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X86: 86-inch and 4K Smart TV launches with 20 W built-in speakers
Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Smart TV X86 during today's Redmi Note 12 series launch event. Having also announced the Book Air 13 and new Redmi projectors, the Redmi Smart TV X86 is undoubtedly the largest device presented today. Specifically, the Smart TV measures 1.92 x 1.10 metres, within which Xiaomi has included an 86-inch display.
Unlaunched Nvidia RTX 4080 12 GB takes on the RTX 3090 Ti in leaked benchmarks, no match for the mammoth RTX 4090
An alleged Nvidia RTX 4080 12 GB that was recently 'unlaunched' by the company has apparently ended up with a tester, who has posted some AIDA64 and 3DMark numbers along with performance in the Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark. The results show the purported RTX 4080 12 GB's performance to be nearly identical to that of the RTX 3090 Ti. The card, however, trails massively behind the RTX 4090.
Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro launch in China
The Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro are now available to pre-order in China. As expected, the gadgets have a native 1080p resolution, with the standard model featuring a black and white casing, while the Pro device is all-black. However, some leaked details, such as the brightness, did not match those since confirmed by Xiaomi. For example, both devices use LED and LCD technology to produce up to 150 ANSI lumens brightness, projecting images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide thanks to a 1.2:1 throw ratio.
Ulefone Power Armor 18T debuts as its rugged brand's new 5G thermal imaging flagship smartphone
5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Touchscreen Gadget. Ulefone is an OEM that has just augmented its line of rugged smartphones with a 'premium edition' called the Armor 17 Pro. However, surprisingly, it is not content to stop there with its 2022 product cycle, and has already launched a follow-up that joins the similar-sounding but apparently different Power Armor series.
OPPO Find "N2" is backed to launch as a more practical and powerful take on its predecessor's advanced foldable build
The OPPO Find N was hailed as a step forward in design for foldable smartphones, thanks to dimensions that resulted in increased cover-display real estate compared to its main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-series rivals. Rumors of its abandonment in favor of a clamshell form-factor in its successor have just been contradicted in a new leak.
Huawei upgrades MateBook D 14 SE to modern Intel Alder Lake processors in minor refresh
Huawei has refreshed the MateBook D 14 SE, a laptop that it introduced earlier this year as a cheaper alternative to the MateBook D 14. While the original MateBook D 14 SE relied on the Intel Tiger Lake platform, Huawei upgraded the regular MateBook D 14 to Intel's newer architecture in the spring. Hence, it should comes as no surprise to see the MateBook D 14 SE receiving the same treatment.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship's 200 MP camera hyped for its "unparalleled analytical power"
As established by prior reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200 MP sensor on its main camera. Public opinion on the potential performance of that camera has mostly leaned towards it being disappointing, but it now appears Samsung could deliver massive improvements nonetheless. According to...
Nvidia instructs AIB partners to send RTX 4090 cards affected by power connector issues directly to headquarters
Reports of dying RTX 4090 cards due to melting power adapters started popping up all over social media this week and Nvidia is now quickly escalating this issue as an absolute priority. According to industry sources close to Igor’s LAB, Nvidia has not yet made any public statement detailing the exact problem with the power connectors, but has contacted all affected AIB partners and instructed them to send the damaged cards “directly to HQ for failure analysis.” The situation appears to be very delicate, since Nvidia has never taken such measures before, not even with the defective Micron VRAM chips found with some RTX 2080 Ti cards from a few years back.
Philips Evnia gaming monitors previewed ahead of late 2022 and early 2023 releases
Philips has previewed four gaming monitors ahead of 2023 releases. While the company has released numerous gaming monitors until now, it has presented the 27M2C5500W, 34M2C7600MV, 34M2C8600 and 42M2N8900 under the new Evnia series. According to Philips, it settled on Evnia as it consists of the Greek words 'eu' and 'nous', which translate as 'well mind' and 'smart thinking'. In a press release, the company explains that 'Evnia' is often used when discussing luck and that it hopes its monitor recreates this by supporting 'the joy of gaming for all'.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus debuts with a 200 MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Xiaomi has now finally unveiled its latest mid-range challengers, the Redmi Note 12 series, in China. The lineup includes four models, of which the most attractive will likely be the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, thanks to its hardware and pricing. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus sports a 6.67-inch...
