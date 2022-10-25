ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

MASONTOWN — On Oct. 22, officers patrolling Rohr Road stopped a car for an alleged equipment violation and ended up charging the driver with more serious offenses. Jason Allen Lambert, 41, of Masontown, was charged with possession of meth, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and two counts of child abuse creating risk of injury.
MASONTOWN, WV
MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) - The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force has stayed busy rece…
Around The Community

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Antique Tractor and Machinery Association has announced the 2022 winners of its annual tractor raffle. First prize, a 1951 Ferguson tractor or $1,000, was won by Tammy McGinnis of Elyria, Ohio. Second prize, a Stihl chainsaw or $150, was won by Jack Myers of Buckhannon.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
State attorney general meets with Preston residents

KINGWOOD — State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey met with local residents and officials Wednesday to give an update them about his office’s activities and recent opioid lawsuit settlements. Morrisey made several stops in the county, including some with Neighborhood Watch groups. He said he also spoke to about...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
West Virginia University Homecoming parade fills downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From top to bottom, hundreds of people lined High Street in downtown Morgantown to watch the West Virginia University Homecoming parade on Friday night. For an hour and a half, a procession of middle school and high school bands, the WVU marching band, cheerleaders,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Rohrig rushes for over 200 yards, scores 3 TD's in Indians' win

INWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport running/back safety Zach Rohrig couldn’t take the smile off of his face. In the Indians’ 62-21 win at Musselman on Friday, Rohrig rushed 22 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns — he scored on runs of 5, 19 and 50 yards — and intercepted two passes.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Bridging the way to a brighter future

On Tuesday, more than 160 business leaders from North Central West Virginia had the opportunity to network and learn more about the regional economy during the seventh annual Bridges Without Boundaries event. Sponsored by the chambers of commerce in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties, and held this year at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
South Harrison falls in five to Clay-Battelle; McCabe is Big 12 champ

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison volleyball’s second-place finish in the Mason-Dixon Conference tournament Thursday ended with a five-set championship loss to the tournament hosts, Clay-Battelle. The Hawks dropped the opening set 25-23 before tying the match with a 25-20 second-set win. The third set unraveled for...
LOST CREEK, WV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — City rivals Robert C. Byrd and Liberty both needed a win to ke…
CLARKSBURG, WV
South Harrison takes care of business on road, 28-7

FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) – The South Harrison Hawks took a major step towards the Class A playoffs, scoring the final 28 points to pick up a 28-7 road win over the Braxton County Eagles on Friday night. The Hawks entered the night in the 16th and final postseason...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Stone Farms makes donation to East Preston FFA

KINGWOOD — Local farmers Kevin and Samantha Stone of Stone Farms recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to East Preston Middle School’s FFA Advisory Council. In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers to find...
KINGWOOD, WV

