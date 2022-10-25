Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Send USDC to Phantom Wallet
Anyone can buy and hold crypto. However, one thing that can be challenging is moving your crypto from one wallet to another. This is especially so with unconventional wallets like Phantom, which is a browser extension. We'll use USDC as a case study to demonstrate how to send any cryptocurrency...
makeuseof.com
What Is Chainlink (LINK) and How Does It Work?
Chainlink now stands as one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies in the industry today. While this asset doesn't meet the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum in its popularity, it has certainly secured itself a respectable position in the market. But what exactly is Chainlink? Is it just a cryptocurrency or something more?
makeuseof.com
The 6 Most Profitable Crypto Mining Pools Compared
When mining crypto, many choose to do so in pools. A crypto pool allows you to combine your computing power with other miners to increase the chance of mining a block. But crypto pools are not all one and the same. They all have different fees, supported coins, and reward structures. So, let's discuss the best crypto pools out there today that can give you the best chance of turning a healthy profit.
makeuseof.com
The Celsius Crypto Collapse Explained: How Much Did Users Lose?
Celsius has been a horrendous wreck for months. The fintech outfit first filed for bankruptcy in June 2022, taking millions of dollars worth of users' funds with it. Then, on October 13, 2022, a new search tool that generates a "leaderboard" indicating how much each Celsius customer has lost since the company's bankruptcy was released. This tool, called CelsiusNetworth, appeared to use Celsius's customer information database—revealing personal information and further damaging Celsius' reputation.
makeuseof.com
Everything You Need to Know About Crypto-Friendly Banks
If you've been investing in cryptocurrency for some time, you're likely to have encountered this question: where is the best place to keep my cryptocurrencies? As governments and financial institutions begin to understand the potential threat cryptocurrencies pose to their power, they are reacting by issuing laws that make it harder to keep your digital assets safe in traditional banks.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Free Apps to Strengthen Your Smartphone's Security
Just a decade ago, the vast majority of internet traffic came from desktop devices. The situation is radically different today, with smartphones dominating the market. As they always do, cybercriminals have adapted to this new reality, coming up with fresh tactics and developing malware aimed at mobile devices. Whether you...
makeuseof.com
What Is Usenet, How Do You Use It, and What Is an NZB File?
Usenet has been around for a while; the first version was released in 1979 and was primarily used for transferring information. Also known as Unix Users Network, Usenet had the potential to be the modern internet as we know it. Today, Usenet has evolved considerably and is used for very...
makeuseof.com
How Does the Internet Work? A Step-By-Step Guide
The internet. We use it every day, whether knowingly or unknowingly. Many depend on it for work and survival. Without the internet, life as we know it will cease to exist. But what is the internet? How does it work? Let's take a quick overview of its history to understand how it works and then follow the journey of a piece of data as it travels around the world on the global network that is the internet.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Japanese Keyword Hack on WordPress and Secure Your Site
Websites powered by WordPress can get hacked or compromised. WordPress is a secure platform; however, it is often the little things that go unnoticed by the website admin, which leaves the service vulnerable. The intention of an attacker can be to add spam, delete your content, temporarily disrupt business, and more. And the Japanese keyword hack is one such technique that affects your website in many ways.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Deepfakes and How They Can Be Misused
Over the past few years, deepfakes have taken the internet by storm. This intriguing technology has a lot of fun and creative applications but can also be used maliciously. So, how should you use deepfakes, and in what ways are they misused?. The Sophistication of Deepfakes. Today, deepfakes can be...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Enums in PHP 8
Enumerations (enums) are a data type you can use to store a value from a custom set. They’re perfect to represent the kind of options you might show in a drop-down list. PHP 8.1 introduced support for enumerations. These enums are easy to use, but they offer extra features borrowed from object-oriented programming.
makeuseof.com
5 Simple Ways to Improve Your Router and Modem Security
Routers: they're small boxes in the corner of your home that you forget about; and only remember when your internet connection is lost. These play an important role in your security. These devices connect you to your internet service provider. They also connect your devices to a local network. So...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Ubuntu Login Loop Issue
Few things can throw you into a panic faster than trying to log into your computer and being denied entry. You click on your username. You enter your password. You hit Enter and… nothing. Unfortunately, this kind of experience is more common than you might think with Ubuntu. The...
makeuseof.com
How to Run ChromeOS Flex From a USB Drive
Google launched ChromeOS along with Chromebooks in 2011. The idea was to deliver an economical laptop that could handle basic productivity tasks with ease. It was a fairly lightweight operating system that didn’t need many underlying hardware resources to work. After a few years, Google decided to not confine...
makeuseof.com
How to Integrate GitBook to Your Slack Account
GitBook is a great tool that many teams use for documentation or internal wikis. If your documentation is regularly updated, you can integrate GitBook with Slack. This allows you to receive notifications every time the GitBook documentation has changed. You can also set up an individual channel specifically for GitBook...
makeuseof.com
What Is Fargo Ransomware and How Can You Avoid It?
Ransomware is a major threat to the digital world, even more so because of the different strategies cybercriminals come up with. One way to counter the problem is to learn how these attacks work. Fargo, formerly known as Mallox, is becoming widespread and efficient. Here’s what this type of ransomware...
makeuseof.com
How to Have Windows Remember Their Size and Positions With WinSize2
We have been through multiple versions of Windows. Yet, Microsoft still refuses to give its OS one much-requested feature: the ability to remember each window's desktop placement and dimensions. Thankfully, the free WinSize2 utility can help with that. So, let's see how you can use it to keep your desktop...
makeuseof.com
Windows Sysinternals: What They Are and How to Use Them
Have you ever wished you could have ultimate control over your Windows PC? Having the power to not just peek under the hood of almost any Windows process or application, but also the ability to see what files and registry keys your applications are accessing in real-time, is amazing. Perhaps...
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Your Shazam Account on Mobile and Desktop
Shazam might be the biggest music recognition app, but there are more like it on the market. Competitors like SoundHound, Musixmatch, and even Deezer's music recognition tool are relatively popular and get the job done. If you've found a more suitable music recognition app and want to get rid of...
makeuseof.com
7 Things to Consider Before Using Your TV as a Monitor
Your living room is probably the most comfortable place in your house. It has a big, comfy couch and a giant TV perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows. But what if you could use that TV as your computer monitor? You'd be able to work from the comfort of your couch and have a giant screen to work on.
Comments / 0