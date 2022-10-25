Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
neareport.com
Woman arrested after child beaten with cord
JONESBORO, Ark. – A case of alleged abuse involving a child with cuts, bruises, and swelling all over his body was reported to police on Monday in Jonesboro. Most of the report is masked but it was taken Monday afternoon by authorities after a social worker at the Nettleton School District reported learning of a woman allegedly beating a male victim, 5, with an extension cord at her residence. The report states the victim had a “large number of cuts and bruises and swelling all over his face, neck, and body.”
neareport.com
Jewelry, cash stolen in Jonesboro burglary
JONESBORO, Ark. – A burglary victim is missing several items of jewelry and even more cash after a break-in this week in Jonesboro. It happened on Tuesday at the 400-block of Calion Street at an apartment unit. The resident reported sometime between 7 AM and 8 PM Tuesday, October 25, someone kicked the door down and began stealing items. A maintenance man for the apartment complex had replaced the door before the victims arrived back at their home. Officers observed the old damaged door.
neareport.com
Infant with broken leg prompts JPD to investigate
JONESBORO, Ark. – Authorities are looking into what happened that cased a 4-month-old baby to have a broken left tibia. The Arkansas Department of Human Services referred the case to the Jonesboro Police Department, who opened the investigation Monday morning. The report, which is mostly masked, indicates the incident happened between October 18 and 20 at an address in Jonesboro.
neareport.com
True crime authors to host “Silent Silhouette” signing in Walnut Ridge
Investigative journalist and true crime author George Jared will host a book signing Friday (Oct. 28) for his new book, “Silent Silhouette … Who killed Deborah Sue” at Eclectic Geekery in Walnut Ridge from 4-6 p.m. He will be joined by the book’s co-author Jennifer Bucholtz.
neareport.com
Strube Crowned Miss Arkansas State University 2022
JONESBORO – Riley Strube, a sociology, criminology and psychology major from Cabot, Ark., was crowned Miss Arkansas State University in the 48th edition of the scholarship competition, held Wednesday evening in Riceland Hall at Fowler Center on the A-State campus and presented by Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. The sophomore...
neareport.com
Single parent scholarship fund receives $7,000 grant from Union Pacific
Little Rock, Ark. — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro,...
neareport.com
Dr. Robert L. Potts, Former Chancellor at A-State, Has Passed Away
JONESBORO – The university community received word today that Dr. Robert L. Potts of Florence, Ala., former chancellor at Arkansas State University, has died following a lengthy illness. The university is awaiting service details and will announce those when received from the family. With the development of the Arkansas...
neareport.com
Downtown Playhouse to Stage “The Mousetrap”
An Agatha Christie mystery takes the stage starting in November, as the Downtown Playhouse in Pocahontas presents “The Mousetrap.” Tickets are now on sale for the production, which opens Nov. 5 and is scheduled to run through Dec. 3. “The Mousetrap” is set at Monkswell Manor, a country...
Comments / 0