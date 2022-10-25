Read full article on original website
Utah Utes may be without Tavion Thomas against Washington State
Following a series of events, the Utah Utes may be without Tavion Thomas against Washington State.
ksl.com
5 things we learned from BYU basketball's season-opening exhibition scrimmage
PROVO — The BYU men's basketball team rolled out the first public look at a roster that includes 12 newcomers Wednesday night in the blue vs. white intrasquad scrimmage at the Marriott Center. Rudi Williams, Gideon George, Noah Waterman, Fousseyni Traore and Trey Stewart started for a White team...
ksl.com
Pick Six Previews: Utah to win a high-scoring game with Rising leading the charge
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is coming off the midseason bye week with a 5-2 record and a No. 14 national rank. While their playoff aspirations are likely off the table, the remaining team goals are still in play, namely: defending their Pac-12 title, and returning to the Rose Bowl.
Here’s where Utah’s men’s basketball is predicted to finish in Pac-12 this season
UCLA is predicted to win the Pac-12 this year, while the media projected Utah close to where it finished last season.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Mark Pope Weighs In On Potential NCAA Tournament Expansion
PROVO, Utah – It hasn’t drawn many national headlines yet, but the NCAA Tournament could expand beyond 68 teams. Despite the lack of national conversation, there has been a lot of chatter about this possibility within the college basketball community. The idea of changing the Big Dance brings...
CBS Sports
Washington State vs. Utah: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Washington State Cougars haven't won a game against the Utah Utes since Sept. 29 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Washington State and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The Utes will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Yardbarker
Kyle Whittingham News
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Washington State. Opening Statement: "Washington State this week. Thursday contest, obviously coming off a bye for both teams, so extra preparation time for each team. Washington State's a good football team. Kyle Whittingham News / FanNation All Utes / October 17. What Whittingham...
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Noah Waterman
Class: Junior — could have up to 3 years of eligibility left if he utilizes a medical redshirt. BYU finished 110th in the nation in three-point shooting last year — which was in the top third of the country — but it was a drop from previous years. In Mark Pope’s first year BYU was the best three-point shooting team in the nation and in his second season BYU was in the top 50.
ksl.com
Utah Valley University, UCCU invest in $20M upgrades to soccer stadium
OREM — The stadium that houses the only NCAA Division I men's soccer program on the Wasatch Front is getting a major facelift. Utah Valley University announced plans Tuesday for a new $20 million soccer stadium over the current site of Clyde Field on the university's Orem campus, with construction to be announced at a later date.
College Football News
Utah vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview
Utah vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27. Record: Utah (5-2), Washington State (4-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Utah...
Soldier Summit crash victim identified as Utah State University Eastern student
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
ksl.com
USU Eastern soccer player killed in weekend crash at Soldier Summit
SOLDIER SUMMIT, Wasatch County — Utah State University Eastern soccer player Lauren Bradshaw was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Soldier Summit in Wasatch County on Saturday night. "On Oct. 22, 2022, we tragically lost an incredible member of our women's soccer team, Lauren Bradshaw, following an automobile accident,"...
This ‘Stranger Things’ house in Utah is going viral
Where is the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What is the address of the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? How to find the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What does the “Stranger Things” Utah house look like?
ksl.com
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
midutahradio.com
Lehi Athlete Dies In Central Utah Crash
(Soldier Summit, UT) — A teen athlete from Lehi has died in a weekend crash in central Utah. Eighteen-year-old Lauren Bradshaw was driving on U.S. Highway 6 on Saturday night when she lost control of her car and crashed head-on into another vehicle. Bradshaw was a soccer player at USU-Eastern and was reportedly driving back from a match at the time she crashed. Wet weather is thought to be a factor in the deadly crash.
‘The Letter’: Meeting the monster
In the final episode of KSL’s podcast “The Letter,” the parents of Zach Snarr describe meeting the man who killed their son and the bond they have formed with him.
kuer.org
High-speed rail in Utah? UTA says sure, if the money’s there
Could high-speed rail be in Utah’s future? Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so. Imagine getting on a train in downtown Salt Lake City after eating breakfast and hopping off 300 miles later in St. George just in time for lunch. During his October monthly news conference, Gov. Cox said a...
Utah city ranked among top 30 best foodie cities in America
Following a study of more than 180 American cities that analyzed 29 key metrics of “foodie-friendliness,” ranging from restaurant meal cost to the number of food festivals per capita, WalletHub determined that Salt Lake City is the No. 30 best foodie city in the U.S. in 2022.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
