Provo, UT

kslsports.com

BYU’s Mark Pope Weighs In On Potential NCAA Tournament Expansion

PROVO, Utah – It hasn’t drawn many national headlines yet, but the NCAA Tournament could expand beyond 68 teams. Despite the lack of national conversation, there has been a lot of chatter about this possibility within the college basketball community. The idea of changing the Big Dance brings...
PROVO, UT
Yardbarker

Kyle Whittingham News

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Washington State. Opening Statement: "Washington State this week. Thursday contest, obviously coming off a bye for both teams, so extra preparation time for each team. Washington State's a good football team. Kyle Whittingham News / FanNation All Utes / October 17. What Whittingham...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Noah Waterman

Class: Junior — could have up to 3 years of eligibility left if he utilizes a medical redshirt. BYU finished 110th in the nation in three-point shooting last year — which was in the top third of the country — but it was a drop from previous years. In Mark Pope’s first year BYU was the best three-point shooting team in the nation and in his second season BYU was in the top 50.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Utah Valley University, UCCU invest in $20M upgrades to soccer stadium

OREM — The stadium that houses the only NCAA Division I men's soccer program on the Wasatch Front is getting a major facelift. Utah Valley University announced plans Tuesday for a new $20 million soccer stadium over the current site of Clyde Field on the university's Orem campus, with construction to be announced at a later date.
OREM, UT
College Football News

Utah vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview

Utah vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27. Record: Utah (5-2), Washington State (4-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Utah...
PULLMAN, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

USU Eastern soccer player killed in weekend crash at Soldier Summit

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Wasatch County — Utah State University Eastern soccer player Lauren Bradshaw was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Soldier Summit in Wasatch County on Saturday night. "On Oct. 22, 2022, we tragically lost an incredible member of our women's soccer team, Lauren Bradshaw, following an automobile accident,"...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
midutahradio.com

Lehi Athlete Dies In Central Utah Crash

(Soldier Summit, UT) — A teen athlete from Lehi has died in a weekend crash in central Utah. Eighteen-year-old Lauren Bradshaw was driving on U.S. Highway 6 on Saturday night when she lost control of her car and crashed head-on into another vehicle. Bradshaw was a soccer player at USU-Eastern and was reportedly driving back from a match at the time she crashed. Wet weather is thought to be a factor in the deadly crash.
LEHI, UT
kuer.org

High-speed rail in Utah? UTA says sure, if the money’s there

Could high-speed rail be in Utah’s future? Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so. Imagine getting on a train in downtown Salt Lake City after eating breakfast and hopping off 300 miles later in St. George just in time for lunch. During his October monthly news conference, Gov. Cox said a...
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY

